Spotted: Is this the new Canyon Grail?
An unreleased Canyon gravel bike was the weapon of choice for Tiffany Cromwell's race-winning effort at the UK’s first-ever UCI-level gravel race Gralloch on Saturday. The taped-up appearance - and lack of further presentation suggest this is a brand-new Canyon gravel bike, which means that we could see an update to the German brand’s gravel line-up relatively soon...
What do we know about the bike this far, then? It seems the frame design resembles that of the Grail, which Cromwell and other Canyon's gravel riders have been racing at various gravel events with good results. We've also spotted the very same frame ridden by Canyon ambassador Jasper Ockeloen at the Gravel Locos race in Texas at the same time as the Gralloch.
Grail has always been the more race-orientated option of the Canyon gravel bikes, and perhaps because of that pedigree, it has come with limited eyelets for attaching cargo - unlike the brand's more adventure-oriented Grizl. However, we can see some added cargo capacity on the new frame.
Cromwell’s bike has eyelets placed on the top and downside of the top tube, seat stays and there also seems to be an integrated cargo department on the down tube, similar design to that of Specialized Diverge and Trek Checkpoint.
Canyon’s signature double-decker handlebar is also absent, replaced by a neat integrated cockpit that resembles that on Canyon’s road bikes, such as the Ultimate and Aeroad.
Another thing that has changed on Cromwell's bike is the seatpost: gone is the comfort-enhancing, flexy Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0, and instead, we can see a D-shaped post.
We will keep you posted on any further news on this bike, and in the meanwhile, you can try to spot it at the upcoming gravel races...