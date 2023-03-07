Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap gravel bike review £2,249.00
Excellent value bike for a variety of gravel riders from enthusiasts to amateur racers
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival hero.jpg
Mar 7 2023
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great value
  • Size-specific components and geometry
  • Wide size range
What's not?
  • The welding is not aesthetically the prettiest
  • Not too many mounts
Buy if...
you're after a great value gravel bike that shines on downhills and technical terrain

For someone looking to get into gravel cycling and wanting a bike that will serve them for a long time, the Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap is an excellent option. It's easily one of the best gravel bikes I've ridden, in terms of comfort, components and value.  

Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap  - Technical details

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-grail model.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-grail model.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The Grail is Canyon’s “light” gravel bike model that takes medium-width tyres and is efficient in a range of riding situations. The Grail is perhaps the most well-known model for its integrated Double Decker bars - but these are a feature for the carbon Grail models only.

But here, we have the more affordable aluminium Grail that features carbon only on the fork and seatpost. Canyon says this is a bike for your daily commute year-round and offers the same balanced geometry as the CF SLX flagship (the carbon fibre) models.

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-handlebar.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-handlebar.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The Grail AL 7 eTap is the top model in the three-bike strong aluminium Grail range and comes with electronic SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS shifting and a 1x12-drivetrain. It runs on DT Swiss Gravel LN wheels that are wrapped with 40mm wide Continental Terra Trail gravel tyres.  

There are three bottle mounts on the bike: one on the seat tube, one above and one below the down tube, as well as Canyon-specific mudguard mounts on the front and rear. But these are the only mounts the Grail has - if you’re looking to bung more cargo on, then the brand’s Grizl range might be a better option. 

The Grail comes with a SRAM press-fit bottom bracket which is perhaps the only negative I can pick out of the spec sheet - but only in terms of it being slightly trickier for home mechanics to swap. In terms of functionality, I had no issues with it whatsoever and overall, this is a majorly impressive build for the money. 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-drivetrain.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-drivetrain.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The alloy handlebars and stem, carbon seatpost and bar tape are all provided by Canyon and the saddle is Selle Italia’s Model X. 

The AL 7 is available in three earthy colours and sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, catering for riders from under 166cm to over 197cm tall. The two smallest frame sizes run 650b wheels, whereas the others roll on 700c hoops. 

Canyon says the bike weighs 9.5kg - my size XXS bike came in at a little shy of 8.9kg, including bottle cages and tyres set up tubeless. 

Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap  - Performance

2022 Raiders Gravel 1 suvi loponen
2022 Raiders Gravel 1 suvi loponen, by Roo Fowler


Although I, like many cyclists, appreciate a lightweight, nippy carbon bike, I appreciate a well-performing and affordable aluminium bike like the Grail even more. I think Canyon has really nailed performance and value with the Grail AL 7 eTap. 

The Grail has been with me for over four months, as it was originally my ‘team’ bike when I was riding with Team ORCC but I have continued to ride it after the season - because I’ve liked it so much. Needless to say, it’s been through some serious riding and even though this would not perhaps be a bike that someone wanting to dip into gravel races thinks of first, the more I rode it the more it made me believe it should be. 

I admit that on the first rides, when the terrain started to incline upwards, I noticed I was not riding a carbon-framed race bike anymore. Even though I was perhaps slowed down slightly by the weight of the bike, it was on the first descent that I forgot about the frame material and weight altogether. Downhills and singletracks quickly became much more fun when I was riding this bike, as I felt more comfortable and planted on the Grail’s small frame than on many much lighter and more expensive counterparts. 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-wheeljpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-wheeljpg, by Suvi loponen


Much of that feeling is down to this bike's geometry. Canyon is one of the only major bike brands that offers its smallest bike frames with smaller wheels, and the Grail is one example of this. At 164cm (5ft4in) the XXS frame was pretty perfect for me, and because of the size-specific geometry, it felt like "my size" in a way that a 700c wheel gravel bike seldom does. In practice, the size-specific componentry means less toe overlap, slacker geometry angles and a bike with better overall handling. All of these were tangible, positive features of the Grail.

The XXS frame has a 516mm top tube length, and it comes with a 415mm chainstay, compared to the 430mm on the sizes from S upwards. The bottom bracket offset is also 60mm instead of 75mm. The slacker head angles, which dropped to 70 degrees in the size XXS that I tested, mean that the bike has a stable feel to it, even when zooming downhill. Fitting 700c wheels on a small frame usually pushes the seat tube angle to be steeper, and the benefit of having smaller wheels is visible on the Grail: it has a 73.5-degree seat tube angle when for example 700c-wheeled Liv Devote in size XS (similar top tube length) has a lot steeper 75-degree angle.

