QUOC unveils the Gran Tourer II

Brand takes the Gran Tourer, adds a dial closure and a stiffer sole
QUOC unveils the Gran Tourer II
|
Apr 13 2022
|
News
QUOC has taken everything we know and love about the Gran Tourer and has given it a slightly new look. Introducing the Gran Tourrer II, a shoe that rocks a custom dial closure and the brand has worked its magic, gracing it with a stiffer sole and a range of other neat updates. Here's everything you need to know.

The Gran Tourer has quickly gained a reputation for becoming a pretty comfy shoe that can enhance circulation on and off of the bike by evenly distributing pressure around the foot. The latest iteration of the shoe, the Gran Tourer II takes all of that comfort and improves the ride, says QUOC.

2022 quoc gran tourer II upper.jpg

To achieve exactly that, the Gran Tourer II is built with a sturdier microfibre material that's said to boost support and durability. Along with that, the brand has kitted the shoe with a custom made dial closure system that's been developed to offer a fast and tailored fit. QUOC says that it's easy to use too, thanks to a one-click release.

The shoe is then built around a nylon-composite midsole that's designed to be stiffer than the original Gran Tourer's. It's been picked to boost the shoe's efficiency while remaining breezy and 'unencumbered by heavy elements', to use QUOC's own words. All of this creates a burlier feeling shoe but without the weight gain that is often found when adding strength. 

2022 quoc gran tourer II sole.jpg

Following suit with the Gran Tourer II's older sibling, it uses a GravelGrip rubber that's proprietary to the brand. It's said that this makes the shoes very walkable, ideal for when hike-a-bike becomes a must. That's not all the new shoe borrows from the Gran Tourer either as it's kitted with quick-drying ankle padding, a vibration-absorbing insole, and perforations all around the upper.

QUOC's Gran Tourer II is available now and can be picked up in Classic Black, Black Gum, Pink and an all-new Sand Colourway. As for prices, these will set you back £190. In other news, a new and improved lace version will be available this month at a price of £170.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

