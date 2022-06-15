Restrap brings out the Bumper Bar - a new way of mounting things on your bike
The Bumper Bar is Restrap’s brand new accessory that serves multiple functions;
as a hard point for mounting lights, while also acting as a spacer for bar bags,
pushing them upwards and away from the front wheel.
- The 10 best bar bags for off-road riding
- Best bikepacking seat packs for gravel and mountain bikes - tried, tested and reviewed
- Restrap Canister Bag review
The Bumper Bar offers a 75mm extension in front of the steerer, which is ideal for smaller bikes with a low stack height or where handlebar to tyre clearance is limited - or where your handlebars are narrow and you are short of space for mounting things.
The Bumper Bar CR4 Steel with a durable powder-coated finish and includes a front grille and 30mm slots on the top and bottom that work seamlessly with many kinds of straps and bags.
The bar also includes five-millimetre holes on the top and bottom for additional mounting options.
Bags are not the only thing you can attach to this bar. The front is curved to fit most lights, where the position out the front of the steerer is ideal for forwarding visibility.
In terms of fit requirements - the Bumper Bar acts as a 3mm headset spacer and is designed to fit all 1 1/8th” steerers whether steel or carbon.
The Bumper Bar adds only 178g of weight to your set-up and costs £39.99.
Check the product on Restrap's website.
2 comments
So close! If they had configured it in a way that allowed you to mount a bar bag directly (eg it would accept a click-fix bracket), allowing you to mount the bag below handlebar height and thereby create room and clearance to mount a light on the handlebars - well then I'd pay the stupid asking price.
£40? !!!