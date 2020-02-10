Apidura launches Innovation Lab Dropper Saddle Pack for bike packing with mountain bikes

6L seat pack for use with dropper posts released
apidura-innovation-lab-dropper-saddle-pack-6l-on-bike-1.jpg
|
Feb 10 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
gwp-Kona-0057.jpg
The new Sutra LTD.
First Ride: Kona Sutra LTD - genre bending drop bar machine
A bike that defies definition. What will you do with it?
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz.jpg
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz
Bikepacking on a gravel bike specific trail
canyon-launch-2018-1-1_0.jpg
First Ride: New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike
Brand new gravel and adventure bike offers a smooth ride and climbs beautifully
Salsa Journeyman 2.jpg
Salsa Cycles introduce the Journeyman and it looks like an affordable adventure machine
Two wheel sizes and two spec builds at the budget end of the spectrum

Apidura has just launched its Innovation Lab Dropper Saddle Pack for bikes with dropper posts, long-travel suspension and limited rear tire clearance. Using the 'Dropper Post Adapter' from 76 Projects the 6L bag could be the answer to your mountain bike packing dreams.

The brand says the new dropper saddle pack is versatile and hard-wearing, for technical riding on demanding, rugged terrain. They say it is an evolution of their Backcountry Saddle Pack and has been designed pack has been designed to make full use of the limited space under the saddle, without affecting dropper post-operation.

apidura-innovation-lab-dropper-saddle-pack-6l-on-bike-2.jpg


The pack capacity has been maximised to allow riders with limited clearance, such as those using a dropper seat post, to carry lightweight, compressible items below the saddle. The pack is six litres in capacity with a rear facing accessory mounting points provide further versatility, enabling riders to fit lights for increased visibility.

Apidura dropper post seat pack 1.jpg


The 76 Projects Dropper Post Adapter fits to the dropper post, encircling the stancion and allowing the adapter/bag to rise up and down with the post. The brand says the adapter fits most brands of dropper posts that are 25 or 26mm diameter.

Olivia Cowley from Apidura Product Development says,“Fitting Saddle Packs to bikes with dropper posts and suspension can be challenging, so we wanted to create a pack that addressed the challenge head on and gave riders a simple solution. The Innovation Lab is where we push the boundaries of pack design and experiment with techniques such as 3D printing, and the Dropper Saddle Pack showcases how we can take the popular and proven Backcountry Series and adapt it to even more technical styles of riding and bike designs with limited space.”

Apidura dropper post seat pack. 3 jpg


The whole system (pack and adapter) costs £122 or you can buy the two parts separately to update an exiting pack you own. The bag on its own costs £92 whilst the adapter is £30.  

You might also like: 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Review
Endura Strike II hero
Endura Strike II winter glove review £33.00
A thoughtfully-designed winter glove for seriously nasty weather
News
bike-live-cannock-2019-00_0.jpg
Our Bike Live demo day is back at Cannock Chase for 2020
Here's your chance to test bikes from Giant, Ribble, Canyon and more
News
princeton-carbon-wheels5.jpeg
Princeton's funky wheels arrive in the UK
Young US wheel brand with some very unusual wheels
News
saturdaysocial-1200.jpg
Saturday Social - cycling news straight from our social feed
Easily digestible cycling news catch up
News
gr2-gravel-shoeold-style-gold.jpg
Bontrager unveils GR2 gravel-specific shoe
Features include a synthetic leather upper, laces, and a chunky outsole
News
Carrera Titan X detail -2.jpg
Can the Carrera Titan X rival other sub 1k bikes?
Under a grand full suspension mountain bike from Halfords
Review
tifosi crit fototech hero
Tifosi Optics Crit Crystal Fototech glasses review £75.00
A solid pair of specs at a great price
Review
merida-silex-6000_0.jpg
Merida Silex+ 6000 2020 review £2650.00
Mountain bike-inspired gravel bike that's nimble, versatile and a whole lot of fun