Tailfin Cargo Cage (Large) review £45.00
Quality, lightweight cargo cage that adds versatility to your ride.
Tailfin_Cargo_Cage_Main.JPG
|
Jul 27 2022
|
Racks
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Minimal design
  • Lightweight
  • Perfect for use with load straps
What's not?
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You want a strong, minimal cage for carrying kit.

As a genuine contender in hotly contested best bike panniers and pannier racks category, the Tailfin Cargo Cage represents a simple yet versatile option to use when looking to carry more on the bike.

The Tailfin Cargo Cage is available in three sizes, large (tested), small and mini. All are made from 7075-T6 aluminium, with no welds and no plastic parts.

The large cage we tested has four possible connection points, but not all bolts need to be connected. It is designed to fit parts with either standard two-bolt bottle cage fixing, or three-bolt fixings, which are usually on rigid forks of gravel bikes or bikepacking bikes. There are other fixing locations, with the Tailfin Alloy rack being another option.

Tailfin_Cargo_Cage_2.JPG
Tailfin_Cargo_Cage_2.JPG, by Matt Page


The cage features six eyelets on each side, which are designed to fit either Tailfin Cargo Straps or Voile straps. The bottom of the cage features a removable 'load chip', which is a small horizontal part that fixes to the bottom of the cage. It provides an area to support the bottom of a loaded bag or bottle and doubles as a bottle opener. While the chip does add some support, the majority of the support will come from having secure straps in place, but it also helps when loading and fixing the bags, or what you decide to strap to the cage.

In use, I found they helped provide a very secure load, not moving the slightest bit when used with Tailfin Cage Packs. The cages in question do not have a weight limit, but Tailfin suggests a maximum payload of 1.5kg per fixing point for off-road use. This would equate to 3kg if securing over two bolts or 4.5kg if using across three bolts. This might not seem like much, but I found it more than adequate, usually not even reaching 1.5kg total within a bag, or bottle strapped in place.

The minimal shape of the cage makes it more versatile and able to hold either a dry bag or other packs such as the Tailfin Cargo Pack,. However, when compared to some larger cages, such as the Passport Lug-Kage, it allows smaller diameter items/bottles to be strapped in place. If you remove the load chip, you can take longer items, such as tent poles, which can be tricky to carry when bikepacking. This is where the extra length and strapping locations of the large cargo cage really appeals, adding extra security.

Tailfin_Cargo_Cage_load_chip.JPG
Tailfin_Cargo_Cage_Main.JPG, by Matt Page


The large cage weighs 90g with load chip connected (-11g without), which is quite light compared to similar cargo cages. The Salsa Anything Cage, which is a popular option weighs 149g, and the Passport Lug-Kage is 185g, but for many riders, weight is not the most important thing when bikepacking.

The Tailfin Cargo Cage performs well, but that performance does come at a premium price with the large cage (tested here) coming in at £45 (with no straps included). There are much cheaper options, including the Passport Lug-Kage at just £23, which is the same price as the larger version of the very light Drj0n Strap Deck that I tested last year. The Free Parable Gorilla cage is another priced at £25 that can work for larger loads. For £10 more than the Tailfin cage, you can buy a fork pack with mount included. The Ortlieb Fork Pack now costs £55, although it is not as versatile as the Tailfin cage and is designed purely for use on a fork.

It might seem like paying more for less, but the simplicity and minimal design of the Tailfin Cargo Cage is what makes it so good, creating a stable load carrying option for bags, bottles, or almost any manner of other things.

You might also like:

 - Your complete guide to bikepacking - what kit you need, how to plan and prepare
 - Opinion: We need to be more specific about what 'gravel' is
​ - Bare bar riding: Ditch the devices and start riding free

BEST LIKE THIS...
Passport_Lug-Kage-1.JPG
Passport Lug-Kage fork rack review £21.50
Test report Tailfin Cargo Cage (Large) review £45.00 X
Racks

Product purpose: 

Tailfin says: The Cargo Cage helps carry extra loads on your bikepacking trip safely and securely. The modular design and different size options can be adapted for any shape and size luggage, and fits via regular bottle cage or cargo mounts.

Build extra: 

Tailfin lists: Size: Large Construction Material: 7075-T6 aluminium Length: 221mm Width: 72mm Depth: 16mm Weight: 79g, (weight not inclusive of Load Chip - 11g) Colour: Tailfin Black

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Very light for a metal cage, but you there are lighter, 3D-printed options around.

product value 

Overall performance: 

Nothing to fault with the performance. The shape and number of strap fixing points can help create a very stable cage, with the optional load chip useful for certain payloads.

Product likes: 

The simplicity is great, and it also helps to add versatility. The removable load chip means it is possible to carry longer items, as well as more typical bags, or bottles.

Product dislikes: 

Great performance, but more expensive than some alternatives.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

The simplicity and minimal design of the Tailfin Cargo Cage is what makes it so good, giving a stable load-carrying option for bags, bottles or almost any manner of other things. It is expensive and there are no straps included, potentially adding further to the price.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£111.99
-30%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£255
Buy now
Review
2022 look x-track en-rage pedal hero.jpg
Look X-Track En-Rage clipless pedal review £65.00
A solid and affordable clipless pedal albeit a bit weighty
Feature
Schrader vs Presta valves.jpg
Schrader vs Presta – which valve standard is best for you?
We take a closer look at the similarities and differences between the Schrader and Presta valve standards
Review
2022 five ten trailcross clip in hero.jpg
Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In shoe review £140.00
An excellent shoe for hike-a-bike situations, though lacking stiffness and weather protection
News
2022 Bianchi_E-VERTIC FX-TYPE PRO_ full bike
Bianchi’s e-Vertic range headlined by FX-Type Pro 160mm carb
Bianchi’s new e-MTB portfolio will appeal to enduro and trail mountain bikers
News
2022 Gelu Carbon Creations Dracon whole bike
Is Gelu Carbon Creations' Dracon the lightest hardtail ever?
Portuguese brand's cross-country hardtail weighs just north of 7kg
News
2022 Canyon Exceed CFR LTD full bike riding
New Canyon Exceed CFR LTD weighs just 8.92kg
The updated Canyon Exceed CFR LTD gains new wheels, improved touchpoints and bespoke paintwork
News
2022 Commonwealth Games XCO Evie Richards.jpg
Commonwealth Games 2022: Evie Richards dominates women's XCO
Gold medals for England's Evie Richards and New Zealand's Sam Gaze
Review
Schwalbe_G-One_RS_Main.JPG
Schwalbe G-One RS tyre review £75.00
Impressive tyre with grip and speed that belie its low-profile tread pattern