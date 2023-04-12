Quoc launches two new off-road shoes - and a pair of slippers

The Gran Tourer XC and Escape Off-Road offer options for more aggressive off-road riding
Quoc launches two new off-road shoes - and a pair of slippers
|
Apr 12 2023
|
News
The British cycling shoe brand Quoc has broadened its shoe range, introducing two shoes that cater more to those who ride cross-country mountain bikes - and a pair of slippers. Coming in the form of the Gran Tourer XC, a tweaked version of the much loved Gran Tourer II gravel shoe, and the Escape Off-Road, the new shoes are part of the brand's Lalashan collection, inspired by nature-rich forests and adventure trails in Northern Taiwan’s Lalashan Mountain Range.

​Quoc Gran Tourer XC

Let's start with the Gran Tourer XC. It takes everything we liked about the gravel-going Grand Tourer II shoe and adapts it to perform best through cross-country mountain biking conditions. It gets a stiff carbon composite outsole that gets a TPU coating with an aggressive tread. Upping the grip factor is a pair of replaceable toe spikes, with a longer size in the box.

2023 quoc gran tourer XC studio.jpg
2023 quoc gran tourer XC studio.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Designed for comfort over long distances, there are three arch inserts to help customise the fit, and there's a dual dial closure system included in a bid to offer a hot-spot-free experience and mico-adjustments.

Wrapping up the Gran Tourer XC is its abrasion resistant microfibre build and rubber toe cap for protection. Quoc then reckons the shoe weighs in at 342g in a size EU43.

Quoc Escape Off-Road

2023 quoc escape off-road hero.jpg
2023 quoc escape off-road hero.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Dubbed the Escape Off-Road, this is a brand new shoe to Quoc's lineup. It's designed to merge trail-riding durability with a pretty aesthetic. This one gets a glass fibre reinforced nylon outsole delivering its stiffness, prioritising speed and comfort. 

2023 quoc escape off-road studio.jpg
2023 quoc escape off-road studio.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The PU upper is easy to clean and it's built with a reinforced toe cap guard so you won't smash your toes on rocks. The Escape Off-Road can accommodate optional spikes so you could use it for cyclocross, as well, and it comes with a single dial closure system. This one is said to weigh 311g in size EU43.

As for prices, the Quoc Gran Tourer XC will set you back £240 and the Escape Off-Road is £150.

Quoc Lala Slide

QUOC_Lalashan Collection_Lala Slide_1_Credit Tristan Cardew.jpg
QUOC_Lalashan Collection_Lala Slide_1_Credit Tristan Cardew.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


Lastly, we have Quoc's first entry into "lifestyle-led athleisure", the Lala Slide. These slides feature premium microfibre straps, a lightweight, regenerative footbed and a grippy sole. A pair of these cost £39 and they do look like a good off-the-bike bikepacking shoe... 

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

