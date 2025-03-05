The Cane Creek eeSilk CS suspension stem provides 20mm of travel, using an elastomer to deliver shock-absorbing benefits. While this might seem like very little travel, it offers a noticeable improvement in comfort across various surfaces typically encountered on a gravel bike, all with very little added weight. With a growing number of suspension stem options available, how does it measure up, and can such a small amount of travel genuinely make a difference?
For those who rode in the 1990s, elastomer suspension stems were fairly common, notably the Girvin Flexstem. However, any comparisons should be dismissed. Modern stems like the eeSilk are in a different league. From the first ride, it becomes evident that the suspension moves solely in the intended direction, with no unwanted lateral movement.
Cane Creek eeSilk CS Suspension Stem – Technical details
The eeSilk CS is available in 70mm, 80mm, 90mm and 100mm options, with the 80mm version tested weighing in at 227g – slightly lighter than the claimed 235g. The "CS" stands for "Compliance Switch," a lever that allows you to adjust between firm and soft modes. Cane Creek also offers the eeSilk in an SL model, which lacks the Compliance Switch but shaves off 10g and is available in the same lengths. The stem has a negative 6-degree angle and can only be set up in that direction, unlike the Redshift ShockStop, which can be flipped and run in either a positive or negative 6-degree angle, depending on your preference.
Installing the stem onto the fork is no different from fitting a standard stem, and there’s no need to pre-select elastomers, as they are easiest to change with the stem already mounted. The handlebar clamp, fork steerer clamp, and bolt securing the elastomer require a 4mm Allen key. It’s refreshing to see Cane Creek maintain a straightforward design.
Once the stem is in place, swapping the elastomer is simple. You unscrew the recessed bolt and remove the wedge securing it, and the elastomer drops out from below. Cane Creek provides three elastomers with five firmness options in total. The three included elastomers depend on the length of the stem you order. In the case of the 80mm version tested, the provided elastomers are Soft, Medium (installed), and Medium/Firm, with Firm and Extra Firm available separately (£11.99 each).
Changing the elastomer is quick, even on a first attempt, with clear instructions that follow markings on the parts and elastomers. Each elastomer is marked with dots on the bottom, visible underneath the stem, offering a quick way to identify which one is installed. The only area requiring careful attention is the torque for tightening the wedge holding the elastomer – at just 2Nm, it would be easy to overtighten.
Cane Creek eeSilk CS Suspension Stem – Performance
I used the eeSilk stem on my regular gravel bike. I ride on a mix of tracks and trails, roughly 50/50 between on- and off-road. My handlebar measures 42cm across, and I weigh around 60kg. After my first ride, I switched from the Medium elastomer to the Medium/Firm, as I found the movement too soft, even with the Compliance Switch set to firm. This remained in place throughout.
The CS switch is deliberately not referred to as a lockout, and it’s clear from the outset why. While it does make an instant and noticeable difference to the feel and action of the stem, it mutes the impacts and reduces the movement rather than stopping the stem’s motion entirely.
Off-road, I initially used the eeSilk with the CS switch in the soft setting on forest roads and smoother tracks. Here, the difference was apparent, and while you can feel the handlebar moving up and down slightly, it doesn’t detract from the added comfort. On these types of surfaces, the movement feels smooth and fluid, even though the elastomer provides the damping. However, the experience changes somewhat when tackling rougher tracks, particularly at higher speeds. On rougher terrain, where you might expect the suspension to bottom out, the opposite occurs – a harsh impact can be felt upon rebound, with a jarring sound and feel.
I used the eeSilk on typical terrain where I’d normally ride a gravel bike and in no way what could be classified as mountain biking. In situations where the harsh rebound occurred, the effect was not only uncomfortable but may have been slower than using a standard fixed stem, though more precise testing would be required to confirm this.
One thing that became evident is how different handlebar positions affect the stem’s movement. This was also the case when testing other suspension stems. The stem is more responsive when your hands are on the hoods or drops, but if your hands are on the flat tops of the handlebar, it shifts your body weight further back, which noticeably reduces the effect. I suspect the shape of your handlebar, particularly the amount of sweep and whether you're using flat or drop bars, will significantly affect the stem’s movement. That said, the range of elastomers available makes it easy to adjust the firmness to suit different setups.
On the road, the eeSilk still noticeably improves comfort, even when using a gravel bike with high-volume tyres. Overall, the effect is positive. While climbing out of the saddle, there is some upward movement, but it’s not enough to cause instability or interfere with performance. The CS switch also proves beneficial on rougher lanes, cattle grids, or very uneven surfaces. Leaving the switch on the soft setting offers a bit of extra cushioning, while the firmer setting works well for most roads without introducing any drawbacks.
One limitation I noticed is that the stem only comes with three elastomers, which seems restrictive given the variation in rider styles, weights, and handlebar configurations. Having access to all five elastomers would provide more flexibility and a better fit for individual needs.
Cane Creek eeSilk CS Suspension Stem – Verdict
With the number of suspension stems increasing and the recent release of the USE VYBE, there are now four larger brand options, three of which were tested personally for off-road use. Key comparisons, including stack height, weight, and costs, are as follows.
To recap, the Cane Creek CS has a stack height of 49mm and is available in 70, 80, 90 and 100mm lengths with a claimed weight of 235g (our 80mm version weighs 227g). There is an SL version available; removing the Compliance Switch takes 10 grams off the weight and £25 off the price.
The Redshift ShockStop stem is elastomer-based and available in the widest range of lengths – 55, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120mm – all with 40mm stack height. The SL version we tested weighed 234g for the 90mm version. The standard version uses steel bolts instead of titanium, weighs around 30g more, and costs £190, while the Pro version kicks up to £260.
The Kinekt suspension stem is spring-based, available in 90, 105 and 120mm lengths, with a 40mm stack height and a weight of 495g, and costs £213.
The new USE VYBE is an elastomer-based stem available in 70mm and 90mm lengths with a stack height of 40mm. The 90mm weighs 206g, and the stem costs £180.
Moving beyond just the statistics, the Cane Creek eeSilk doesn’t quite deliver the same overall feel and performance as the Redshift ShockStop. However, neither is flawless, and both share similar drawbacks. Despite the inclusion of the Compliance Switch, the eeSilk suffers a harsher rebound on rougher terrain and offers less flexibility in tuning the elastomers to suit individual preferences unless you purchase additional ones.
The eeSilk does have its strengths. It excels in simplicity, with an easier setup and straightforward elastomer changes. If you prioritise simplicity, the SL model, which omits the CS switch, streamlines things further.
