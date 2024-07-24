Boardman's new ADV and TRVL gravel bike range offers crazy bang for buck
It's been a couple of years since we've heard anything from Boardman but the expanded ADV and all-new TRVL range, represent awesome value for money as wireless drivetrain-equipped builds and suspension-forked models can be picked up for less than £2,000.
The ADV is the final word in cost-effective versatility
Boardman's ADV range is well-cemented within the brand's catalogue and is known for providing great value for money. Each bike benefits from an ADV 8 series alloy frame with smooth welded 6061 aluminium and double-butted tube profiles. These frames welcome internal cable routing for everything including a dropper post. However, it must be noted that the ADV 8.6 is externally cable routed.
Carbon forks reduce weight while dropped seat stays and a freshly designed D-profile chainstay boosts much-needed compliance within the frame for comfort. Additionally, ADV bikes can run large 50mm tyres and have hidden mounts for full-size mudguards and mounts for pannier racks. There's also the usual gamut of mounts for a bottle, at the top tube, down tube and the fork's legs, so the ADV bikes are ripe for a bit of bikepacking.
The ADV's geometry is fairly modern too as a large frame gets a 71.5-degree head angle, a 393mm reach, a 73-degree seat tube angle, and a 430mm chainstay. Boardman also offers a women-specific model of the ADV that welcomes a 71-degree head angle, a 73.5-degree seat tube angle, a 430mm chainstay, and a 385mm reach in its large size.
Available in six models, there's an ADV to please most riders with the ADV 8.6 starting at just £850. This bike runs Shimano's Sora 2x9 drivetrain, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and Boardman's own wheels shod with Goodyear Connector tyres.
At the top end of the range is the ADV 9.2 which will set you back £1,800 but that gets you SRAM's Apex XPLR AXS 12-speed shifting.
There are carbon bikes, too
As well as the alloy frames, the ADV Carbon bikes punch well above their weight, featuring 990g (says Boardman) C10 carbon frames. Boardman says these bikes are designed around a neutral geometry for stability over loose surfaces while remaining quick on paved surfaces.
This frame also gets compliance-enhancing features with bow-curved seat stays to damp vibrations for comfort over long distances. Then, much like the alloy frames, the ADV Carbon benefits from a similar range of mounts for luggage and mudguards.
The geometry isn't a stone's throw away from the alloy bikes with a large frame getting a 71.5-degree head tube angle, a 73-degree seat tube, a shorter 425mm chainstay and a 392mm reach. There are no women's specific models here.
Prices start at £1,800 for the ADV 8.9 carbon that dons Shimano's GRX 2x10 drivetrain and hydraulic brakes. At the top of the range, for £3,800, is the ADV 9.6 Carbon that gets the new Shimano GRX Di2 2x12 shifting and hydraulic brakes and ushers Zipp's 303 S Carbon wheelset.
The TRVL blurs the line between old-school MTB and modern gravel
Last up in the range but certainly not least is the all-new TRVL collection. Each bike in this three-model range edges more towards the aggressive, mountain bike-esque side of gravel with suspension forks and slightly more radical geometries.
Upfront, a RockShox Rudy suspension fork provides 40mm of travel and the bikes pack generous tyre clearance with luggage and mudguard mounts. These bikes welcome 6061 alloy double-butted frames and can fit 50mm rubber, although they come with 45mm tyres.
The geometries are certainly a nod towards cross-country bikes of old with large frames getting a 70.5-degree head angle, a 73.5-degree seat tube angle and 430mm chainstays. Things change slightly on the TRVL Flat Bar 8.9 as its seat tube is a little steeper at 74 degrees, its stack is a little taller and its reach is a bit longer at 612mm on a large.
Prices start at £1,600 for the TRVL 8.9 Flat Bar, the bike our Suvi caught a glimpse of a couple of years ago, and it gets that RockShox Rudy fork, SRAM's GX Eagle drivetrain with SRAM hydraulic disc brakes. This bike gets Boardman's own wheels and Goodyear Connector tyres.
The TRVL range tops out at £2,100 and that gets you a SRAM Apex AXS-equipped bike dubbed the TRVL 9.2. The rest of the build follows suit with the rest of Boardman's range with the brand's own wheelset and Goodyear tyres.