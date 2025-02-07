 LCP

Privateer knocks £800 off its 161 and 141 mountain bikes

Huge saving can be boosted to a full £1,000 with a discount code.
Privateer knocks £800 off its 161 and 141 mountain bikes
Feb 7 2025
News
2024 privateer gen 2 bikes hero.jpg
Privateer pulls the covers off its Gen 2 161 and 141 mountain bikes
New bikes get all-new suspension layout, geometry tweaks and more.
2022 privateer 141 FL hero.jpg
First Look: Privateer 141 GX
The mid travel singletrack ripper for fans of the Privateer ethos
2021 privateer e161 hero.jpg
Privateer tease the E-161 - The 161 gets the ebike treatment
New ebike gets radical geometry and new Shimano EP8 drive unit
2021 Privateer 141
Privateer launch the 141- shorter travel yet still progressive trail bike
Shorter travel, not shorter reach for new trail bike

With news of Privateer bringing huge savings on its nearly-new E161 e-mountain bikes, the brand has applied discounts to the whole range. Brand-new 161 enduro bikes and 141 trail mountain bikes can be bought for £800 off the original asking price. And there's more...

First, let's go over the bikes a little. Released early last year, the second-generation 161 and 141 bikes brought a host of refinements to the universally loved first-gen bikes. Those included tweaks to its suspension kinematic, a bunch of adjustment opportunities and the ability to run 29-inch and a 650b rear wheel. Both bikes are also equipped with mod cons, such as space in the front triangle for a bottle cage and a neat accessory mount under the down tube.

2024 privateer gen 2 bikes hero.jpg
2024 privateer gen 2 bikes hero.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The 161 is an enduro bike with a 170mm suspension fork and 161mm of travel at the rear wheel. The 141 is a trail bike with a 150mm fork and 141mm of rear bounce.

Both bikes benefit from an all-killer-no-filler build specification with Fox Performance Elite level suspension components, Hayes Dominion A4 brakes, and wheels from Hunt. They're sorted with well-considered tyres, too, with the 161 receiving Double Down and DH-casing tyres, whereas the 141 gets EXO+ and Double Down casings. The 161 runs Shimano SLX 12-speed while the 141 uses SRAM GX Eagle.

2024 privateer gen 2 141 hero.jpg
2024 privateer gen 2 141 hero.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Now, let's talk money. Originally priced at £3,3989 and £3,949 respectively, Privateer has dropped those prices by a full £800, with prices now sitting at £3,189 and £3,149.

But to make the deal even sweeter and offer up to a full £1,000 off the original asking price, we've got a discount code that'll knock off another £200 - SUBEXTRA - so tap in that code when checking out for a little more money off.

If you're buying from other countries, that code will grant $250 off and 250€ off.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Since beginning his mountain biking career while working as a resort photographer in Greece in 2014, Liam became a freelance contributor at off.road.cc in 2019. From there, he’s climbed the journalism job ladder from staff writer to deputy technical editor, now finding his place as technical editor.

Partial to the odd enduro race, heart rate-raising efforts on slim-tyred cross-country bikes, hell-for-leather e-MTB blasts or even casual gravel jaunts, there’s not a corner of off-road cycling where Liam fears to tread. With more than 40 bike reviews under his belt and hundreds more on MTB, e-MTB and gravel parts and accessories, Liam’s expertise continues to be cemented and respected by the industry.

