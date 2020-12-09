Halo launches new gravel tyre line for 2021 - Three new road, gravel and adventure tyres.
To go with an ever-expanding and well-received wheel range, Halo has launched a new range of gravel tyres with the aim of offering something for everyone who rides a drop-bar bike. In the range is three tyres covering road, up to wet and loose off-road conditions.
Let's start off with the least aggressively treaded tyre. Halo calls it the RXR and it's the road plus tyre. It's designed to offer the least rolling resistance while providing a decent level of comfort.
The centre tread has leading edges to help with braking and acceleration traction in a range of conditions and it maintains a flush rolling surface. This means that the leading edges are meant to only come into play with used on wet road or when off-road.
On the shoulder tread, Halo has added angled mud and water clearing channels.
This tyre is available in all black, or with tan sidewalls.
Next up is the GXR which looks like a blend of the RXR and the GXC (which we'll get onto later). it's more aggressive and has been designed for use on road, hardpack and gravel. Much like the RXR, its aim is to offer minimal rolling resistance on the centre tread while offering a tonne of grip while it's leant over.
It's the brand's all-surface gravel tyre which gets leading edges on the centre tread for braking and acceleration traction for the very same reasons as the RXR. This tyre, however, uses specifically spaced blocks and a siped tread at the sides for a greater level of grip, the brand says.
Much like the RXR, it gets water and mud-shedding channels at the shoulder tread. This tyre is available with both black and tan sidewalls.
Rounding off the new line-up is the GXC. It's Halo's most aggressive gravel tyre which ditches any road capabilities. It's made to provide grip over loose, wet, gravel, dirt and hardpack, so it's definitely a tyre with off-road intentions.
The closely packed arrow-shaped knobs are designed to offer little rolling resistance despite their depth. They're also meant to encourage water and mud to clear and rearward facing edges on the knobs are designed to offer predictable braking in a range of conditions.
Extra siping on the shoulder knobs should provide a bit more grip when leant over.
All of the tyres in the range have an extended tread wrap to accommodate for more extreme lean angles and they are made with a dual compound to help blend rolling efficiency with grip in the corners.
Included with the tyres is a Velcro frame strap which is also used to package the tyres.
All models of the tyre are available in 640 x 47c apart from the GXC which also comes with a 700 x 38c option. Weights range from 395g for the narrower GXC and 575g for the GXR.
All models are set to cost £50.