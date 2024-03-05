 LCP

Grizl:ON is Canyon’s new carbon e-gravel adventure bike

Canyon has created a new all-terrain e-bike for riders who yearn for self-supported gravel adventures, without sacrificing that aero riding position.
Mar 5 2024
News
The Grizl:ON range is classed as an ‘adventure-ready’ drop-bar bike by Canyon, but what you need to know is that it features a carbon frame and RockShox front suspension throughout the range. 

Built to roll with comfort over the most challenging gravel roads and singletrack detours, the Grizl:ON is designed to carry a lot of gear, enabling the most Instagram-worthy off-road riding adventures. 

The bike’s oversized downtube houses its 400Wh battery pack, which powers a Bosch SX mid-drive motor. Delivering 55Nm of torque, the SX only weighs 2kg and is configured to help advanced all-terrain riders get more range of their day, instead of supplementing a big fitness discrepancy when you want to conquer long, steep climbs. 

2024 Canyon GrizlON motor.jpg
2024 Canyon GrizlON motor.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Riders who are going to be using the Grizl:ON on demanding, long-distance routes, can add a 250Wh range extender, boosting total onboard battery capacity to 650Wh. Data synching and motor adjustments are all accessible via the  Bosch Flow app, while the Connectivity Module brings a layer of security, with its two-stage alarm and bike tracking, should you be the victim of a theft attempt. 

Big tyres – and lots of accessories

Designed to carry up to 15kg of luggage, all four versions of the new Grizl:ON feature 40mm RockShox Judy forks. Enhancing traction and smoothing the Grizl:ON’s ride quality is large volume 45- or 50mm Schwalbe G-One tyres, as standard fitment.

2024 Canyon GrizlON frame bag.jpg
2024 Canyon GrizlON frame bag.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Product planners at Canyon recognize that Grizl:ON riders will accessorize their bikes, for big weekend adventure riders and destination experiences. To enable Grizl:ON’s true all-terrain and all-weather capability, there is a full-length front fender, the first of its size to be developed and brought to market for the RockShox Judy gravel fork. 

Geometry and cockpit dimensions favour assertive drop-bar riders. Grizl:ON ship with a 16-degree flared HB0064 handlebar and connect to the steerer with compact 60mm stems, shadowing the stem lengths more often seen on trail mountain bikes. The geometry mix sees a 69.5-degree head tube angle, with a 74-degree seat tube to support a more relaxed riding position, compared to the non-motorized Grizl. 

Canyon’s new e-gravel bike’s Gear and hydration carrying abilities are notable, with the aforementioned 15kg luggage capacity, which is secured by Ortlieb’s QL3.1 attachment technology. The German bike bag specialist also provides a 14.5l version of its Gravel Pack, ideally sized for when Grizl:ON is pressed into a weekly active commuter role to the office. 

2024 Canyon GrizlON seatpost.jpg
2024 Canyon GrizlON seatpost.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Befitting an all-terrain drop-bar adventure bike, the Grizl:ON features advanced lighting options. Canyon’s x Lupine SightStays pulse two integrated high visibility rear lights, which are visible by other road users even when the Grizl:ON is equipped with panniers. And for DIY convenience, these lights are easily replaceable, by simply undoing a housing screw and uncoupling the Quick Connector. 

Canyon’s two premium Grizl:ON builds are the CF9 and CF TRAIL. At 15,3kg, the CF9 is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS XPLR drivetrain, linking a 10-44T cassette to a 42t chainring. It rolls DT Swiss HCG1800 wheels and riders are perched on Canyon’s advanced split-structure S14 VCLS 2.0 seatpost. Canyon’s lightest Grizl:ON is priced at £6700.

Slightly heavier and dearer at £7,650, is the CF TRAIL. Upgrades from the CF9 include a SRAM Force AXS drive, with a larger rear cassette (10-52T), and RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR 75mm stroke dropper seatpost. The CF TRAIL rolls DT Swiss HGC 140000 wheels and 50mm Schwalbe G-One Ultrabite tyres.

