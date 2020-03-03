Latest Strava phone app update means you can now update your ride on the fly
Strava updates mean you can now update your ride on the fly, meaning that you can now avoid the online hate after you bag a load of KOMs or QOMs as you drive home with the app still running. Finally, thanks Strava, that didn't take too long!
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000
- The best titanium gravel and adventure bikes you can buy
- The best money-no-object gravel and adventure bikes we've tested
The biggest news from the latest Strava app update means that you can now edit or crop your route from your phone. In reality for most app users, this means you can crop off that mistakenly recorded car drive home before there is too much online hate directed at you and those KOMs you've just collected! It's a long awaited update and we expect one that is gratefully received as uses will now, no longer have to log on to a computer to edit their ride.
The new function is easy to use, we've updated and checked it out already. Simply hit edit on your chosen ride, select crop and move the sliders as appropriate, see screenshots below.
There are other updates too:
- You can now see calories and distance in your activities in the iPhone health app and the syncing process has been updated for better 'user experience'
- There is now speed statistics included for snow sports
- Stava has added elapsed time and elapsed pace on activity analysis
Paid Strava Premium users will also get:
- Cadence graph now in performance analysis
- Power to relative effort metric added
- Improvements made to multi-sport activities for a more holistic look at fitness levels, new challenge types added that work better for multi-sport athletes.
- Improved privacy settings so more challenge types can be used without asking used to reduce privacy settings
Is there anything else you'd like to see from Strava, or anything another app does better? Let us know in the comments below....
2 comments
That's a pretty useless feature for bikers. There is no reason to use Strava for live recordings without sensor support, so it's just a common place to dump rides now.