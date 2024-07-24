 LCP
Fara Modular Cockpit review £667.00
A comfortable yet expensive handlebar with an interesting design.
Jul 24 2024
Handlebars
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Comfortable shape
  • Integration options
What's not?
  • Expensive
  • No out-front mount included
  • Limited sizes
Buy if...
you have deep pockets and want a comfortable handlebar with some adjustibility.

The Fara Modular Cockpit has a distinctive design that retains some advantages of a traditional two-piece system while offering a secure and clean method for attaching accessories. The handlebar features 10mm of reach adjustment, providing some flexibility in fit. I found the shape very comfortable, although the setup comes at a premium.

Fara Modular Cockpit - Technical details

While the design is unique to Fara, the shape is similar to the Cervelo S5 bar setup, which also has a V-shaped stem and a two-piece cockpit. The Fara design has key differences, however, allowing for accessories such as aero extensions to be added – which creates a cleaner and potentially stronger attachment. The flat section beneath where the handlebar and stem meet offers the option to secure the handlebar in two places, offering 10mm of adjustment for every setup. Fara suggests this will enable fine-tuning your position, potentially adapting the bike from a fast-paced setup to one more suited for multi-day adventures.

Fara Modular Cockpit Top.jpg
Fara Modular Cockpit Top.jpg, by Matthew Page


Fara provides options to match different handlebar widths to effective stem lengths of 80-90mm, 100-110mm, and 120-130mm. These options suit most riders, although a shorter version might help smaller riders. Additionally, some riders (me included) might prefer a size between the available options, such as 90-100mm. The width choices range from 370mm, 400mm, 420mm, and 440mm, each measured centre to centre. Each handlebar features 8-degrees of flare, 75mm reach, and 125mm of drop.

Fara Modular Cockpit Measurements.jpg
Fara Modular Cockpit Measurements.jpg, by Matthew Page


The handlebar is compatible with internal cable routing and is designed around the Token Cable Box system. It can be used on any bike with a standard 28.6mm steerer tube (internal or external cabling).

While it is not claimed to be light, the overall system is of reasonable weight. The 420mm wide handlebar with an 80-90mm stem weighs 460g, with the handlebar weighing 320g and the stem section 140g.

Fara Modular Cockpit Bend.jpg
Fara Modular Cockpit Bend.jpg, by Matthew Page


Beneath the handlebar, there is a two-bolt universal mount attachment for an out-front computer. However, despite the cockpit costing £667, the Fara mount is an additional £48, which includes a Wahoo/Garmin computer attachment point and a GoPro-style mount beneath. Fara also produces aero extensions to fit onto the cockpit, which bolt neatly onto the top and cost an extra £312. If you want the full package, the total cost will be £1,027.

Fara Modular Cockpit - Performance

The handlebar has a wide flat-top section with a shape that drops away from the top, before a slight rise into the curve to the hoods. There is a backward sweep and a sharp transition to the hoods, and the combination of the width and shape provides multiple hand positions.

There is an indented section under the hoods that could make it easier and more comfortable in the drops, although I found it barely noticeable when using some Ergon BT handlebar tape which is 3.5mm thick.

Another area of the shape that I liked is the end of the drop, which has a short but noticeable straight section, giving more bar to hold. 

Fara Modular Cockpit Under.jpg
Fara Modular Cockpit Under.jpg, by Matthew Page


Fara has used Toray carbon fibre in the stem and V-shaped cockpit which helps balance stiffness and comfort.

Fara Modular Cockpit - Verdict

I’ve enjoyed using the handlebar, finding it simple to fit and adjust. The bike I used had external cables but those with a Token Cable Box system should find internal cable installation easy.

Fara Modular Cockpit Fitted.jpg
Fara Modular Cockpit Fitted.jpg, by Matthew Page


The shape and comfort are excellent but the biggest issue is the price, which exceeds almost all other integrated handlebar and cockpit options. There are a few alternatives aimed more towards endurance and some gravel riding. For example, the Syncros Creston IC SL cockpit, aimed at gravel riding, costs £550 and the Syncros Creston clip-on bars are an additional £360. Another option is the BlackInc integrated bar/stem, which includes aero extensions and an out-front mount, for $850.

Despite being very comfortable, the benefits over a standard two-piece cockpit are minimal. For most people, the high outlay won’t be worth the comfort. For riders looking for a clean and comfortable ultra-distance setup, the Fara Modular Cockpit is a worthy consideration. For the average rider, the benefits are harder to justify.

Handlebars

Product purpose: 

Fara says: The Modular Cockpit enables a multitude of accessory integrations by evolving the traditional handlebar-and-stem set-up. The flat interface between bar and stem is fastened securely by four bolts which in turn allow for mounting accessories such as Aerobars and allowing for full internal cable routing. • Rider-first handlebar design • 10mm adjustable reach • Compatible with all bikes with 28.6mm 1-1/8´ steerer tube • Universal computer mount

Build extra: 

Fara says: Ergonomics Optimised The rider-first design offers a range of hand positions to enhance control and comfort on any adventure, either road or gravel. Rider-first handlebar design The ergonomic shape of the Modular Cockpit’s design is highlighted by a backsweep and downslope inspired by the body’s natural hand position. In addition to being more comfortable, it gives the rider a more efficient “elbows-in” riding position and improves blood circulation to the hands. 10mm adjustable reach The stem design includes two mounting positions allowing the reach to be reduced by 10mm from the maximum stem length. Using multiple positions, you are able to fine-tune your position and adapt to diverse riding needs. Opt for a longer reach for a fast-paced, aero position or slightly shorter for increased comfort and control on multi-day bikepacking adventures. Compatible with all bikes with 28.6mm 1-1/8´ steerer tube Even though our cockpit is designed to integrate with Token Cable Box system, you can use it on any bike that has the same 28.6mm 1-1/8´ steerer tube. If your bike does not have this headset system, the cables can be routed through the handlebars alone, or through the handlebars and stem before they enter the frame through the head tube or the frame in other places. Integrated computer mount You can mount any standard two-bolt computer mount with the Modular Cockpit.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Excellent, with a clean carbon construction and good bolts.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

I liked the shape, with the dip on the flat tops that I found to be very comfortable.

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

The setup can’t beat an ultralight setup, but for the stiffness and adjustment the weight is very good.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Excellent shape from the handlebar, and vibration damping seems good.

product value 

Overall performance: 

The design is interesting, with some novel but useful ideas, but I don’t think the benefits make it worth the high price. The shape makes it very comfortable, and the internal cable routing option will make for a clean setup.

Product likes: 

The bar shape was great, and I was comfortable riding it for long rides with a combination of the wide flat top with the dip I really liked.

Product dislikes: 

The cost and the sizing options won’t suit everyone. There is no out-front mount included which seems crazy given the price.

Enjoy: 

Yes.

Buy: 

No.

Recommend: 

No, I couldn’t justify the price.

Conclusion: 

Unique design that allows for extra accessories to be added, but the high cost of the handlebar and accessories makes the potential benefits hard to justify, even if the shape and construction makes for a very comfortable handlebar.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

