Strava moves overall leaderboards to subscriber-only feature
Ride tracking app Strava has moved it's overall segment leaderboards to a subscriber-only feature in a huge shakeup of both the paid and free offering. While the top ten segment times remain free to view, the changes are aimed 'dedicating Strava to our community' - and we assume reaching the profitability that has for far eluded the company.
The changes now mean that you'll need to cough up the £48 a year subscriber fee in order to view overall segment leaderboards, compare, filter or analyse your segment efforts or use the app for route planning; all features which were previously free. Non-paying Android and web users will also lose their ability to view their training log too.
The shakeup continues for subscribers, with the previous 'Summit' branding of the subscriber version being dropped, a move which comes hot on the heels of the previous multi-tier Summit Packages being dropped in March this year.
While the features available to non-paying customers have been severely curtailed, there's a bit of carrot and stick action going on, with Strava now offering a number of new subscriber features. Those include a promised large update to Routes, with planning and recommendations now available to Android and iPhone users looking to explore.
It'll now also be possible to analyse your performances on identical rides over time with Matched Rides, plus Workout Analysis is now available for all activity types. Mobile app users can now look at their Grade-Adjusted Pace and, for those that missed it, you can now crop rides from your phone.
Strava is also somewhat mysteriously promising "a whole new way to compete on segments", which sounds interesting. Many users will also be very pleased to know that chronological listing of activities has returned and it's also possible to have a 'Favourites first' view if you want to Strava-stalk your friends (or frenemies).
It's likely that this pivot to an almost entirely subscriber focused model is due to the failure so far of the company to monetise the service, with the Summit tiers having failed to connect with riders. An attempt to have paid content on the apps with the 'Sponsored Integrations' has also been drawn to a close in this revamp.
Strava's founders Mark Gainey and Michael Horvath said in a statement to app users: "We plan to take what we earn from these changes and reinvest straight back into building more and better features – not devising ways to fill up your feed with ads or sell your personal information. We simply want to make a product so good that you’re happy to pay for it."
It's also very likely that recent data protection legislation across the EU and in the USA had made any chance of making money out of the vast amount of data the app generates while cutting the expensive and complex to maintain free leaderboards will save cash. They do say that they are committed to always offering a free service, however.
As the brand points out, a subscription costs roughly the same as a couple of energy bars a month, but will the new changes be enough to make you subscribe? Or will you be trying to find an alternative? Let us know in the comments...
