Planet X go head to head with Lidl for title of "UK's leading bikepacking brand" and best priced bags
We received a mailer today where Planet X fight back at the cheap Lidl bikepacking gear we reported on last week. The brand, calling themselves the 'UK’s leading bikepacking brand' are offering three bags at less than a tenner each, here are all the details
Before anyone gets carried away with the idea that Planet X's latest offer comes off the back of them driving the Planet X van down to their local Lidl and clearing the shelves of we have to point out that their bags don't look anything like Lidl's and are simply cheap bags that have been in their range for a while.
First up is the 7L PODSACS Waterproof Handlebar Barrel Bag. Much like the Lidl offering, this is a waterproof roll-top bag but it looks this one comes with a harness to attach it to the bars and help keep everything that little bit more stable. Mike from Planet X says this bar bag is usually priced at £10 so there's no price drop to compete with the supermarket.
Planet X are also promoting the PODSACS Waterproof Frame Bag, this one is on sale at £9.98, it's normally priced at about £20. The pack uses stormproof material and has seven attachment points and a waterproof external zip. It comes in two sizes, small and medium, with capacities of 2.2L and 3.2L respectively.
Lastly, Planet X are selling the catchily named, PODSACS Tarpaulin Fork Dry Bag with Cage and Ties for under a tenner too (£9.98). This looks to be a bit of a steal for a 4L capacity dry bag and fork mounting cage and kit.
Planet X says this gear is all online now at the above-quoted prices alongside a full range of kit from gravel bikes to sporks, from stoves to head torches. We've asked the guys to send us over these kit so we can test, let's see if we can go bikepacking for £30!
