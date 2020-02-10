Apidura launches Innovation Lab Dropper Saddle Pack for bike packing with mountain bikes
Apidura has just launched its Innovation Lab Dropper Saddle Pack for bikes with dropper posts, long-travel suspension and limited rear tire clearance. Using the 'Dropper Post Adapter' from 76 Projects the 6L bag could be the answer to your mountain bike packing dreams.
The brand says the new dropper saddle pack is versatile and hard-wearing, for technical riding on demanding, rugged terrain. They say it is an evolution of their Backcountry Saddle Pack and has been designed pack has been designed to make full use of the limited space under the saddle, without affecting dropper post-operation.
The pack capacity has been maximised to allow riders with limited clearance, such as those using a dropper seat post, to carry lightweight, compressible items below the saddle. The pack is six litres in capacity with a rear facing accessory mounting points provide further versatility, enabling riders to fit lights for increased visibility.
The 76 Projects Dropper Post Adapter fits to the dropper post, encircling the stancion and allowing the adapter/bag to rise up and down with the post. The brand says the adapter fits most brands of dropper posts that are 25 or 26mm diameter.
Olivia Cowley from Apidura Product Development says,“Fitting Saddle Packs to bikes with dropper posts and suspension can be challenging, so we wanted to create a pack that addressed the challenge head on and gave riders a simple solution. The Innovation Lab is where we push the boundaries of pack design and experiment with techniques such as 3D printing, and the Dropper Saddle Pack showcases how we can take the popular and proven Backcountry Series and adapt it to even more technical styles of riding and bike designs with limited space.”
The whole system (pack and adapter) costs £122 or you can buy the two parts separately to update an exiting pack you own. The bag on its own costs £92 whilst the adapter is £30.