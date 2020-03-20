Restrap launch new Adventure Race range, light bikepacking gear weighing less than 1kg

Super light complete bikepacking range, weighing less than 1kg
Restrap adventure race range 4
|
Mar 20 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz.jpg
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz
Bikepacking on a gravel bike specific trail
canyon-launch-2018-1-1_0.jpg
First Ride: New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike
Brand new gravel and adventure bike offers a smooth ride and climbs beautifully
Salsa Journeyman 2.jpg
Salsa Cycles introduce the Journeyman and it looks like an affordable adventure machine
Two wheel sizes and two spec builds at the budget end of the spectrum
Go Bike Packing East Lothian
Bikepacking with the kids just got easy on the Go East Lothian Trail in Scotland
Bikepacking with the kids just got easy

Toady Restrap announced the launch of their Adventure Race Range, weighing in at under 1kg for the four bike bags. Aimed at the gravel and self-supported racer, the lightweight kit consists of a top tube bag, an aero bar bag, a frame bag and a seat plack, plus one wearable shoulder bag.

Restrap says they have pushed the boundaries of its design and manufacturing capabilities to produce the lightest complete race range yet, weighing less than 1kg in total. They reckon the range is designed for all types of cycling adventures, including audaxes, races, and ultra-distance rides. The brand cites the use of advanced manufacturing techniques, including CNC machining and laser cutting helping create light, inconspicuous gear.

Restrap adventure race range 2

            
Adventure Race Top Tube Bag 

Designed using X21, a technical waterproof fabric, 6oz nylon lining, YKK zips, and our unique Hypalon zip cover, plus a three-point Hypalon fitting. A new universal headset fitting and internal plastic structure keeps the bag upright, stable and secure, and is designed to work with all headsets, including bikes with a low stack height. An adjustable frame fitting means the bag will work with most frame bags and all Restrap Frame Bags.  It weighs in at 192g  , can carry 1.5L of gear and will cost £59.99.

Restrap Adventure Race Top Tube bag.jpg

  

Adventure Race Frame Bag

The frame bag uses the same X21 waterproof technical fabric, 6oz nylon lining and YKK zips. There is a Hypalon pocket cover and pockets on each side keep your things organised and easy to reach. Reflective detailing aids visibility during night riding and an extra cable slot is also provided at the front of the bag for dyno cabling and charging. The bag weighs 198g and will hold 4L of stuff (there is just one size to choose from) whilst costing you £74.99. 

Restrap Adventure Race frame bag.jpg

 

Adventure  Race Saddle Bag

 The Adventure Race Saddle Bag uses a laser-cut holster design which holds a dedicated 7.0L drybag that is 100% waterproof and is secured with a FidlockTM magnetic buckle. Elsewhere there is a nylon webbing, Hypalon straps, and foam blocks secure the holster around the seat post, keeping the bag secure. Restrap says the holster is a hardshell construction with an X21 technical outer and includes Hypalon loops to attach a rear light There is reflective detailing on the dry bag adds visibility during night time riding.  The seat pack weighs a total of 234g and as we said will hold up to 7L of gear. At full retail, it costs £99.99. 

 

 Adventure Race Aero Bar Bag  

The Adventure Race Aero Bar bag uses a  laser cut holster design which also has a dedicated 7.0L drybag which is front-loaded and easy to take on and off the bike. As for the seat pack the dry bag is 100% waterproof and secured with a FidlockTM magnetic buckle. Reflective detailing on the dry bag also aids visibility during night time riding.  The bag includes laser cut Hypalon loops to make it fully adjustable for different aero bars, whilst its elastic cord allows storage between the bars for smaller items. This one weighs 265g and has a capacity of 7L, costing £99.99. The 7L dry bag is also available to buy separately for £16.99.

Restrap Adventure Race aero bar.jpg

 

Adventure Race Musette

As an added extra you can also get a musette bag, made from 6oz waterproof coated nylon with a popper fastener and an adjustable Hypalon shoulder strap allowing it to be used for anything you want whilst you are on the move. An elastic strap packs it down to fit into a jersey pocket. It weighs 70g and costs £24.99.

Restrap Adventure Race Musette.jpg

 

You might also like: 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
News
Ritchey Venturemax XL handlebar 5 copy.jpg
Ritchey just made the widest drop handlebar you can buy
WCS VentureMax XL is a whopper....
Review
Fenwicks-Wet-Weather-Chain-Lube-review3.jpg
Fenwicks Wet Weather Chain Lube review £8.00
A great wet-weather lube that's eco-friendly too
Buying
or-best helmets.jpg
The best mountain bike trail and enduro helmets
The ones we have tried, tested and reviewed....
News
Giant Revolt 1 Riding 4.jpg
Bike industry calls to protect cycling in a "lockdown"
Bicycle Association asks government not to "inadvertently" ban cycling
Review
661-raji-gloves-review-5.jpg
661 Raji gloves review £30.00
A light but potentially fragile trail glove
Review
KOO-Edge-goggles-review-100.jpg
KOO Edge goggles review £110.00
Excellent lens clarity, but not very comfy, prone to fogging, extremely expensive and we had issues with quick release lens popping out
Feature
or feature Cycling alone header.jpg
Top tips for solo cycling: stay safe & have fun riding alone
Flying solo? Expert tips for keeping out of trouble
News
Tweedlove Festival 2020
TweedLove reschedule 80% of 2020 events calendar
New Tweedlove dates set for August 2020