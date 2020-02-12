Pearson Cycles launches 'Inside Out' gravel series to raise awareness of mental health

100% entry fee goes to two mental health charities
Pearson Inside Out3-1.jpg
Feb 12 2020
News
Pearson Cycles is hosting a series of four gravel rides to highlight the mental health benefits of riding a bike with two charities, Action for Happiness (AFH) and The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) benefitting from 100% of the ticket cost of the Inside Out rides.

Here at off-road.cc, road.cc and ebiketips we well aware of the benefits cycling has for our mental health and we definitely advocate cycling as a way for those to take some time out, use in their recovery or as part of looking after their general well being, especially that of the mind. When we hear about this new initiatave from Pearson Cycles, we thought you'd be keen to hear the details too. Taking in each season of the year, the new Inside Out gravel series will give people the chance to steer away from busy roads and get back to nature during four rides that will take place across spring, summer, autumn and winter and will take in some of London and Surrey’s hidden countryside.

Pearson’s has chosen to support two leading charities as they work to smash the taboo around mental health and improve awareness. Action for Happiness (AFH) and The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) will benefit from 100% of the ticket cost of the Inside Out rides.

Pearson Inside Out1 copy.jpg

 

Will Pearson, of Pearson Cycles, said: “The route promises to introduce even the most experienced navigators to a ride which spans lesser-known paths and tracks across south west London.

“Gravel riding allows cyclists to immerse themselves in the natural environment and provides great headspace as well as a wealth of comradery between fellow riders.

“Cycling really can boost people’s mental health which is why we have chosen to support Action for Happiness and the Mental Health Foundation – we are looking forward to raising money and awareness for their work over the next decade.”

 

Dr Mark Williamson, CEO of Action for Happiness, said: “We are delighted that Pearson’s have chosen to support our charity as cycling is great for our mental wellbeing.
 
“Getting active, spending time in nature, connecting with others, trying new things and having a sense of purpose are all proven ways to be happier. Gravel riding offers all of these potential benefits and more.”

 

Mark Rowland, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation “I know physical activity is hugely important for my mental health and we know that it’s vital whether we’re keeping ourselves mentally fit or helping build recovery from mental health problems.

“We’re delighted that Pearson have created this event series, and proud to have the support of Pearson and the riders joining in so that we can reach more people with evidence-based content to improve their mental health.”

 

The first ride is on 21st March, and will take in a 52km route starting and finishing at Pearson’s Sheen store, where riders will be furnished with coffee and finish-line refreshments from Signal Brewery. Sportive Breaks will be providing the logistics for the series, with Wahoo Fitness offering up a number of GPS units. There are ride details including a map up online now, click here.

 

Inside Out Dates:

  • 21 March – supporting AFH
  • 20 May (Mental Health Week UK) – supporting MHF
  • 12 Sep – supporting AFH
  • 14 Nov – supporting MHF

 

Entries cost £20 per ride with all money raised going to the charities. More details are available at www.pearson1860.com

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

