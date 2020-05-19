Panaracer launches the Gravelking SS and SS+ tyres with semi slick tread pattern for fast and dry conditions
Panaracer has unveiled the new Gravelking SS and SS+ gravel tyres. They bridge the gap between the slick Gravelking and the more aggressive Gravelking SK. It's designed for dry and fast conditions with a bit of tread to hold a little more traction.
- Five things that weren't cool - until gravel happened
- The 11 gravel-specific products you never knew you needed
- How to prepare for your first gravel race - kit, bike setup and training
The new tyres use a smooth, minimalist tread at the centre to keep rolling resistance low on pavement and dry gravel. As the tyre leans, the tread gets more aggressive with a diamond shaped transition area moving towards a block side knob for greater cornering grip.
The Gravelking SS will come in two casings, with the SS+ getting a layer of Panaracer's ProTite protective guard from bead to bead. Both tyres use a 126 TPI casing with a nylon belt for puncture resistance.
The new tyres will come in 700c and 650b sizes with 700 x 28, 32, 35, and 43c or 650b x 48 options. They'll also be available in full black and tan wall colourways.
While they're available for preorder now, the tyres will be available in early June and are expected to be priced around £40 for the SS version and £50 for the SS+.
1 comments
Is there a 700x38 option. Every website citing the release seems to miss this size so assume it wasn't included on the release info you were given. However on the Panaracer website it lists a 700x38c version.