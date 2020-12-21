Video: The new e-SILEX - e-discover the path unknown
Along with the launch of the e-SILEX, Merida has released a video, encapsulating what the e-SILEX is all about. Grab a brew, sit back, and enjoy this supremely relaxing film about the new bike.
(Paid content)
If this video doesn't get your craving for your next big adventure, I'm not sure what will.
The e-SILEX is Merida's brand new e-gravel bike that's designed to help you up that slightly-too-steep climb, or just get that extra mile further. It comes kitted with fixing points dotted around the frame so it can be set up with Merida's extensive range of bags, ripe for your next bikepacking adventure.
Making this bike special is a Mahle ebikemotion X35+ hub motor with a compact 250Wh internal battery hidden in the downtube.
For more information on the Merida e-SILEX, head on over to our press release (which can be found here) where you'll find a more in-depth look at the new bike.