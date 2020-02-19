The best cycling podcasts - mountain, road and gravel bike chat you need to listen to

Mountain bike, road and gravel bike chat you need to listen to
or-feature podcasts.jpg
|
Feb 19 2020
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

We round up the best podcasts for all the cycling chat that we regularly listen to. From mountain bike industry interviews to UK gravel route planning to road race training tips, it's all here and it's perfect fodder for any car drive. 

Unpaved

UNPAVED podcast logo.jpg


This is a UK-centric (the first?) gravel, adventure and bikepacking podcast and the brainchild of gravel aficionado Katherine Moore, a lady who has bivvied more times than you've had hot dinners. Unpaved is brand new but promises to investigate the stories of riders, route masters and bike designers alongside exploring trails. Unpaved Podcast says it will explore the reasons why and how the off-road movement is booming, from frame design and local bike shops - join Katherine and Tom Bonnet for their short intro episode here and wait for them to podcast to you live from the trails soon!

 

Downtime

Downtime podcast logo.jpg


The Downtime Podcast is a classic staple in our mountain biking podcast diet. Presenter Chris Hall brings us a monthly interview-based podcast that provides a very real and interesting insight into all different corners of mountain biking. He's interviewed pro racers, bike designers, media crews, coaches, the list is endless, delve into this archive and you won't be disappointed. Our favourites so far include Cy from Cotic talking all about geometry and the likes of Jesse Melamed (our favourite fastest racer) giving us a low down of life at the sharp end. 

CrossCast 

Crosscastpodcast logo copy.jpg


If you like your off-road riding in a cyclocross racing flavour then The Crosscast covers the domestic and international scene with previews of races and analysis of tactics alongside all the latest tech gossip. There are also interviews with the top riders, giving you an in-depth look at the weird world where tubular tyres still reign supreme. Liam from road.cc says he loves it because "It makes me yearn for a muddy rut, a chain filled with sand and legs full of lactate"

MTB Tribe

MTB Tribe podcast logo copy.jpg


A relative newcomer to our list of listens, the MTB Tribe podcast hails from Ireland and is another interview based show. There is a strong Irish focus but it does features guests from around the world and from all over the mountain bike industry from brands to holiday companies, each providing tidbits of invaluable information. 

 

The Gravel Ride

The gravel ride podcast.jpg


Craig Dalton delivers an American based podcast based around gravel racing and riding. There's lots of content here about racing but it's not all about the USA, there's lots here about gravel racing from around the world. If you are looking for ride or race inspirations then you just might find it here. Chris also talks to brands about gravel bike design and components so there's something for the tech geeks too! 

 

Neil and Robbies Ultra Cycling Podcast

Niel and Robbies podcast logo.jpg


This is one for the ultra-cyclists, we guess the clue is in the name! Host Niel and Robbie will give you insight into the races they attend, the tech you need to know about and interviews with the people they meet along the way. UK produced but in no way limited to the UK, these guys are racing around the world and will let you in on tips of the trade and their training secrets. There are lots to learn here even if you aren't an ultra cyclist or even an aspiring one.

Zwift Power Up

Zwift Podcast Logo.jpg


Helps you get the most out of Zwift training with training tips and advice on everything from training to racing, plus interviews with racers. Our Dave from road.cc says he listens "because it helps me get more out of Zwift".  If you are a Zwifter, it might be well worth a listen to take your training up a level and with the introduction of off-road courses to Zwift (read about that here), there's likely to be more and more content for MTB'ers, gravel riders and road riders alike. 

 

You might also like: 

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Review
alpinestars-cascade-glove-review-1.jpg
Alpinestars Cascade Warm Tech gloves review £50.00
Warm and comfy gloves, but a little short-cuffed and vulnerable to rain
News
tornado attack II.jpg
Tornado Bicycles launches with its first model - The Attack
New bike brand kicks off with budget friendly trail bike
News
bespoked-2019-picture-credit-ben-broomfield.jpg
Bespoked release exhibitor list for 10th anniversary show
Get tickets now to see the best of British framebuilding
News
Grinduro Wales 2020 header
Grinduro gravel enduro comes to Wales this July
Entries now open for Welsh gravel race
News
FiveCool2muc-off header.jpg
5 cool things from Muc-Off, Crankbrothers and more
New Muc-Off pack, plus MTB wheels and other workshop goodies
Review
661-DBO-knee-pad-review-2020-100.jpg
661 DBO knee pad review £70.00
Good value knee pads that deliver plenty of comfort and protection
News
The MERIDA EX Enduro8.jpeg
The Merida EX Enduro returns for 2020
Three day, all inclusive enduro stage race near Minehead
News
Muc off technical riding clothes.jpg
Muc-Off launches waterproof technical range of riding kit
Including waterproof jacket and shorts