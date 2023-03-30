Tailfin shows off its new top tube pack

New pack comes in five sizes and can fit a range of bikes
Tailfin shows off its new top tube pack
|
Mar 30 2023
|
News
For fans of Tailfin's well reviewed Cargo Cage, Trunk Top Bag and Alloy Rack, the addition of a top tube bag has been a long time coming. Though Tailfin lovers can now rejoice, as the brand now offers the Top Tube Pack that comes in five sizes and can fit a range of top tubes.

Tailfin believes that a lot of top tube bags on the market aren't quite up to scratch in both design and functionality, ruining the overall bikepacking experience. With the new Top Tube Packs the brand aims to eliminate these foibles while providing a top tube bag solution for road, gravel and mountain biking.

2023 tailfin top tube pack topstone.jpg
2023 tailfin top tube pack topstone.jpg, by Liam Mercer


With the new Top Tube Pack range, Tailfin wanted to combat a number of points, those being knee rub, instability, damage to the frame, weatherproofing and mounting options. Firstly to battle knee rub, the brand has put a lot of time into research and body mapping but it has acknowledged that completely eliminating knee rub was impossible due to the vast range of body positions over a bike. This is why there's a selection of volumes on offer so riders can pick a bag size that they're least likely to knock while pedaling. The brand has gone so far as to build three-dimensional tapering onto the 0.8-litre Zip Top Tube Pack to offer the most clearance possible.

2023 tailfin top tube pack sizes.jpg
2023 tailfin top tube pack sizes.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Next up, instability and this is where the brand employed its already successful V-Mount tech. This means that the packs get tacky rubber pads and TPU straps that are welded to the tunnel to transfer the rigidity to the internal HDPR body. All of this also ensures that the frame is well protected, says Tailfin.

The packs are then made using a lighter version of Tailfin's Hypalon/Diamond Ripstop Nylon mix to make sure they're weatherproof. Each model features a 3D-welded construction process and the zips are fully waterproof.

2023 tailfin top tube pack straps.jpg
2023 tailfin top tube pack straps.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Finally, each of the bags can be mounted using the supplied TPU straps or using bolt-on attachments on compatible frames. To help the bag fit a range of frames, there are two bolt configurations and the straps are removable.

Then to up the options, the Top Tube Packs come with either flip or zip closures in the 0.8-litre and 1.1-litre sizes with the former using a fancy Mag-Lock.

The new Tailfin Top Tube Bag range starts at £52 for the 0.8-litre Zip bag and prices go up to £65 for the 1.5-litre Flip bag.

We've had one of these bags in for test ahead of launch, so be sure to check out Matt's Tailfin Top Tube Pack review

