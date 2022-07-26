2022 Stanton Switchpath frameset review £2,759.00
Beautiful-looking bike but feels harsh and lacks features some riders might want.
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_Main.JPG
|
Jul 26 2022
|
Bikes
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Beautiful finish
  • Good tyre clearance
  • Range decal options
What's not?
  • Harsh ride quality
  • Limited mount options
  • Limited sizes
Buy if...
You want a titanium gravel frame with option to run a suspension fork

The Stanton Switchpath is the British brand's take on the best gravel bike recipe and is available in frameset guise only. Stanton is known more for its hardcore mountain bikes and this titanium frame utilises a design philosophy that has evolved from mountain bikes. With generous tyre clearance, internal routing for a dropper seatpost and some beautiful finishing options, it has some really appealing features. It is far from perfect, however, with the titanium fork that feels harsh and geometry that won't suit everyone.

A brief look at how Stanton describes the Switchpath, and you can see the brand is not exactly fans of road bikes or road riding, with claims that the frameset has lots of traits that have come across from mountain bikes. The wide tyre clearance, with up to 47mm, fully internal dropper post routing and removable dropouts are features that all point towards a bike designed for more gravity-orientated riding.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_badge.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_badge.JPG, by Matt Page

The frameset is available with a choice of fork material or frame only, and there are multiple finishing options including sandblasted decals, anodising or cerakote (pictured here) with the interior available in seven different colours, including gold.

There are no full build options, although our test bike was built to suit the style and purpose of the frameset.

Stanton Switchpath | Geometry and Handling

Our 51cm bike is the smallest offering in the four-size range with a suggested rider height range of 154-162cm and, while I fall slightly above the size limit, it highlights some potential problems. Standover is the biggest issue here. It may not affect all riders or all size bikes but I feel there simply isn't enough. I measured this at 78cm with the 47mm tyres, which will reduce slightly if using a smaller tyre - that said, the bike is designed to accommodate a 47mm width tyre and the frame sizing and geometry should suit this.

The 70-degree head angle across all sizes is nothing too radical and this is echoed in other elements of the geometry, including the reach and stack figures that sit within a normal range for each size.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_front.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_front.JPG, by Matt Page

The 74-degree seat tube angle is a little steeper than some other frames, allowing an upright and efficient pedalling position. One interesting component choice on our build was the dropper seatpost complete wth 100mm of travel. Set in the lowest position on our small 51cm frame, the seatpost height from the centre of the bottom bracket to the top of the saddle measured 74cm, which is pretty high for the frame size.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_welds.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_welds.JPG, by Matt Page

I found the reach of the frame spot on. The recommended range of 60-90mm provides some flexibility to suit your measurements but, overall, the reach made for a comfortable position combined with a slack enough head angle to enjoy downhill sections. Designed with an emphasis on enjoying more playful and aggressive riding, a longer front-centre, and design around a shorter stem would potentially make the downhills even more fun.

For general riding, the Switchpath was comfortable and this included longer rides with a mix of terrain and surfaces, paved roads included which proved absolutely fine.

Stanton Switchpath |​ Ride & Comfort

Titanium frames are often promoted as being more comfortable to ride than other metals and even carbon but comfort is not the Switchpath's strong point -  despite the generous 47mm tyres. The frameset is available with either a carbon fork or titanium (as tested) and I'm inclined to think the latter is repsonsible for the fairly harsh ride quality. 

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_fork.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_fork.JPG, by Matt Page

I ran the 700x47 Teravail Rutland tyres at quite low pressures - 20-25psi - but the front end was jarring on almost all surfaces, even on some roads. On smoother forest roads the tyres work well to reduce the smaller vibrations and as the speed picks up things improve. It was on lumpier tracks, or anything slower that it had the biggest impact. The fork is almost certainly the issue but the bars and carbon rims, plus generously padded bar tape helped improve comfort.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_clearance.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_clearance.JPG, by Matt Page

The geometry might be designed to encourage a more relaxed, or exuberant downhill riding style but the harsh front end hampers its ability. The biggest change to the front end and ride quality might come from adding a suspension fork, which is a viable option based on the fact that you can purchase the Switchpath without a fork.

