TweedLove reschedule 80% of 2020 events calendar due to Coronavirus

New Tweedlove dates set for August 2020
Tweedlove Festival 2020
|
Mar 18 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Surly Dorset gravel dash-shirt-1.png
Entries open for The Surly Dorset Gravel Dash 100
100 miles of seaside gravel in one day or two
The Dirty Reiver Logo.png
Why you should do the Dirty Reiver 2019 - race video
Watch this year's round up video to find out...
Rose Count Solo 2-2.jpg
First Look: Rose Count Solo 3 - cross-country racer for just over a grand
With a price and spec to rival other direct buy brands
exposure carbon lights.jpg
USE Exposure put carbon bike lights into production starting with the Joystick
Carbon bodied bike lights available soon

In response to the global Coronavirus COVIDV-19 outbreak, TweedLove organisers Hillside Outside have announced a huge rescheduling of their 2020 events calendar. Many of the events due to take place early this summer in and around the town of Peebles in the Scottish Borders are now rescheduled for later in the year.

The first and one of the biggest events included is this weekend’s mountain bike enduro race Vallelujah, which is also Round One of the British National Enduro Series (BNES), this race will stay in the BNES but will now be held later this year. Other events affected include the popular TweedLove Bike Festival weekend, the Bosch E-MTB Challenge, Glentress Seven endurance race, Gritopia off-road adventure, Skinny Tweed road sportive, TweedLove Family Day and more.

Tweedlove Festival 2020


Riders who can’t attend on the new dates are being offered a 100% refund on all the events but as a TweedLove spokesperson says, “Obviously we’d rather people didn’t cancel – everyone knows bike events are a marginal business activity at the best of times but for now it’s going to be a grim fight for survival. The events industry is being hit very hard and it looks extremely unlikely that insurance will cover any loss of income from this.”

Tweedlove Festival 2020


A statement from TweedLove explains: "It’s obviously a huge disappointment and comes with significant impacts for many - both personal and financial - but these issues seem trivial compared to the potential health impacts. This includes you (the riders), our crew, staff and volunteers, members of the local community and of course the families and friends of all these groups. It’s also the only sensible decision in order to support our emergency services and NHS.:

 

The events affected and rescheduled dates are:

  • Vallelujah Enduro / BNES Round One
    formerly 21-22 March, now 15-16 August 2020
     
  • Glentress Seven
    formerly 23 May, now 1 August 2020
     
  • Enjoyro
    formerly 29 May, now 2 August 2020
     
  • Bosch E-MTB Challenge
    formerly 30 May, now 27 Sept 2020
     
  • Frog Bikes Family Day & Family Ride
    formerly 24 May, now 20 Sept 2020
     
  • TweedLove Bike Festival Weekend
    formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
     
  • Tenduro
    formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
     
  • King & Queen of the Hill enduro
    formerly 15-16 August, now 31-1 Nov 2020
     
  • TweedLove Mega Bike Demo
    formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
     
  • Electric TweedLove
    formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
     
  • Gritopia
    formerly 30 May, now 26 Sept 2020

Tweedlove says that they really hope riders are still able to attend. If so, they don’t have to do anything and entries will be automatically transferred to the new date. If you can’t make the new date, you can get a 100% refund until the 31st March, after which our standard refund procedure will come into play:

– Over 2 months prior to event date | 75% refund
– 1-2 months prior to event date | 50% refund
– Less than 1 month prior to event date | No refund

 Full details of new dates and refund sare available at https://tweedlove.com/blog/rescheduled-2020-calendar/

You might also like: 

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Review
Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoes-4.jpg
Fizik Terra Clima X2 shoe review £250.00
Flawed waterproofing and a lack of insulation keep these quality shoes niche
Review
100-Accuri-MTB-goggles-review-100.jpg
100% Accuri MTB goggles review £50.00
Well priced and well featured goggles for the money, but clear lens isn't as durable as pricier rivals
News
Canyon Spectral:ON 2020 hero
Canyon updates the Spectral:ON for 2020
New bike hides battery in the frame and keeps Shimano motor
News
Sonder-Alpkit-2020-bikes-full-suspension-titanium-custom-gearbox-105.jpg
First Look: Sonder Bikes 2020 new bikes and prototypes
New full susser, custom Ti gearbox bike & cross-country hardtail
Review
Giant-Proshield-MTB-Jacket-Review-1.jpg
Giant Proshield MTB Jacket review £125.00
Boxy cut and waterproofing that won't keep you dry mean it's a no from us
Review
3T exploro GRX 2020.jpg
3T Exploro Pro GRX 2020 review £4000.00
Quick and lively aero gravel bike with plenty of tyre clearance and Shimano's GRX components
Review
Castelli Perfetto Ros W Long Sleeve Jacket-1.jpg
Castelli Perfetto RoS women's long sleeve jacket review £200.00
Impressively water resistant jacket for chilly but not super cold rides
Buying
Buyer's guide to hydration packs header.jpg
Buyer's guide to hydration packs
How to pick the right sized pack, which features you really need and more