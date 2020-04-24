Muc-Off Launches range of versatile antibacterial sanitisers & cleaners

Anit-bac spray, gel and other cleaners on sale now
Muc-off antibacterail gel news
|
Apr 24 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Ragley Trig Gravel 2019 .jpg
There's new bikes from Ragley in 2019 including the drop bar Trig and aluminium Big Al
Fresh drop bar goodies plus an all new mountain bike
Pirelli Scorption tyre header 2.jpg
Pirelli launch new Scorpion range of mountain bike tyres
Hard and soft terrain options and prices under £50
Merida E-OneSixty 2020 2.jpeg
Updated Merida eOne-Sixty e-mtb released
E-bike gets a carbon frame and air vents.....
Pinarello Nytro.jpg
Pinarello launches new e-gravel bike, the Nytro Gravel
A motor and big tyre clearance for new gravel bike

Muc-Off launch of a new collection of antibacterial sanitisers & cleaners which they say are designed to offer maximum performance across a broad range of uses. From antibacterial gel to surface cleaner, all products are on sale now.

Muc-Off now has a versatile range of sanitisers and cleaners that conform to the World Health Organisations (WHO) recommended formula and with their 80% alcohol content, deliver strong performance by killing 99.99% of bacteria.

Muc-Off says the products have a quick drying high alcohol formulation and a broad range of bottle sizes and all products have 1litre bottle option available, so that it is possible to go green and refill.

Muc-Off say they are also committing to supporting the fight against Covid-19 by donating 10% of profits from the new range to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Alongside this, the team have committed to donating 100,000 antibacterial products to front line key workers. The programme of support provided by Muc-Off builds on its recent initiatives such as providing empty bottles to sanitiser manufacturers, cleaning equipment for bike share schemes, donating anti-bac moisturiser to nurses and paramedics to combat face mask chaffing as well as creating PPE at their R+D facility in Poole.

It's worth noting that the products claim to be anti-bacterial but not anti-viral, we asked Oliver at the brand if this was something that was possible with the new range. Oliver explained "We have aimed for very high levels of alcohol in our range to push efficacy to the max.  Sadly we haven’t been able to get lab time to run the anti-viral tests to be able to then put that claim on our new range as demand for lab testing time is through the roof at the moment." 

The products are as follows:

Antibacterial Sanitising Hand Spray

Conforming to the WHO recommended formula, the Muc-Off Antibacterial Hand Spray contains 80% alcohol which kills 99.99% of bacteria. There are two bottle sizes available in both fast action sprays and precision drop shaped bottles. Available in 32ml, 50ml, 120ml, 250ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1L.

Antibacterial hand spray muc-off.jpg

 

Antibacterial Sanitising Hand Gel

Containing 78.5% alcohol, Muc-Offs Antibacterial Hand Gel kills 99.99% of bacteria instantly. Without the need to wash your hands, this sanitiser is quick drying once applied. With its smooth gel formula contained in a precision drop bottle its the bottle for on-the-go use. Available in 50ml or 120ml.

Antibacterial hand gel muc-off.jpg

 

Antibacterial Multi-Use Surface Cleaner

The antibacterial multi-use surface cleaner contains quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT) which kills 99.99% of bacteria and moulds. Muc-Off says t’s also effective against enveloped viruses, with longer lasting effects than alcohol-based sanitisers whilst still remaining safe to the environment. It’s cleaning power is said to cut through dirt and grime making it suitable for any kitchen, work surface and other touch points around the home. Available in 500ml.

Antibacterial surface cleaner muc-off.jpg

 

Antibacterial Device & Screen Cleaner

Electronic devices can be a breeding ground for bacteria. The Muc-Off Tech Care Cleaner is perfect for killing 99.99% of bacteria from your mobile, tablet, laptop or gaming device. It is also fully biodegradable and is formulated with PH neutral soap which make it safe on all screen types providing effective cleaning and anti-bac support. Available in 32ml and 250ml.

antibacterial screen cleaner muc-off

 

For more details and to buy head over to -www.muc-off.com

You might also like: 

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Review
Bluegrass Solid knee pads-1.jpg
Bluegrass Eagle Solid Knee pad review £69.00
A bulky, stiff pad with decent protection – and expensive for what it is
News
Mudhugger Gravelhugger-3.jpg
Mudhugger releases Gravelhugger gravel mudguard
MTB brand launch gravel bike specific mudguards
Review
Ergon-BP1-Protect-back-protector-review-reverse-2020.jpg
Ergon BP1 Protect pack review £110.00
A useful mix of minimal pack and protector, but the bladder costs extra
Feature
Yorkshire True Grit 5.jpg
Check out 5 things that weren't cool until gravel happened
Transforming mountain bike lead into gravel gold
Review
bontrager-gr2-gravel-bike-shoes-side.jpg
Bontrager GR2 gravel bike shoes review £130.00
Durable gravel shoes that'll stand up to all kinds of abuse, with a grippy sole and a reasonable price tag
Buying
or-best gravel shoes header.jpg
The best clipless gravel shoes you can buy
Tested shoes that are right for gravel riding
Review
Smith Convoy MIPS helmet-1.jpg
Smith Optics Convoy MIPS helmet review £65.00
Bargain lid with bags of style and premium features
News
2020 crankbrothers stamp 2+3 group
Crankbrothers introduce two new pedals - the Stamp 2 and 3
New pedals get aluminium and magnesium bodies with a choice of platform size