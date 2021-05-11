Canyon unleashes the all-new Grizl - New gravel bike for 2021 offers more customisation for a wider audience

New gravel bike platform comes with added modularity to suit every rider
2021 Grizl CF SL hero.jpg
|
May 11 2021
|
News
Canyon has added to its gravel bike line-up, unveiling the all-new Grizl. With the new bike, the brand has aimed to cater to a wider gravel and bikepacking loving audience, kitting the bike with further modularity and customisation. 

After the release of the Grail back in 2018, with its eye-catching Double Decker handlebar, the brand has recognised that the spectrum of gravel riders is nearly as wide as that of mountain bikers. To fill the newly found gap Canyon has developed the Grizl a true do-it-all gravel bike.

The new bike offers more modularity and the opportunity for riders to customise the bike to their own needs, says the brand.

2021 Grizl CF SL TT bosses.jpg

This has been done thanks to the brand's partnership with Apidura. The collaboration has resulted in a range of tailored frame bags that are designed to be waterproof, rugged, and lightweight. They also allow riders to tailor the bike's kit carrying potential to the ride at hand, be it a quick blast through the local or a massive 200-mile race.

2021 Grizl CF SL Downtube.jpg

Canyon has also noticed a trend in riders 'underbiking' themselves, adding spicy technical sections to their usual gravel routes. To keep up with the ever more demanding trails, the brand has kitted the Grizl with fat 45mm tubeless-ready rubber as standard. Even then, there's space left for up to a 50mm wide tyre if you're looking at getting extra rowdy.

2021 Grizl CF SL riding.jpg

The Grizl comes in two platform levels, the Grizl CF SL and the CF SLX, the former being the entry, rough-and-ready bike while the latter being the super lightweight, 950g framed rig.

Both platform levels get full internal cable routing, including routing for a dropper post. The bike is also compatible with both 2x or 1x drivetrains with Shimano GRX or Campagnolo Ekar groupsets available from release.

2021 Grizl CF SL loaded.jpg

All of the models in the Grizl range use the tried and tested Gravel Pro geometry of the much-loved Grail and there are seven sizes available, from, 2XS to 2XL. However, the 2XS and XS sizes run 650b wheels in a bit to optimize the ride for smaller riders. The rest of the sizes roll on 700c hoops.

Canyon has also kitted the Grizl with larger, 160mm brake rotors to offer more power when the bike is loaded, however if that's not enough, the bike can accommodate up to 180mm rotors. It's important to note though, the bike won't work with 140mm brakes.

2021 Grizl CF SL saddle pack.jpg

The brand believes that if a gravel bike comes with the option of 650b or 700c wheels, there has had to be some sacrifice made to the bikes geometry, and that's just not Canyon's style.

On the subject of geometry, the Grizl sees a 72.25° head angle, a 73.5° seat tube angle, a 402mm reach (on a medium), and a 1037mm wheelbase.

2021 Grizl CF SL TT + frame bag.jpg

The entry-level Grizl CF SL's prices start at £2,200 and go up to £2,950 and the Grizl CF SLX will set you back from £4,900 up to £5,000. All models of the new bike are available from today.

We've managed to wrangle a Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 in for testing before release, see what Matt thinks of the new bike in his full review here.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

1 comments

2 hours 31 min ago

So they've made the bike more customisable, and added a range of specific bikepacking bags for it? I get that you could use any bags you liked with it, and that they've added plenty of bosses for equipment, but to show how customisable and versatile it is they could have shown some set ups with bags etc from a variety of brands, a bit like fairlight and others have done.

