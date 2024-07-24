The Fara Modular Cockpit has a distinctive design that retains some advantages of a traditional two-piece system while offering a secure and clean method for attaching accessories. The handlebar features 10mm of reach adjustment, providing some flexibility in fit. I found the shape very comfortable, although the setup comes at a premium.
Fara Modular Cockpit - Technical details
While the design is unique to Fara, the shape is similar to the Cervelo S5 bar setup, which also has a V-shaped stem and a two-piece cockpit. The Fara design has key differences, however, allowing for accessories such as aero extensions to be added – which creates a cleaner and potentially stronger attachment. The flat section beneath where the handlebar and stem meet offers the option to secure the handlebar in two places, offering 10mm of adjustment for every setup. Fara suggests this will enable fine-tuning your position, potentially adapting the bike from a fast-paced setup to one more suited for multi-day adventures.
Fara provides options to match different handlebar widths to effective stem lengths of 80-90mm, 100-110mm, and 120-130mm. These options suit most riders, although a shorter version might help smaller riders. Additionally, some riders (me included) might prefer a size between the available options, such as 90-100mm. The width choices range from 370mm, 400mm, 420mm, and 440mm, each measured centre to centre. Each handlebar features 8-degrees of flare, 75mm reach, and 125mm of drop.
The handlebar is compatible with internal cable routing and is designed around the Token Cable Box system. It can be used on any bike with a standard 28.6mm steerer tube (internal or external cabling).
While it is not claimed to be light, the overall system is of reasonable weight. The 420mm wide handlebar with an 80-90mm stem weighs 460g, with the handlebar weighing 320g and the stem section 140g.
Beneath the handlebar, there is a two-bolt universal mount attachment for an out-front computer. However, despite the cockpit costing £667, the Fara mount is an additional £48, which includes a Wahoo/Garmin computer attachment point and a GoPro-style mount beneath. Fara also produces aero extensions to fit onto the cockpit, which bolt neatly onto the top and cost an extra £312. If you want the full package, the total cost will be £1,027.
Fara Modular Cockpit - Performance
The handlebar has a wide flat-top section with a shape that drops away from the top, before a slight rise into the curve to the hoods. There is a backward sweep and a sharp transition to the hoods, and the combination of the width and shape provides multiple hand positions.
There is an indented section under the hoods that could make it easier and more comfortable in the drops, although I found it barely noticeable when using some Ergon BT handlebar tape which is 3.5mm thick.
Another area of the shape that I liked is the end of the drop, which has a short but noticeable straight section, giving more bar to hold.
Fara has used Toray carbon fibre in the stem and V-shaped cockpit which helps balance stiffness and comfort.
Fara Modular Cockpit - Verdict
I’ve enjoyed using the handlebar, finding it simple to fit and adjust. The bike I used had external cables but those with a Token Cable Box system should find internal cable installation easy.
The shape and comfort are excellent but the biggest issue is the price, which exceeds almost all other integrated handlebar and cockpit options. There are a few alternatives aimed more towards endurance and some gravel riding. For example, the Syncros Creston IC SL cockpit, aimed at gravel riding, costs £550 and the Syncros Creston clip-on bars are an additional £360. Another option is the BlackInc integrated bar/stem, which includes aero extensions and an out-front mount, for $850.
Despite being very comfortable, the benefits over a standard two-piece cockpit are minimal. For most people, the high outlay won’t be worth the comfort. For riders looking for a clean and comfortable ultra-distance setup, the Fara Modular Cockpit is a worthy consideration. For the average rider, the benefits are harder to justify.
