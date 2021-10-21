The Canyon Grizl now gets an alloy frame

New alloy bike gets big tyre clearance and suspension fork options
2021 canyon grizl al cover.jpg
|
Oct 21 2021
|
News
With the new Grizl AL Canyon has completed the Grizl lineup in a bit to quench the thirst for bikes that can do it all. The new bike gets big tyre clearance and boasts a wide range of unique features that make it a true do-it-all bike.

With the aim of making the Grizl AL a plush ride even when fully loaded, Canyon has given the bike clearance for 50mm tyres both front and rear, with room to spare. Out of the box, the bikes are shod with 45mm tubeless-ready tyres.

2021 canyon grizl al loaded.jpg

Adding another helping of comfort is that the Grizl AL is available with a RockShox Rudy suspension fork offering up 30mm of squish.

As for geometry, the bike uses Canyon's Gravel Pro geometry that can be found on existing Grizl CF and Grail frames. As such, it gets a 73.5° seat tube angle, a 72.5° head tube angle with a 435mm chainstay and 409mm reach all on a large frame.

2021 Canyon_Grizl_6_Earl_Grey.jpg

Onto the bike's carrying capabilities, the new Grizl AL is the only pannier-compatible drop bar bike in Canyon's range. Canyon says that the Grizl AL is built with every mount you'll ever need with bosses dotted all around the frame. However, if you were to opt for any builds kitted with a suspension fork, you will sacrifice fork bosses.

2021 Grizl_7_Suspension_Matcha.jpg

Canyon has also broadened the size range, introducing a 3XS size, ideal for smaller riders.

The new Grizl AL range starts at £1,500 and goes up to £2,000 for the Rudy equipped model.

3 comments

3 hours 56 min ago

The pink one, is that the GIRLZ?

5 hours 5 min ago

It would be nice if there were a few more 1x options - Aluminium GRX 600 or Rival eTap

5 hours 50 min ago

Nice that they put all the mounts on. But they forgot to drill the fork crown. Once you have a handlebar bag mounted, options for the front light are constrained. The best option would be the fork crown, where a dynamo headlight would typically go. But not possible here.

