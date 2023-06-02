Getting coaching from Chris Opie and Fergus Ryan - Team ORCC '23 | EP.03

Pro riders Chris Opie and Fergus Ryan join Team ORCC for episode three
Getting coaching from Chris Opie and Fergus Ryan - Team ORCC '23 | EP.03
|
Jun 2 2023
|
News
The last episode of our Team ORCC '23 race series was all about bike setup, where Suvi got her bike fit by Tony Corke, and I visited Sprung Suspension Workshop to get my bike's suspension set up. In the next installment, we're joined by Chris Opie and Fergus Ryan who share some tips and tricks to get us riding faster.

team orcc '23 ep 3, by Liam Mercer


Having our Lapierre bikes absolutely dialed is only one part of the puzzle as without fast riders, the bikes can only do so much. That's why, in episode 3, we've invited road racing legend Chris Opie and EWS veteran Fergus Ryan to the Forest of Dean with the aim of making us faster riders.

Firstly, you'll join me and Fergus as we go over three important points that consider when racing enduro: body position, line choice, and enduro turns. While simple, the first of which is vital as riders need to conserve energy while remaining strong, and keeping the bike balanced through varied terrain. 

Line choice is important as during an enduro stage. There's a lot to consider and sometimes the line that's slower to set up ends up being faster as it conserves energy and momentum for the following features. 

And the third, enduro turns. It may not be something that's totally necessary in the UK but I'm sure having the ability to get through tight corners as smoothly as possible will be a good trick to have up my sleeve if the need ever arises.

In the second half of the video, Suvi is joined by Chris Opie who covers three points that are important to gravel racing. Those points being training as fitness is key to success during those arduous and long races. 

Chris also advises Suvi on the skills she'll need to build to help her hop over roots and rocks for even more speed. 

Finally, and something that's often overlooked, is mental and practical preparation ahead of the event. Chris explains the importance of checking over the bike before a race but also keeping a cool head when under pressure.

Liam Mercer

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

