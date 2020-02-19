The best cycling podcasts - mountain, road and gravel bike chat you need to listen to
We round up the best podcasts for all the cycling chat that we regularly listen to. From mountain bike industry interviews to UK gravel route planning to road race training tips, it's all here and it's perfect fodder for any car drive.
Unpaved
This is a UK-centric (the first?) gravel, adventure and bikepacking podcast and the brainchild of gravel aficionado Katherine Moore, a lady who has bivvied more times than you've had hot dinners. Unpaved is brand new but promises to investigate the stories of riders, route masters and bike designers alongside exploring trails. Unpaved Podcast says it will explore the reasons why and how the off-road movement is booming, from frame design and local bike shops - join Katherine and Tom Bonnet for their short intro episode here and wait for them to podcast to you live from the trails soon!
- Listen here - www.unpavedpodcast.com
Downtime
The Downtime Podcast is a classic staple in our mountain biking podcast diet. Presenter Chris Hall brings us a monthly interview-based podcast that provides a very real and interesting insight into all different corners of mountain biking. He's interviewed pro racers, bike designers, media crews, coaches, the list is endless, delve into this archive and you won't be disappointed. Our favourites so far include Cy from Cotic talking all about geometry and the likes of Jesse Melamed (our favourite fastest racer) giving us a low down of life at the sharp end.
- Listen here - www.downtimepodcast.com
CrossCast
If you like your off-road riding in a cyclocross racing flavour then The Crosscast covers the domestic and international scene with previews of races and analysis of tactics alongside all the latest tech gossip. There are also interviews with the top riders, giving you an in-depth look at the weird world where tubular tyres still reign supreme. Liam from road.cc says he loves it because "It makes me yearn for a muddy rut, a chain filled with sand and legs full of lactate"
- Listen here - www.awesound.com
MTB Tribe
A relative newcomer to our list of listens, the MTB Tribe podcast hails from Ireland and is another interview based show. There is a strong Irish focus but it does features guests from around the world and from all over the mountain bike industry from brands to holiday companies, each providing tidbits of invaluable information.
- Listen here - www.mtb-tribe.com
The Gravel Ride
Craig Dalton delivers an American based podcast based around gravel racing and riding. There's lots of content here about racing but it's not all about the USA, there's lots here about gravel racing from around the world. If you are looking for ride or race inspirations then you just might find it here. Chris also talks to brands about gravel bike design and components so there's something for the tech geeks too!
- Listen here - www.thegravelride.bike
Neil and Robbies Ultra Cycling Podcast
This is one for the ultra-cyclists, we guess the clue is in the name! Host Niel and Robbie will give you insight into the races they attend, the tech you need to know about and interviews with the people they meet along the way. UK produced but in no way limited to the UK, these guys are racing around the world and will let you in on tips of the trade and their training secrets. There are lots to learn here even if you aren't an ultra cyclist or even an aspiring one.
- Listen here - www.nielandrobbie.com
Zwift Power Up
Helps you get the most out of Zwift training with training tips and advice on everything from training to racing, plus interviews with racers. Our Dave from road.cc says he listens "because it helps me get more out of Zwift". If you are a Zwifter, it might be well worth a listen to take your training up a level and with the introduction of off-road courses to Zwift (read about that here), there's likely to be more and more content for MTB'ers, gravel riders and road riders alike.
- Listen here - www.zwiftcoaching.podbean
