Pirelli announces the Cinturato Gravel RC - A new gravel race tyre

The Cinturato Gravel gets a mountain bike inspired new look
Pirelli announces the Cinturato Gravel RC - A new gravel race tyre
|
Jul 4 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Pirelli_Gravel_00024.jpg
Pirelli launch new Cinturato gravel and cyclocross specific tyres
With design cues taken from new MTB tyre range
WTB Exposure 26 tyre
WTB reveals new(ish) Exposure gravel and adventure tyre, plus you can now get the Byway in 700c now
Increased traction, plus Byway now comes in 700c
Jeroboam gravel bike gallery55.JPG
First Ride: Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M tyres
Are Pirelli's new options any good? We find out...
2020 Panaracer Gravelking ss tan.jpg
Panaracer launches the Gravelking SS and SS+ tyres with semi slick tread pattern for fast and dry conditions
Gravel tyre bridges the gap between Gravelking and Gravelking SK

Pirelli has launched the latest addition to its tyre lineup, the Cinturato Gravel RC. It's a racing version of the much-loved Cinturato Gravel tyre, designed especially for modern gravel races.

Pirelli says that the Cinturato Gravel RC is designed for every gravel competition, whether they take riders on the road, gravel, or uneven and more challenging terrain. This tyre was created for those who want speed in straight sections and maximum grip when cornering.

2022 PIRELLI Cinturato Gravel RC image 3-4 Classic.jpg

The Cinturato Gravel RC's tread pattern has been inspired by the brand's Scorpion XC RC, a tyre with quite the reputation in the cross country and marathon markets. It comes built with tall and widely spaced shoulder knobs combined with a low profile centre tread with tighter spacing. 

This new tyre benefits from Pirelli's SpeedGRIP compound which the brand says will allow you to easily tackle every surface, whether that's road or gravel. It's said that it offers good durability with excellent grip on wet surfaces while keeping rolling resistance to a minimum.

2022 PIRELLI Cinturato Gravel RC Section Classic.jpg

Setting itself out from the rest of the gravel range, the Cinturato Gravel RC gets reinforced sidewalls to help the tyre cope with the high wattage of gravel racers over a range of terrain. Here, there's a 60TPI nylon casing that boasts a protective 'belt' that stretches from bead to bead. Pirelli has dubbed this TechWALL Gravel, offering an additional layer to protect against cuts without affecting rolling resistance or reliability.

Pirelli's new Cinturato Gravel RC is available in sizes 35, 40 and 45mm widths, and with black or tan sidewalls.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£36.99
-32%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£104
-25%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£83.99
-40%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£46.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 01.jpg
£2359 Cairn BRAVe 2.0 to be won!
We give away a Cairn BRAVe 2.0 worth £2359 to one lucky reader!
News
Peruzzo Competition June 2022.jpg
Win a Peruzzo bike car rack worth £665!
One three e-bike compatible car rack is up for grabs
Feature
WHW Gravel-25.jpg
Discover gravel routes in and around Glasgow
If you're after a new route to test in the west of Scotland, we've got you covered
Feature
Gravel specific gear header.jpg
The 11 gravel specific products you never knew you needed
Bar tape, shoes, helmets and other drop bar goods
News
2022 5ct cover 01.07.2022.jpg
5 cool things from Fidlock, Gusset, Michelin, Goodr and more
A titanium bottle, enduro tyres and budget busting specs in for our perusal
News
2022 whyte e-160 rsx 29 cover 2.jpg
First Ride: Whyte E-160 RSX 29
We get a taster of Whyte's new e-bike kitted with the latest Bosch motor
Review
1816 Lenfer du nord sram axs mullet hero straight.jpg
1816 L'Enfer du Nord SRAM AXS Mullet review £6800.00
A bike of two halves, comfortable at the rear, but a touch muted at the front
News
2022 Parcours_Alta riding.jpg
Parcours launches the newest iteration Alta Gravel wheelset
New wheels use #thinkwider aero profiling and IMPACT+ tech