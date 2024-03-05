Grizl:ON is Canyon’s new carbon e-gravel adventure bike
The Grizl:ON range is classed as an ‘adventure-ready’ drop-bar bike by Canyon, but what you need to know is that it features a carbon frame and RockShox front suspension throughout the range.
Built to roll with comfort over the most challenging gravel roads and singletrack detours, the Grizl:ON is designed to carry a lot of gear, enabling the most Instagram-worthy off-road riding adventures.
The bike’s oversized downtube houses its 400Wh battery pack, which powers a Bosch SX mid-drive motor. Delivering 55Nm of torque, the SX only weighs 2kg and is configured to help advanced all-terrain riders get more range of their day, instead of supplementing a big fitness discrepancy when you want to conquer long, steep climbs.
Riders who are going to be using the Grizl:ON on demanding, long-distance routes, can add a 250Wh range extender, boosting total onboard battery capacity to 650Wh. Data synching and motor adjustments are all accessible via the Bosch Flow app, while the Connectivity Module brings a layer of security, with its two-stage alarm and bike tracking, should you be the victim of a theft attempt.
Big tyres – and lots of accessories
Designed to carry up to 15kg of luggage, all four versions of the new Grizl:ON feature 40mm RockShox Judy forks. Enhancing traction and smoothing the Grizl:ON’s ride quality is large volume 45- or 50mm Schwalbe G-One tyres, as standard fitment.
Product planners at Canyon recognize that Grizl:ON riders will accessorize their bikes, for big weekend adventure riders and destination experiences. To enable Grizl:ON’s true all-terrain and all-weather capability, there is a full-length front fender, the first of its size to be developed and brought to market for the RockShox Judy gravel fork.
Geometry and cockpit dimensions favour assertive drop-bar riders. Grizl:ON ship with a 16-degree flared HB0064 handlebar and connect to the steerer with compact 60mm stems, shadowing the stem lengths more often seen on trail mountain bikes. The geometry mix sees a 69.5-degree head tube angle, with a 74-degree seat tube to support a more relaxed riding position, compared to the non-motorized Grizl.
Canyon’s new e-gravel bike’s Gear and hydration carrying abilities are notable, with the aforementioned 15kg luggage capacity, which is secured by Ortlieb’s QL3.1 attachment technology. The German bike bag specialist also provides a 14.5l version of its Gravel Pack, ideally sized for when Grizl:ON is pressed into a weekly active commuter role to the office.
Befitting an all-terrain drop-bar adventure bike, the Grizl:ON features advanced lighting options. Canyon’s x Lupine SightStays pulse two integrated high visibility rear lights, which are visible by other road users even when the Grizl:ON is equipped with panniers. And for DIY convenience, these lights are easily replaceable, by simply undoing a housing screw and uncoupling the Quick Connector.
Canyon’s two premium Grizl:ON builds are the CF9 and CF TRAIL. At 15,3kg, the CF9 is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS XPLR drivetrain, linking a 10-44T cassette to a 42t chainring. It rolls DT Swiss HCG1800 wheels and riders are perched on Canyon’s advanced split-structure S14 VCLS 2.0 seatpost. Canyon’s lightest Grizl:ON is priced at £6700.
Slightly heavier and dearer at £7,650, is the CF TRAIL. Upgrades from the CF9 include a SRAM Force AXS drive, with a larger rear cassette (10-52T), and RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR 75mm stroke dropper seatpost. The CF TRAIL rolls DT Swiss HGC 140000 wheels and 50mm Schwalbe G-One Ultrabite tyres.