Geometry and weight aside, it's a given that the Grail, being an aluminium bike, offers a different ride feel to its carbon counterparts. The Grail AL is compliant enough for an aluminium frame, but this of course also comes down to the wheels and tyres - and the carbon fork - it's paired with. And even though the frame is stiff enough for it to not feel like a marshmallow, it doesn't make this bike a sprinter's machine. There is some flex to the frame around the bottom bracket and overall, it lacks that little 'snap' of a carbon frame. I can imagine that for a larger frame, this flex might be more tangible. 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-tyre.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-tyre.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The XXS is the smallest Grail in the range and, because I am at the upper end of the recommended height for the size, I could have easily ridden the bike with a longer stem than the stock 70mm it came with. I didn't though, as I had no stems that would've fit the 1 1/4 steerer diameter (most steerer tubes are 1 1/8). This is a bit of an inconvenience, but not any bigger than the press-fit BB is, I'd say. 

The well-thought-out tyres and wheels of course played a part in making the Grail ride so well on the rough stuff. My XXS Grail came with a 650b-sized DT Swiss Gravel LN wheelset and 40mm Continental Terra Trail tyres. Both performed excellently and were a reliable combo I had no issues with. I rode the tyres tubeless and was really impressed with their performance, with low pressures on the gnarly singletracks and higher pressures on mixed road rides. 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-dt swiss hub.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-dt swiss hub.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The finishing kit on the Grail is provided by Canyon apart from the Selle Italia saddle that I swapped for my own favourite after a few rides (it is a decent saddle, just not for me).

The handlebars (Canyon HB0063), which on my tiny bike were 40cm wide, were excellent in terms of comfort and shape, despite being alloy bars. I usually find 40cm handlebars a little too wide for me, but these bars seemed to be on the narrower side. The bar tape usually doesn’t really get much of a mention in bike reviews but the Canyon Ergospeed Gel that was wrapped on the bars deserves one, as I found it sublimely comfortable and grippy. 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-handlebar drop.jpg
2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival-handlebar drop.jpg, by Suvi loponen


I am a relatively recent convert to electronic shifting on gravel and the Sram XPLR Rival eTap AXS quickly won me over with simple and crisp shifting. This bike comes with a 1x system, meaning there is a single 40T chainring at the front and a 12-speed cassette at the back, offering sprockets from 10-44T. I found this gear ratio to be very suitable for gravel - it was plenty for steep climbs and didn’t spin out too quickly on fast descents, either. The easy maintenance of a 1x system is also always a welcomed addition to a gravel bike. 

Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap  - Verdict

You can, technically, take any bike on gravel but only the best gravel bikes feel like they’ve been made to maintain a stable ride feel even on very uneven terrain. Canyon really delivers that feel with the Grail, even for the smaller riders. 

Value-wise, it’s hard to find a better value than the Grail AL 7 eTap offers. It retails for £2,249 and with that, you get excellent wheels and shifting. The alloy frame - although a smidgeon heavier than a carbon counterpart would be - will serve any gravel enthusiast on both recreational and racey rides and because on gravel things often get scratched, on alloy frames, there’s less reason to cry over it. 

To compare the Grail to other bikes we've tested, I would mention two bikes. The Stanton Switchpath that Matt tested is in the same price bracket but Matt said has harsh ride quality and limited sizes. We have also tested the Vaast A/1 Allroad, which Aaron praised for its performance. Neither one of these bikes comes with electronic shifting, though, which I think at this price point is a huge perk for the Grail. 

For me, as a small rider, the Canyon Grail AL 7 represents a near-perfect, versatile gravel bike. It is a simple, fun and great value bike that offers electronic shifting, and frame-size specific componentry in a sleek-looking package that serves a wide range of cyclists, from recreational riders to amateur gravel racers. 

Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap gravel bike review £2,249.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

To quote Canyon: "Infinite possibilities. Amazing versatility. The Grail feels like a road bike on asphalt – while offering supreme comfort and control on gravel."

