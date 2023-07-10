Scott's modern interpretation of the Endorphin looks incredible

What would the Endorphin look like today? Scott has the answer
Scott's modern interpretation of the Endorphin looks incredible
|
Jul 10 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Header off road arrivals.jpg
Off-Road Arrivals
This week's delivery of test kit from Marin, Spesh, Scott and more
FiveCool things header.jpg
5 cool things from Scott, ION and Castelli
A grands worth of graveller plus gear to match
Patron_eRIDE_sketch_design_SCOTT_Sports_black copy.png
Video: The Passion Behind The New Scott Patron eRIDE
Sit back for a quick insight into Scott's Patron eRide's design
Best Trail bikes at Eurobike Scott Genius-2.jpg
Best Mountain Bikes of Eurobike 2017
Our pick of bikes we most want to hop aboard in 2018

The Scott Endorphin was an iconic 90s mountain bike that was known for its striking looks and technical innovations that made waves in the industry. It took riders to the top of podiums and showed the world what was possible with carbon-fibre construction. Now, Scott has created a modern interpretation of the Endorphin and it looks incredible.

Even Scott's current bikes, the Addict RC, Genius and Scale, still use some form of technical innovation that was used when creating the Endorphin of the 90s. 

2023 scott old endorphin.jpg
2023 scott old endorphin.jpg, by Liam Mercer


That bike did away with traditional tubes as the designers really pushed the boundaries of what was possible. Every cross-section, curve, and surface was considered and had an influence on how the bike performed.

"At one stage during the development process, we also started to question the traditional diamond frame design and asked ourselves: “What if we could offer some on-board rear suspension to the rider?” This question led us to the iconic seat stay design that became the Endorphin visual trademark. In the end, we came out with a new form, something different and more organic than anything we’d seen before,” Nicolas Savioz, Designer, Endorphin (1997) and current Head of Design, SCOTT Sports

2023 scott endorphin new rear wheels.jpg
2023 scott endorphin new rear wheels.jpg, by Liam Mercer


This latest bike is a reimagining of the classic Endorphin but it uses all of the modern design tech that Scott has at its disposal but, importantly, it gets the same seat stay design. It has been updated, however, to follow what Scott says is a 'modern design language' getting a completely up-to-date build kit and retro colourway.

2023 scott endorphin new stem.jpg
2023 scott endorphin new stem.jpg, by Liam Mercer


That build kit comprises SRAM's latest XX Transmission drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and a RockShox SID fork. Also present are 29-inch wheels and Scott's famed one-piece cockpit.

2023 scott endorphin new chainseatstay.jpg
2023 scott endorphin new chainseatstay.jpg, by Liam Mercer


While the original Endorphin made its tracks on the race circuit, this modern iteration is just an incredible research and development project but Scott has teased that we might see it between the tape once again.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
Review
POC Tectal Race_1
POC Tectal Race Mips helmet review £200.00
A high-quality helmet offering ample protection but lacks adequate sweat management for really hot days
News
Red Bull Hardline 2022
Look back at Red Bull Hardline 2022
With Red Bull Hardline 2023 fast approaching, we recap the action from last year
Feature
Totw 8 July 2023 hero.png
Tech news of the week from Pirelli and more
Catch up on our top tech news and features from the week
Feature
2023 5ct cover 07.07.2023.jpg
Grips and boots from AMS and Topeak's latest floor pump
The latest gadgets and gear to come through the off.road.cc office doors
Feature
Mountain Bike Icons - Julien Absalon
Mountain Bike Icons – the Julien Absalon story
Fast Frenchman Julien Absalon is one of cross-country mountain biking’s all-time greats and is the sport’s only double Olympic Champion. This is his story
News
TweedLove_Electric_Weekend_1.jpg
Tweedlove to host new e-MTB adventure race in Scotland
The event is supported by Bosch eBike Systems and exclusive for e-MTB racers
Review
2023 race face flank core hero.jpg
Race Face Flank Core body armour review £140.00
An excellent body protector for occasional races and trips to the bike park
News
Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RC X credits Gee Milner
Pirelli unveils MTB-style Cinturato Gravel RC X tyre
The new tyre is made with more puncture resistance for rough racing conditions