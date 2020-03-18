TweedLove reschedule 80% of 2020 events calendar due to Coronavirus
In response to the global Coronavirus COVIDV-19 outbreak, TweedLove organisers Hillside Outside have announced a huge rescheduling of their 2020 events calendar. Many of the events due to take place early this summer in and around the town of Peebles in the Scottish Borders are now rescheduled for later in the year.
The first and one of the biggest events included is this weekend’s mountain bike enduro race Vallelujah, which is also Round One of the British National Enduro Series (BNES), this race will stay in the BNES but will now be held later this year. Other events affected include the popular TweedLove Bike Festival weekend, the Bosch E-MTB Challenge, Glentress Seven endurance race, Gritopia off-road adventure, Skinny Tweed road sportive, TweedLove Family Day and more.
Riders who can’t attend on the new dates are being offered a 100% refund on all the events but as a TweedLove spokesperson says, “Obviously we’d rather people didn’t cancel – everyone knows bike events are a marginal business activity at the best of times but for now it’s going to be a grim fight for survival. The events industry is being hit very hard and it looks extremely unlikely that insurance will cover any loss of income from this.”
A statement from TweedLove explains: "It’s obviously a huge disappointment and comes with significant impacts for many - both personal and financial - but these issues seem trivial compared to the potential health impacts. This includes you (the riders), our crew, staff and volunteers, members of the local community and of course the families and friends of all these groups. It’s also the only sensible decision in order to support our emergency services and NHS.:
The events affected and rescheduled dates are:
- Vallelujah Enduro / BNES Round One
formerly 21-22 March, now 15-16 August 2020
- Glentress Seven
formerly 23 May, now 1 August 2020
- Enjoyro
formerly 29 May, now 2 August 2020
- Bosch E-MTB Challenge
formerly 30 May, now 27 Sept 2020
- Frog Bikes Family Day & Family Ride
formerly 24 May, now 20 Sept 2020
- TweedLove Bike Festival Weekend
formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
- Tenduro
formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
- King & Queen of the Hill enduro
formerly 15-16 August, now 31-1 Nov 2020
- TweedLove Mega Bike Demo
formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
- Electric TweedLove
formerly 29-31 May, now 25-27 Sept 2020
- Gritopia
formerly 30 May, now 26 Sept 2020
Tweedlove says that they really hope riders are still able to attend. If so, they don’t have to do anything and entries will be automatically transferred to the new date. If you can’t make the new date, you can get a 100% refund until the 31st March, after which our standard refund procedure will come into play:
– Over 2 months prior to event date | 75% refund
– 1-2 months prior to event date | 50% refund
– Less than 1 month prior to event date | No refund
Full details of new dates and refund sare available at https://tweedlove.com/blog/rescheduled-2020-calendar/
