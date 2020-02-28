Lidl to sell waterproof bikepacking bags for mountain and gravel bikes in March

Range of three bags to cost less than a tenner each
Lidl Bikepacking bags1.jpg
|
Feb 28 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Rock bar bag 4.jpg
New Rock Bar storage tube might be the most versatile piece of bike packing kit yet
With interesting MTB application too...
gwp-Kona-0057.jpg
The new Sutra LTD.
First Ride: Kona Sutra LTD - genre bending drop bar machine
A bike that defies definition. What will you do with it?
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz.jpg
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz
Bikepacking on a gravel bike specific trail
canyon-launch-2018-1-1_0.jpg
First Ride: New Canyon Grail Gravel Bike
Brand new gravel and adventure bike offers a smooth ride and climbs beautifully

Lidl will be selling a range of three bike packing bags in stores from 8th March 2020. The waterproof frame bag, saddle pack and handlebar bag will cost just £9.99 each and will be sold throughout the UK.

The three bags will be named as part of the company's bike range, called Crivit Bike Bag Assortment. The bags look roomy comprising of a 2 L frame bag, an 8L saddle pack and a 9L handlebar bag. All bags get hook and loop fasteners for easy mounting, reflective features for extra visibility and a three-year warranty. 

Lidl Bikepacking bags.jpg

 


Lidl says the 9L handlebar bag has a waterproof roll-up fastener and a waterproof inner bag with sealed seams. There's a slot up at the front to clip on a light and total size is 49(L)x15(W)cm with a maximum weight capacity of 4.5kg

Lidl Bikepacking bags1.jpg


The 2L frame bag gets the same waterproof zip and sealed seams but there is no info about whether the material used is itself waterproof.  There is a small inner zip pocket and four points of attachment. The bag dimensions are 40(L) x 5(W) x 10.5(H)cm and the maximum carrying capacity is 2kg.

Lidl Bikepacking bags3.jpg

 

The 8L saddle or seat pack has a waterproof lining and, again, sealed seams plus a waterproof rolly up fastening. There is a place for attaching a  rear light and a bungee for attaching added extras to the outside of the bag. Total size is 58(L) x 29.5(W) x 14(H)cm and you can put up to 5kg of gear in here. 

There is one size only of each bag, and each will cost £9.99 each, there's more info here - www.lidl.co.uk

Whilst we were on the Lidle site we also noticed this large hydration pack, do you think it looks like another brand you know of? (Ahem Evoc....). This bag, plus a load of other accessories including pumps, tools, lights and a workshop workstand costing a mere £25 will be on sale at the same time as the above bikepacking bags. 

Lidl Evoc rip off back pack.jpg

 

Bags will be in store only from Sunday 8th March 2020 and we reckon these will sell out pretty quickly!

You might also like: 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

1 comments

14 min 35 sec ago

That 8L saddle pack looks very much like my Topeak one!

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£199
-58%
Buy now
Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£91.08
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£65.99
-33%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£42.9
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Review
lezyne-sendit-caddy-review-2.jpg
Lezyne Sendit Caddy review £18.00
A solid and effective strap, but the caddy part needs refinement
Buying
or-buyersguides MTB.jpg
Buyer's guide: mountain bikes
What all the different types are and how much you need to spend
News
Charle Aldridge world champs XC
HSBC confirms it will end sponsorship of British Cycling
Blow to BC as deal ends four years early
Review
dexshell-thermalite-socks-review-4.jpg
Dexshell Thermlite Socks review £30.00
Warm, dry and relatively slim for what it is, but a little pricey
News
DSC00890.jpg
Specialized launches the new Recon gravel shoe range
Gravel and XC shoes specifically designed for mud
News
FiveCool2 Giant Fathom header.jpg
5 Cool Things from Giant, Maxxis, Race Face, Spank and more
Affordable hardtails, fancy handlebars, new clothing and more
Review
redshift-shockstop-suspension-seatpost.jpg
Redshift ShockStop Suspension Seatpost review £300.00
Heavy, but easy to adjust and gives a smooth suspension action you can set to your own personal taste
Review
Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-6.jpg
Alpinestars Stella Cascade Gore-Tex women's glove review £45.00
Potentially warm and windproof trail gloves, but slim fingers can constrict and leave you cold