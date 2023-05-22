Spotted: Is this the new Canyon Grail?

New Canyon gravel bike was spotted in the wild at the UCI gravel race Gralloch
Spotted: Is this the new Canyon Grail?
|
May 22 2023
|
News
An unreleased Canyon gravel bike was the weapon of choice for Tiffany Cromwell's race-winning effort at the UK’s first-ever UCI-level gravel race Gralloch on Saturday. The taped-up appearance - and lack of further presentation suggest this is a brand-new Canyon gravel bike, which means that we could see an update to the German brand’s gravel line-up relatively soon...

Gralloch Tiffany Cromwell Canyon riding
Gralloch Tiffany Cromwell Canyon riding , by Roo Fowler


What do we know about the bike this far, then? It seems the frame design resembles that of the Grail, which Cromwell and other Canyon's gravel riders have been racing at various gravel events with good results. We've also spotted the very same frame ridden by Canyon ambassador Jasper Ockeloen at the Gravel Locos race in Texas at the same time as the Gralloch

2023 Gralloch - Tiffany Cromwell-1.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Tiffany Cromwell-1.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Grail has always been the more race-orientated option of the Canyon gravel bikes, and perhaps because of that pedigree, it has come with limited eyelets for attaching cargo - unlike the brand's more adventure-oriented Grizl. However, we can see some added cargo capacity on the new frame.

Cromwell’s bike has eyelets placed on the top and downside of the top tube, seat stays and there also seems to be an integrated cargo department on the down tube, similar design to that of Specialized Diverge and Trek Checkpoint.

2023 Tiffany Cromwell canyon spyshot
2023 Tiffany Cromwell canyon spyshot, by Roo Fowler

 

Gralloch Tiffany Cromwell Canyon front
Gralloch Tiffany Cromwell Canyon front, by Roo Fowler


Canyon’s signature double-decker handlebar is also absent, replaced by a neat integrated cockpit that resembles that on Canyon’s road bikes, such as the Ultimate and Aeroad. 

Another thing that has changed on Cromwell's bike is the seatpost: gone is the comfort-enhancing, flexy Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0, and instead, we can see a D-shaped post.  

We will keep you posted on any further news on this bike, and in the meanwhile, you can try to spot it at the upcoming gravel races... 

You might also like: 



Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

