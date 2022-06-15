Restrap brings out the Bumper Bar - a new way of mounting things on your bike

The new accessory will give you extra bar space and clearance
Restrap brings out the Bumper Bar - a new way of mounting things on your bike
|
Jun 15 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Restrap adventure race range 4
Restrap launch new Adventure Race range, light bikepacking gear weighing less than 1kg
Super light complete bikepacking range, weighing less than 1kg
salsa-fargo-ti4.jpeg
Salsa Fargo - rear 3/4
Salsa
New Salsa Fargo Ti - a mountain bike with drop handlebars
Salsa brings the Fargo titanium adventure/bikepacking frameset back for 2017
Bikepacking rigs of the Adventure Cycle Festival
Bikepacking rigs of the Adventure Cycle Festival
Rider setups from Alpkit, Sonder, Islabikes, Stooge, Genesis and more
CrossduroScotland Photo1.jpg
Above Loch Ness on the Great Glen Way
CrossduroScotland: 300km gravel bikepacking race from Inverness to Glasgow
An unsupported 300km gravel race across Scotland

The Bumper Bar is Restrap’s brand new accessory that serves multiple functions;
as a hard point for mounting lights, while also acting as a spacer for bar bags,
pushing them upwards and away from the front wheel. 

The Bumper Bar offers a 75mm extension in front of the steerer, which is ideal for smaller bikes with a low stack height or where handlebar to tyre clearance is limited - or where your handlebars are narrow and you are short of space for mounting things. 

2022 Restrap Bumper Bar-Lifestyle_20.jpg
2022 Restrap Bumper Bar-Lifestyle_20.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The Bumper Bar CR4 Steel with a durable powder-coated finish and includes a front grille and 30mm slots on the top and bottom that work seamlessly with many kinds of straps and bags. 

The bar also includes five-millimetre holes on the top and bottom for additional mounting options.

2022 Restrap Bumper Bar10.jpg
2022 Restrap Bumper Bar10.jpg, by Suvi Loponen

 

Bags are not the only thing you can attach to this bar. The front is curved to fit most lights, where the position out the front of the steerer is ideal for forwarding visibility.

In terms of fit requirements - the Bumper Bar acts as a 3mm headset spacer and is designed to fit all 1 1/8th” steerers whether steel or carbon. 

The Bumper Bar adds only 178g of weight to your set-up and costs £39.99.

Check the product on Restrap's website.

You might also like:

2 comments

3 hours 5 min ago

So close! If they had configured it in a way that allowed you to mount a bar bag directly (eg it would accept a click-fix bracket), allowing you to mount the bag below handlebar height and thereby create room and clearance to mount a light on the handlebars - well then I'd pay the stupid asking price. 

3 hours 41 min ago

£40?  !!!

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£36.49
-33%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£104
-25%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£83.99
-40%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£44.99
-30%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
2022 Canyon Lux World Cup Albstadt_5268-wp.jpg
Canyon introduces new Lux World Cup
The brand says this might be the lightest full-suspension mountain bike frame on the market
News
2022 Tailfin V-Mount Pack_LIFESTYLE 1.jpg
Tailfin introduces V-Mount Packs
The V-Mount Pack is a solution for adding extra storage to a frame without traditional cargo mounting points
News
2022 Tiso Overland 500 Scotland's Gravel Traverse
Tiso launches Overland 500 - Scotland's Gravel Traverse
Riders can choose to either race or explore the 590-mile route
News
2022 marzocchi Bomber-Air hero.jpg
Marzocchi adds the Bomber Air to the lineup
New shock gets asymmetric reservior and comes in huge range of sizes
News
camping.jpg
Wild camping rights on Dartmoor go to the high court
Wealthy landowners have filed a high court case claiming no wild camping right exists
News
2022 East Anglian Way Fuel Your Adventures
Fuel Your Adventures launches the East Anglian Way
The 500km bikepacking route is available from June until September
Review
2022 gore fernflow pants hero.jpg
GORE Fernflow Pants review £170.00
Mega comfy and impressively versatile but spendy and not too durable
Buying
or-best handlebars.jpg
The best mountain bike handlebars you can buy
Tried and tested bars in a range of sizes