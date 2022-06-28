ENVE brings out a new G-Series gravel-specific dropper post
ENVE’s new G Series Dropper Post promises to improve the off-road, drop-bar ride experience by offering 40mm of drop in the lightweight, 395g post.
Dropper posts are an all-new product line for ENVE, but the brand known for its premium bike components believes that it can bounce up the gravel riding experience to another level.
“Gravel riding and racing are dynamic and having a dropper post in your toolbox can provide riders with a meaningful advantage due to the increase in control and therefore confidence that lowering your centre of gravity delivers. With that in mind, we set out to develop a lightweight dropper post that ensured confidence-inspiring reliability in every aspect,” stated VP of Consumer Experience, Jake Pantone.
The inverted design of the dropper post allows for the use of a saddlebag, sheds debris more efficiently, and as ENVE claims, allows for a more reliable cartridge mechanism in a 27.2mm package. This design also allows the dropper to be cut to the desired minimum length - something that can shave off 50g off the weight.
Each post also includes shims that increase the post diameter from 27.2 to 30.9mm and 27.2 to 31.6mm to ensure compatibility with nearly any frame - as long as it has internal cable routing.
But the dropper will not work without a remote, and although the ENVE G Series dropper is compatible with most dropper post remotes, ENVE has also decided to make its own.
“Nearly as challenging as the post design itself was the design of our new dropper post lever. It is both challenging from a spatial packaging standpoint and a functional ergonomic standpoint. After literally dozens of printed and machined iterations, we opted for the design that we and our testers favoured most. The design features a dual actuation push and pull design that allows actuation from the hoods and the drops. In addition, the lever is canted and textured for improved function and ergonomics. As far as drop-bar remotes are concerned, we believe our lever strikes the best balance of function, aesthetics, and ergonomics,” stated Jake Pantone.
The G Series Dropper Post and Lever are available now at ENVE retail locations and online. The dropper post retails for $325 USD (£265), while the dropper post lever retails for $65 (£53).