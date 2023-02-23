ENVE's MOG is a modern gravel slayer
ENVE is renowned for its range of carbon-fibre wheels but has recently dabbled in frameset design what with the road-specific Melee frameset. Joining the Melee is the MOG - an adventure gravel bike designed to go fast everywhere. Here's everything you need to know.
MOG is an acronym for 'make outside great', 'mission of glory' or 'Mayor of goat', or it seemingly stands for whatever you like. ENVE says that it's a state of mind for those who strive to push boundaries. The brand's new gravel bike, the MOG, is designed to be an ideal companion whether you're racing or adventuring.
It comes as no surprise that the MOG exhibits ENVE's years of experience building components from carbon fibre, as that's exactly what this frame is made of. This experience has allowed the designers to build to the material's strengths, throwing in zone-specific performance requirements like strength, stiffness, and flex where needed.
ENVE offers the MOG as a chassis only with the option to add the SES, G Series or Foundation wheelset to get rolling. The frame itself comes equipped with internal cable routing using the brand's IN-Route System that completely hides the cables and it's compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains - wireless or not.
The MOG uses a threaded T47 bottom bracket and comes complete with an ENVE Cargo Box and Bags, which is a long-winded way of saying 'in-frame storage'. The frame is dropper-post compatible and is designed to accommodate 700c wheels with a tyre clearance of up to 50mm. There are also fender and rack mounts scattered around the frame.
The MOG is offered in six sizes but riders can choose from three fork rakes, as well as a full range of handlebar widths, stem lengths, and seat post options. As for the geometry, a 56-size frame comes sorted with a 71.25-degree head angle, a 73.5-degree seat tube angle, and a 420mm chainstay. There's then a 397mm reach.
To help find the best fit, ENVE has gone as far as to make a best-fit calculator. As well as defining which size is best for you, it'll also suggest the right stem length, spacer stack, and seat post offset. There's also an option to spec ENVE's G-Series dropper post.
Finally, the MOG comes with ENVE's Factory Limited Warranty, which covers the original owner against defects in materials and workmanship for a period of five years from the date of purchase (product registration required). This extends to second-hand owners but from the product's date of manufacture.
The brand also offers incidental damage protection with up to 35% off the price of a new frame if damaged when racing, riding or transporting the bike.
ENVE's MOG will set you back £5,500 for the chassis with a standard seat post.
2 comments
low effort comment. Geo has its differences. You may as well say every gravel bike is a diverge with slight modifications.
So it's just a Diverge with a bigger oprice tag?