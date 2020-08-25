Canyon launches new Grail models for 2021
Canyons Grail sees an update for the 2021 gravel season. Built around the same, much loved, frame, this year's model gets an updated drivetrain, new saddle, and new colourways.
Kicking off with the Grail 7 1by. It features Shimano's new single chainring GRX drivetrain. Up front it gets a 40 tooth chainring and it's paired with an 11-42 cassette which results in a 381% gear range.
Then onto the Grail CF SLX 8. The pricier bike is graced with SRAMs' two by Force e-Tap AXS wide groupset. It will replace the SRAM one-by drivetrains features on several Grail CF SL and CF SLX bikes. They come with 46/33 rings at the front and a 10-36 cassette which provides a large range while keeping gaps between the gears small.
Also found on many of the new Grail models is a new saddle from Fizik in the form of the Argo. It's a shorter saddle and it's claimed to offer more comfort over long rides. It'll come on all CF SL and CF SLX bikes apart from the 7 and 7 WMN models.
In the range there will be 13 models with prices starting from £1,400, going up to £4,650 for the flagship, CF SLX eTap bike.