Stanton Switchpath |​ Fixings

The Switchpath is noted as being bikepacking-compatible, although no specifics are given on what this relates to with the design or features.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_cable_routing.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_cable_routing.JPG, by Matt Page

Fixing points are quite limited, with the standard two-bottle cage mounts within the frame and a third under the seat tube. The frameset also has pannier and mudguard mounts on the fork and rear triangle - something more commonly seen on bikes designed for road riding - which goes against Stanton's ethos.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_dropouts.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_dropouts.JPG, by Matt Page

The fork is devoid of both two- and three-bolt bosses, and there's no cage mount on the top tube. That said, one positive element of the limited standover height is the ability to fit a deeper frame bag with almost no affect on bottle access - a problem many smaller frames face.

The gear cable and brake hose routing are semi-internal but full internal dropper seatpost routing is available. The frameset supports 1x or 2x drivetrains and the cable ports are removable with inserts to suit mechanical or electronic options.

Other models in the Stanton line-up of mountain bikes have removable dropouts, and this is something carried over to the Switchpath, which could future-proof the frame should wheel hub geometries change from 142x12mm, which is the common standard.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_brake.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_brake.JPG, by Matt Page

Not many other gravel, mountain or road bikes come with IS (International Standard) disc brake fittings and while this might seem like old tech to some, I really like the mount and would be happy to see it applied on more bikes. IS does have some downsides, and will require an adapter (provided) to fit all new brake calipers, but has the ability to fine tune the position of the calliper and prevent pad rub.

Stanton Switchpath | Comparisons and Verdict

The Switchpath is priced from £2,099. Choosing a carbon fork pushes the price to £2,429 and a titanium fork option starts at £2,649. If you spec it with all the bells and whistles, the cost spikes to £3,309 for the frame and fork. The frameset version tested, with titanium fork and cerakote decals will set you back £2,759.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_Rear.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_Rear.JPG, by Matt Page

Titanium gravel bike frames are not the most common around but there are a few to compare, including the Kinesis ATR V3 at £2,200 (including fork). The ATR is a bike that shares similar geometry, including 70-degree head angle. The Sonder Camino Ti is a degree slacker and starts at just £1,399 for the frameset. The J.Guillem Atalaya has less aggressive geometry with pricing now starting at €2,399 (£2,050) for a frameset, and full bikes from €4,199 (£3,590). Judged against these options and other titanium frame gravel bikes, the Switchpath does start to look a little expensive.

2022_Stanton_Switchpath_headtube.JPG
2022_Stanton_Switchpath_headtube.JPG, by Matt Page

There are elements of the Switchpath design that work, and on some downhills, it rides well. The titanium fork is the biggest factor that prevents it from really excelling downhill and riding comfortably on the rougher stuff. The standover height will be an issue for some riders, too. With geometry figures that are similar to other titanium framed bikes, the only element that needs adjusting, perhaps, is a taller recommended height range.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Trek X-Caliber 9 2017
Trek X-Caliber 9 £900.00
Test report 2022 Stanton Switchpath frameset review £2,759.00 X

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

The Switchpath is a gravel machine for the mountains, not the road. You can sleep easy knowing we’ve drawn a line in the gravel and come down firmly on the side of the mountain fraternity. This is as close to the r*@d as we can cope with. It means you don’t have to compromise on the fun and can keep your shorts as loose as your riding. Just so we’re clear – this is not a green light for lycra.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Triple-butted it 3AL 2.5 V titanium

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

No, the titanium fork seems to hamper comfort quite a bit on the front. Rear comfort is reasonable, but still not a leading feature.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The standover is very limited. The small tested will be a big problem if riders choose to use wider tyres.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

No problems with lateral flex at the front or back, although the wider tyres and running these at lower pressures will make differences harder to feel.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

Smooth welds and huge range of decals to finish to your preference.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

Head Tube Angle 70˚ Seat tube Angle 74˚ Chainstay Length 440mm Bottom Bracket Drop 70mm 51cm Frame: Stack 555mm Reach 381mm Virtual Top Tube 540mm 54cm Frame: Reach 384mm Strack 575.5mm Virtual Top Tube 550mm 55.5cm Frame: Reach 390mm Stack 590mm Virtual Top Tube 560mm 57cm Frame: Reach 397mm Stack 602mm Virtual Top Tube 570mm

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

Triple-butted it 3AL 2.5 V titanium.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

It feels stiff with no noticeable loss of power.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Not too fast, which makes for average downhill riding.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

Good all-round. Capable for general riding and also what it is designed to do - ride downhill.

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Any comments on technical descending?: 

Comfort from the front fork hampers confidence.

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Any comments on technical climbing?: 

Wide tyre option can help traction.

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Any comments on climbing efficiency?: 

More focused on downhill, but still reasonable.

