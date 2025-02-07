Privateer knocks £800 off its 161 and 141 mountain bikes
With news of Privateer bringing huge savings on its nearly-new E161 e-mountain bikes, the brand has applied discounts to the whole range. Brand-new 161 enduro bikes and 141 trail mountain bikes can be bought for £800 off the original asking price. And there's more...
First, let's go over the bikes a little. Released early last year, the second-generation 161 and 141 bikes brought a host of refinements to the universally loved first-gen bikes. Those included tweaks to its suspension kinematic, a bunch of adjustment opportunities and the ability to run 29-inch and a 650b rear wheel. Both bikes are also equipped with mod cons, such as space in the front triangle for a bottle cage and a neat accessory mount under the down tube.
The 161 is an enduro bike with a 170mm suspension fork and 161mm of travel at the rear wheel. The 141 is a trail bike with a 150mm fork and 141mm of rear bounce.
Both bikes benefit from an all-killer-no-filler build specification with Fox Performance Elite level suspension components, Hayes Dominion A4 brakes, and wheels from Hunt. They're sorted with well-considered tyres, too, with the 161 receiving Double Down and DH-casing tyres, whereas the 141 gets EXO+ and Double Down casings. The 161 runs Shimano SLX 12-speed while the 141 uses SRAM GX Eagle.
Now, let's talk money. Originally priced at £3,3989 and £3,949 respectively, Privateer has dropped those prices by a full £800, with prices now sitting at £3,189 and £3,149.
But to make the deal even sweeter and offer up to a full £1,000 off the original asking price, we've got a discount code that'll knock off another £200 - SUBEXTRA - so tap in that code when checking out for a little more money off.
If you're buying from other countries, that code will grant $250 off and 250€ off.