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Canyon lists:
Frame
Canyon Grail AL Disc
Axle dimension: 12x142 mm
Tyre Clearance: 42 mm
Material: Aluminium (AL)
Fork
Canyon FK0070 CF Disc
Material: Carbon
Steerer: 1 1/4"
Axle Dimension: 12 x 100 mm
Brake Mount: Flat Mount
Drivetrain
Battery
SRAM eTap Powerpack 1BY
Removable battery for wireless eTap derailleurs.
Charge time: less than 60 minutes.
Rear Derailleur
SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS
12-speed rear derailleur, optimised for gravel riding. With spring clutch for precise shifting and excellent chain stability, and larger X-SYNC pulley wheels for greater durability and efficiency.
Max. cassette size: 44 teeth
Cassette
SRAM Rival XPLR XG-1251, 12-speed, 10-44T
Gravel-specific 12-speed cassette with X-Range gearing for a larger range with smaller gaps between gears.
Gear range: 10-44T
Crank
SRAM Rival D1 Wide, 40T
Number of chainrings: 1
Bottom bracket
SRAM Pressfit DUB Wide
Pressfit BB compatible with SRAM DUB axles.
BB-frame interface: 86.5 mm
Weight: 72 g
Chain
SRAM RIVAL D1 12s
12-speed chain with flattop technology for narrower design, quieter operation, and increased strength and durability.
Brakes
Shift-/ Brake Lever
SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2s
Left-hand shifter with hood shape optimised to fit hands of all sizes, for comfortable and controlled braking from any position. With wireless shifting, contact point adjustment, reach adjust.
Shift-/ Brake Lever
SRAM Rival eTap AXS 12s
Right-hand shifter with hood shape optimised to fit hands of all sizes, for comfortable and controlled braking from any position. With wireless shifting, contact point adjustment, reach adjust.
Brake Rotor
SRAM Paceline
Designed for optimal venting. With rounded edges for easier wheel installs.
Disc mount: centerlock
Weight: 155 g
Wheels
Wheel
DT Swiss Gravel LN
Rotor mount: Center Lock
rim height: 25 mm
Wheel
DT Swiss Gravel LN
Rotor mount: Center Lock
rim height: 25 mm
Tyre
Schwalbe G-One R, 40mm
High-end gravel race tyres for light gravel and asphalt.
Combining incredible smoothness, speed, and control.
Technology: tubeless-ready, V-Guard puncture protection.
Width: 40mm
Thru Axle
Canyon GP0197-01 Thru Axle 100X12
Axle dimensions: 12 x 100 mm
Thru Axle
Canyon GP0235-01 Thru Axle 142x12
Axle dimensions: 142 x 12 mm
Cockpit
Stem
Canyon V13
High-quality aluminium stem with square cross-sectional profile. A new handlebar clamp design increases torsional stiffness by up to 40%. Handlebar clamp diameter: 31.8 mm. Head tube diameter: 1 1/4".
Clamping diameter: 31,8 mm
Handlebar
Canyon HB0063
Clamping diameter: 31,8 mm
Width: 440 mm
Handlebar Tape
Canyon Ergospeed Gel
Bar tape with EVA foam and elastomer gel mix for optimal comfort.
Color: black
Seat
Saddle
Selle Italia Model X
Saddle with central cut-out and flexible wings for maximum comfort. Featuring durable Soft-Tek cover for maximum durability and scratch resistance.
Rail material: Manganese
Gender: Male
Seatpost
Canyon SP0043 VCLS CF
Material: Carbon
Setback: 20 mm
Technology: VCLS

Frame & Fork

How much suspension travel does the fork have?: 

NA

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The Grail is really comfortable to ride. It has a planted and stable ride feel thanks to the relaxed gravel geometry

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The angles are similar to other gravel bikes, with a longer wheelbase and relaxed head and seat tube angles.

Overall rating for frame 

How much suspension travel does the rear end have?: 

NA

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

The bike is stiff enough - especially because of the small frame size, although not so much as a carbon bike.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

The weldings on the aluminium frame are not the 'neatest' but they're the only downside. The gloss finish is beautiful and the bike comes in two earthy, warm colours with black accent fork.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

Aluminium Grail bikes have the same geometry as the flagship Grail CF SLX. A balanced, relatively upright riding position gives you the ideal combo of comfort, control and speed on gravel. The components are size specific, with the two smallest (XXS and XS) sizes rolling on 650b wheels, and the rest of the sizes on 700c.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

Aluminium frame

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

The bike feels agile and reactive, while staying stable over the rough stuff and when descending. The weight affects its nippiness a little.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Neutral

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The handling is very stable and improved by the great component choices

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Any comments on sprinting?: 

This is not a sprinter bike

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

The bike runs on the Rival AXS eTap 1x system, with a 10-42 cassette at the back. The electronic shifting is crisp and effective and the gearing suits gravel riding.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

Excellent grip in a variety of conditions, especially on rougher stuff when set up tubeless.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Any comments on controls comfort?: 

Comfortable, but not the smallest shifters

Rate the controls for value: 

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

Great tyres (Continental Terra Trail) and the size-specific geometry with 650b wheels If I could change something it'd be to swap the press-fit bb to a threaded one for easier home maintenance - although I experienced no issues with the actual functionality of the bb.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Absolutely

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

Overall, for me, the Canyon Grail AL 7 represents a near-perfect, versatile bike. It is a simple, fun and great value bike that offers electronic shifting, and great frame-size specific componentry in a sleek-looking package that serves a wide range of cyclists, from recreational riders to amateur gravel racers. 
Bikes

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

the welding could be neater around the seat clamp

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

It's an alloy bike, so 9.5kg (size M) is good.

Product comfort 

product value 

Overall performance: 

Excellent, comfortable, fast

Product likes: 

Size-specific geometry and components/wheels. Nice colourways, great tyres

Product dislikes: 

The welding is aesthetically not the prettiest, but really that's a tiny negative compared to all the positives

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Absolutely

Conclusion: 

Overall, for me, the Canyon Grail AL 7 represents a near-perfect, versatile bike. It is a simple, fun and great value bike that offers electronic shifting, and great frame-size specific componentry in a sleek-looking package that serves a wide range of cyclists, from recreational riders to amateur gravel racers. 



Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.





