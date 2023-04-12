Quoc launches two new off-road shoes - and a pair of slippers
The British cycling shoe brand Quoc has broadened its shoe range, introducing two shoes that cater more to those who ride cross-country mountain bikes - and a pair of slippers. Coming in the form of the Gran Tourer XC, a tweaked version of the much loved Gran Tourer II gravel shoe, and the Escape Off-Road, the new shoes are part of the brand's Lalashan collection, inspired by nature-rich forests and adventure trails in Northern Taiwan’s Lalashan Mountain Range.
- Quoc Gran Tourer Shoes review
- Best mountain bike shoes 2023 - top-rated flat and clipless kicks
- Best gravel bike shoes 2023
Quoc Gran Tourer XC
Let's start with the Gran Tourer XC. It takes everything we liked about the gravel-going Grand Tourer II shoe and adapts it to perform best through cross-country mountain biking conditions. It gets a stiff carbon composite outsole that gets a TPU coating with an aggressive tread. Upping the grip factor is a pair of replaceable toe spikes, with a longer size in the box.
Designed for comfort over long distances, there are three arch inserts to help customise the fit, and there's a dual dial closure system included in a bid to offer a hot-spot-free experience and mico-adjustments.
Wrapping up the Gran Tourer XC is its abrasion resistant microfibre build and rubber toe cap for protection. Quoc then reckons the shoe weighs in at 342g in a size EU43.
Quoc Escape Off-Road
Dubbed the Escape Off-Road, this is a brand new shoe to Quoc's lineup. It's designed to merge trail-riding durability with a pretty aesthetic. This one gets a glass fibre reinforced nylon outsole delivering its stiffness, prioritising speed and comfort.
The PU upper is easy to clean and it's built with a reinforced toe cap guard so you won't smash your toes on rocks. The Escape Off-Road can accommodate optional spikes so you could use it for cyclocross, as well, and it comes with a single dial closure system. This one is said to weigh 311g in size EU43.
As for prices, the Quoc Gran Tourer XC will set you back £240 and the Escape Off-Road is £150.
Quoc Lala Slide
Lastly, we have Quoc's first entry into "lifestyle-led athleisure", the Lala Slide. These slides feature premium microfibre straps, a lightweight, regenerative footbed and a grippy sole. A pair of these cost £39 and they do look like a good off-the-bike bikepacking shoe...