Rate the bike for agility: 

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

At times, but not as much as other bikes overall

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

No

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Probably not

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Bikes

Product purpose: 

Stanton says: GRAVEL WITHOUT THE GRRR… It’s ok, you’re amongst friends. This is uncharted territory for all of us. Does us making, and you considering, a gravel bike mean we’ve both crossed a line? Gone to the dark side, as dark as asphalt, and the photo-filter of choice is ‘grainy black and white’ for added macho vibes? The way we see it, all this adventure-bike hype is just a way of more people finding the joy of leaving the tarmac and going where the hell they want, how they want – and that’s definitely our territory. We can’t help noticing this modern gravel geo plays to our heritage too. So, all in all, time we got involved. The Switchpath is a gravel machine from the mountains, not the road. You can sleep easy knowing we’ve drawn a line in the gravel and come down firmly on the side of the mountain fraternity. This is as close to the r*@d as we can cope with. It means you don’t have to compromise on the fun and can keep your shorts as loose as your riding. Just so we’re clear – this is not a green light for lycra.

Build extra: 

Stanton lists: Features 1. Triple-butted it 3AL 2.5 V titanium. 2. Full internal stealth routing for brakes and gearing. 3. Dropper post compatible with stealth routing. 4. Custom swappable dropouts (Sherpa/Slackline style). 5. Bikepacking compatible. 6. IS brake calliper mounts. 7. Up to 47mm tyres. 8. Carbon or unique Ti fork options.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Smooth welds and the cerakote decals on this bike look fantastic.

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Comfort is not something I would use to describe the ride, which might be surprising to some considering it is built from titanium.

product value 

Product value extra: 

More than many other alternative titanium frame gravel bikes.

Overall performance: 

The Switchpath works fine as a general riding gravel bike and, despite what Stanton may want, it works well on the roads as well as off-road with comfort being the biggest negative. Standover will be an issue for some, and worth checking if considering.

Product likes: 

The welding, and huge range of finishing options can help make it quite unique and the big tyre clearance can be a big plus.

Product dislikes: 

Standover was limited, despite being a little above the recommended height range, and not normally something I have issues with. Comfort is lacking, and something I believe is due to the titanium fork. Although stated as being bikepacking compatible, it doesn't have as many mount options as some other frames.

Enjoy: 

At times, but not as much as other bikes overall.

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

Probably not

Conclusion: 

Some elements of the geometry and design of the Switchpath hit the claims, and it rides well on smoother downhills. The harsh fork is the biggest factor that prevents it from really excelling downhill and for some riders the standover will be an issue.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

2 comments

8 hours 10 min ago

2011 is calling. They want their frame back. 

5 days 22 hours ago

A comparison on geomgeeks to the Reilly Gradient is interesting. Much longer seat tube and much higher front end compared to the more AllRoad oriented Gradient.

I'll stick to my Gradient ta  

 

 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£111.99
-30%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29"}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£255
Buy now
Review
2022 lizard skins dsp lever grip hero.jpg
Lizard Skins DSP Lever Grips review £14.00
A must-have for gloveless riders who want to improve grip on the levers
Review
MRP_Baxter_2_Main.JPG
MRP Baxter 2 gravel suspension fork review £950.00
An effective way of increasing both capability and comfort in a very adjustable package
News
2022 santa cruz nomad action.jpg
Santa Cruz Nomad gets a fresh lick of paint for 2022
As well as a glovebox, mixed wheels and a suspension overhaul
News
2022 Pivot Shuttle SL JS_Pivot_Shuttle_SL_BITW-3684.jpg
Pivot introduces Shuttle SL - a lightweight e-MTB
Pivot claims this full suspension 29-inch e-MTB is an epic trail slayer 
Review
2022 continental xynotal hero 1.jpg
Continental Xynotal 2.4in Endurance Trail tyre review £50.00
A cheap, versatile rear-wheel tyre but the firm compound noticeably impacts grip
News
2022 peter-sagans-paris-roubaix-winning-specialized-s-works-roubaix-picture-credit-specialized-and.jpeg
Peter Sagan commits to 2022 UCI e-MTB World Champs
WorldTour road sprinter is going back to his off-road roots - this time with a motor
Review
2022 oakley drt3 mips hero.jpg
Oakley DRT3 MIPS helmet review £110.00
Comfortable, light and breezy though let down by a few unfortunate foibles
News
2022 National Cross-country Series Round 4, Cannock Chase
A closer look Cannock Chase Commonwealth Games XCO course
The cross-country race takes place on a challenging course in the popular Staffordshire forest