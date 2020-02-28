Lidl to sell waterproof bikepacking bags for mountain and gravel bikes in March
Lidl will be selling a range of three bike packing bags in stores from 8th March 2020. The waterproof frame bag, saddle pack and handlebar bag will cost just £9.99 each and will be sold throughout the UK.
The three bags will be named as part of the company's bike range, called Crivit Bike Bag Assortment. The bags look roomy comprising of a 2 L frame bag, an 8L saddle pack and a 9L handlebar bag. All bags get hook and loop fasteners for easy mounting, reflective features for extra visibility and a three-year warranty.
Lidl says the 9L handlebar bag has a waterproof roll-up fastener and a waterproof inner bag with sealed seams. There's a slot up at the front to clip on a light and total size is 49(L)x15(W)cm with a maximum weight capacity of 4.5kg
The 2L frame bag gets the same waterproof zip and sealed seams but there is no info about whether the material used is itself waterproof. There is a small inner zip pocket and four points of attachment. The bag dimensions are 40(L) x 5(W) x 10.5(H)cm and the maximum carrying capacity is 2kg.
The 8L saddle or seat pack has a waterproof lining and, again, sealed seams plus a waterproof rolly up fastening. There is a place for attaching a rear light and a bungee for attaching added extras to the outside of the bag. Total size is 58(L) x 29.5(W) x 14(H)cm and you can put up to 5kg of gear in here.
There is one size only of each bag, and each will cost £9.99 each, there's more info here - www.lidl.co.uk
Whilst we were on the Lidle site we also noticed this large hydration pack, do you think it looks like another brand you know of? (Ahem Evoc....). This bag, plus a load of other accessories including pumps, tools, lights and a workshop workstand costing a mere £25 will be on sale at the same time as the above bikepacking bags.
Bags will be in store only from Sunday 8th March 2020 and we reckon these will sell out pretty quickly!
That 8L saddle pack looks very much like my Topeak one!