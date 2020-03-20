Restrap launch new Adventure Race range, light bikepacking gear weighing less than 1kg
Toady Restrap announced the launch of their Adventure Race Range, weighing in at under 1kg for the four bike bags. Aimed at the gravel and self-supported racer, the lightweight kit consists of a top tube bag, an aero bar bag, a frame bag and a seat plack, plus one wearable shoulder bag.
Restrap says they have pushed the boundaries of its design and manufacturing capabilities to produce the lightest complete race range yet, weighing less than 1kg in total. They reckon the range is designed for all types of cycling adventures, including audaxes, races, and ultra-distance rides. The brand cites the use of advanced manufacturing techniques, including CNC machining and laser cutting helping create light, inconspicuous gear.
Adventure Race Top Tube Bag
Designed using X21, a technical waterproof fabric, 6oz nylon lining, YKK zips, and our unique Hypalon zip cover, plus a three-point Hypalon fitting. A new universal headset fitting and internal plastic structure keeps the bag upright, stable and secure, and is designed to work with all headsets, including bikes with a low stack height. An adjustable frame fitting means the bag will work with most frame bags and all Restrap Frame Bags. It weighs in at 192g , can carry 1.5L of gear and will cost £59.99.
Adventure Race Frame Bag
The frame bag uses the same X21 waterproof technical fabric, 6oz nylon lining and YKK zips. There is a Hypalon pocket cover and pockets on each side keep your things organised and easy to reach. Reflective detailing aids visibility during night riding and an extra cable slot is also provided at the front of the bag for dyno cabling and charging. The bag weighs 198g and will hold 4L of stuff (there is just one size to choose from) whilst costing you £74.99.
Adventure Race Saddle Bag
The Adventure Race Saddle Bag uses a laser-cut holster design which holds a dedicated 7.0L drybag that is 100% waterproof and is secured with a FidlockTM magnetic buckle. Elsewhere there is a nylon webbing, Hypalon straps, and foam blocks secure the holster around the seat post, keeping the bag secure. Restrap says the holster is a hardshell construction with an X21 technical outer and includes Hypalon loops to attach a rear light There is reflective detailing on the dry bag adds visibility during night time riding. The seat pack weighs a total of 234g and as we said will hold up to 7L of gear. At full retail, it costs £99.99.
Adventure Race Aero Bar Bag
The Adventure Race Aero Bar bag uses a laser cut holster design which also has a dedicated 7.0L drybag which is front-loaded and easy to take on and off the bike. As for the seat pack the dry bag is 100% waterproof and secured with a FidlockTM magnetic buckle. Reflective detailing on the dry bag also aids visibility during night time riding. The bag includes laser cut Hypalon loops to make it fully adjustable for different aero bars, whilst its elastic cord allows storage between the bars for smaller items. This one weighs 265g and has a capacity of 7L, costing £99.99. The 7L dry bag is also available to buy separately for £16.99.
Adventure Race Musette
As an added extra you can also get a musette bag, made from 6oz waterproof coated nylon with a popper fastener and an adjustable Hypalon shoulder strap allowing it to be used for anything you want whilst you are on the move. An elastic strap packs it down to fit into a jersey pocket. It weighs 70g and costs £24.99.