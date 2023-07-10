Scott's modern interpretation of the Endorphin looks incredible
The Scott Endorphin was an iconic 90s mountain bike that was known for its striking looks and technical innovations that made waves in the industry. It took riders to the top of podiums and showed the world what was possible with carbon-fibre construction. Now, Scott has created a modern interpretation of the Endorphin and it looks incredible.
Even Scott's current bikes, the Addict RC, Genius and Scale, still use some form of technical innovation that was used when creating the Endorphin of the 90s.
That bike did away with traditional tubes as the designers really pushed the boundaries of what was possible. Every cross-section, curve, and surface was considered and had an influence on how the bike performed.
"At one stage during the development process, we also started to question the traditional diamond frame design and asked ourselves: “What if we could offer some on-board rear suspension to the rider?” This question led us to the iconic seat stay design that became the Endorphin visual trademark. In the end, we came out with a new form, something different and more organic than anything we’d seen before,” Nicolas Savioz, Designer, Endorphin (1997) and current Head of Design, SCOTT Sports
This latest bike is a reimagining of the classic Endorphin but it uses all of the modern design tech that Scott has at its disposal but, importantly, it gets the same seat stay design. It has been updated, however, to follow what Scott says is a 'modern design language' getting a completely up-to-date build kit and retro colourway.
That build kit comprises SRAM's latest XX Transmission drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and a RockShox SID fork. Also present are 29-inch wheels and Scott's famed one-piece cockpit.
While the original Endorphin made its tracks on the race circuit, this modern iteration is just an incredible research and development project but Scott has teased that we might see it between the tape once again.