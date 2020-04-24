Muc-Off Launches range of versatile antibacterial sanitisers & cleaners
Muc-Off launch of a new collection of antibacterial sanitisers & cleaners which they say are designed to offer maximum performance across a broad range of uses. From antibacterial gel to surface cleaner, all products are on sale now.
- The best gravel bikes we've tested that you can buy and get shipped to your door
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £1,000
- The best gravel and adventure bikes you can buy for under £2,000
Muc-Off now has a versatile range of sanitisers and cleaners that conform to the World Health Organisations (WHO) recommended formula and with their 80% alcohol content, deliver strong performance by killing 99.99% of bacteria.
Muc-Off says the products have a quick drying high alcohol formulation and a broad range of bottle sizes and all products have 1litre bottle option available, so that it is possible to go green and refill.
Muc-Off say they are also committing to supporting the fight against Covid-19 by donating 10% of profits from the new range to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Alongside this, the team have committed to donating 100,000 antibacterial products to front line key workers. The programme of support provided by Muc-Off builds on its recent initiatives such as providing empty bottles to sanitiser manufacturers, cleaning equipment for bike share schemes, donating anti-bac moisturiser to nurses and paramedics to combat face mask chaffing as well as creating PPE at their R+D facility in Poole.
It's worth noting that the products claim to be anti-bacterial but not anti-viral, we asked Oliver at the brand if this was something that was possible with the new range. Oliver explained "We have aimed for very high levels of alcohol in our range to push efficacy to the max. Sadly we haven’t been able to get lab time to run the anti-viral tests to be able to then put that claim on our new range as demand for lab testing time is through the roof at the moment."
The products are as follows:
Antibacterial Sanitising Hand Spray
Conforming to the WHO recommended formula, the Muc-Off Antibacterial Hand Spray contains 80% alcohol which kills 99.99% of bacteria. There are two bottle sizes available in both fast action sprays and precision drop shaped bottles. Available in 32ml, 50ml, 120ml, 250ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1L.
Antibacterial Sanitising Hand Gel
Containing 78.5% alcohol, Muc-Offs Antibacterial Hand Gel kills 99.99% of bacteria instantly. Without the need to wash your hands, this sanitiser is quick drying once applied. With its smooth gel formula contained in a precision drop bottle its the bottle for on-the-go use. Available in 50ml or 120ml.
Antibacterial Multi-Use Surface Cleaner
The antibacterial multi-use surface cleaner contains quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT) which kills 99.99% of bacteria and moulds. Muc-Off says t’s also effective against enveloped viruses, with longer lasting effects than alcohol-based sanitisers whilst still remaining safe to the environment. It’s cleaning power is said to cut through dirt and grime making it suitable for any kitchen, work surface and other touch points around the home. Available in 500ml.
Antibacterial Device & Screen Cleaner
Electronic devices can be a breeding ground for bacteria. The Muc-Off Tech Care Cleaner is perfect for killing 99.99% of bacteria from your mobile, tablet, laptop or gaming device. It is also fully biodegradable and is formulated with PH neutral soap which make it safe on all screen types providing effective cleaning and anti-bac support. Available in 32ml and 250ml.
For more details and to buy head over to -www.muc-off.com
You might also like:
- Buyer's guide to kid's mountain bikes - get the best MTB for your child
- The best titanium mountain bikes you can buy
- Best MTB's that you can get shipped straight to your door