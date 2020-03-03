Latest Strava phone app update means you can now update your ride on the fly

Remove the mistakenly recorded car drive home immediately
Strava logo.jpg
Mar 3 2020
News
Strava updates mean you can now update your ride on the fly, meaning that you can now avoid the online hate after you bag a load of KOMs or QOMs as you drive home with the app still running. Finally, thanks Strava, that didn't take too long!

The biggest news from the latest Strava app update means that you can now edit or crop your route from your phone. In reality for most app users, this means you can crop off that mistakenly recorded car drive home before there is too much online hate directed at you and those KOMs you've just collected! It's a long awaited update and we expect one that is gratefully received as uses will now, no longer have to log on to a computer to edit their ride. 

The new function is easy to use, we've updated and checked it out already. Simply hit edit on your chosen ride, select crop and move the sliders as appropriate, see screenshots below.

Strava update crop.jpg


There are other updates too:

  • You can now see calories and distance in your activities in the iPhone health app and the syncing process has been updated for better 'user experience' 
  • There is now speed statistics included for snow sports
  • Stava has added elapsed time and elapsed pace on activity analysis

Paid Strava Premium users will also get:

  • Cadence graph now in performance analysis
  • Power to relative effort metric added
  • Improvements made to multi-sport activities for a more holistic look at fitness levels,  new challenge types added that work better for multi-sport athletes.
  • Improved privacy settings so more challenge types can be used without asking used to reduce privacy settings

Is there anything else you'd like to see from Strava, or anything another app does better? Let us know in the comments below....

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

2 comments

Rachael Gurney's picture
2 hours 41 min ago

Losd wrote:

I ride with quite a few mountain bikers that regularly just set the app going and don't own a GPS device.... probably very much a MTB thing though I reckon.

That's a pretty useless feature for bikers. There is no reason to use Strava for live recordings without sensor support, so it's just a common place to dump rides now.

 

4 hours 25 min ago

That's a pretty useless feature for bikers. There is no reason to use Strava for live recordings without sensor support, so it's just a common place to dump rides now.

