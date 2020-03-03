Planet X go head to head with Lidl for title of "UK's leading bikepacking brand" and best priced bags

For the best priced bikepacking bags
Planet X Lidl.png
Mar 3 2020
News
We received a mailer today where Planet X fight back at the cheap Lidl bikepacking gear we reported on last week. The brand, calling themselves the 'UK’s leading bikepacking brand' are offering three bags at less than a tenner each, here are all the details

Before anyone gets carried away with the idea that Planet X's latest offer comes off the back of them driving the Planet X van down to their local Lidl and clearing the shelves of we have to point out that their bags don't look anything like Lidl's and are simply cheap bags that have been in their range for a while. 

First up is the 7L PODSACS  Waterproof Handlebar Barrel Bag. Much like the Lidl offering, this is a waterproof roll-top bag but it looks this one comes with a harness to attach it to the bars and help keep everything that little bit more stable. Mike from Planet X says this bar bag is usually priced at £10 so there's no price drop to compete with the supermarket.  

Podsacs waterproof handlebar bag.png


Planet X are also promoting the PODSACS Waterproof Frame Bag, this one is on sale at £9.98, it's normally priced at about £20. The pack uses stormproof material and has seven attachment points and a waterproof external zip. It comes in two sizes, small and medium, with capacities of 2.2L and 3.2L respectively. 

Podsacs fram bag.png


Lastly, Planet X are selling the catchily named, PODSACS Tarpaulin Fork Dry Bag with Cage and Ties for under a tenner too (£9.98). This looks to be a bit of a steal for a 4L capacity dry bag and fork mounting cage and kit. 

Podsacs fork mount and bag.png

 

Planet X says this gear is all online now at the above-quoted prices alongside a full range of kit from gravel bikes to sporks, from stoves to head torches. We've asked the guys to send us over these kit so we can test, let's see if we can go bikepacking for £30!

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

