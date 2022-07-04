Pirelli announces the Cinturato Gravel RC - A new gravel race tyre
Pirelli has launched the latest addition to its tyre lineup, the Cinturato Gravel RC. It's a racing version of the much-loved Cinturato Gravel tyre, designed especially for modern gravel races.
Pirelli says that the Cinturato Gravel RC is designed for every gravel competition, whether they take riders on the road, gravel, or uneven and more challenging terrain. This tyre was created for those who want speed in straight sections and maximum grip when cornering.
The Cinturato Gravel RC's tread pattern has been inspired by the brand's Scorpion XC RC, a tyre with quite the reputation in the cross country and marathon markets. It comes built with tall and widely spaced shoulder knobs combined with a low profile centre tread with tighter spacing.
This new tyre benefits from Pirelli's SpeedGRIP compound which the brand says will allow you to easily tackle every surface, whether that's road or gravel. It's said that it offers good durability with excellent grip on wet surfaces while keeping rolling resistance to a minimum.
Setting itself out from the rest of the gravel range, the Cinturato Gravel RC gets reinforced sidewalls to help the tyre cope with the high wattage of gravel racers over a range of terrain. Here, there's a 60TPI nylon casing that boasts a protective 'belt' that stretches from bead to bead. Pirelli has dubbed this TechWALL Gravel, offering an additional layer to protect against cuts without affecting rolling resistance or reliability.
Pirelli's new Cinturato Gravel RC is available in sizes 35, 40 and 45mm widths, and with black or tan sidewalls.