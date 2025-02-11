 LCP
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights review £175.00
Excellent comfort with good cargo storage.
Feb 11 2025
Shorts and 3/4s
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very comfortable pad
  • Excellent rear pocket
  • Fabric stretch and fit
What's not?
  • Not the warmest
  • Leg pockets extend close to the knees
  • Premium price
Buy if...
you want a very comfortable bib tight for milder weather.

The Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights are a premium choice for milder weather riding, featuring excellent fabrics and one of the most comfortable pads I’ve used. The cargo pockets are spacious yet unobtrusive when not in use. However, the "Three Season" label feels optimistic, as they lack warmth for true winter conditions.

Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Technical details

Albion offers two bib tight options: the All Road Three Season and the All Road Winter Tights. The Three Season version is made from 83% nylon and 17% elastane, with recycled materials featured in the lower leg and rear mesh panels. The fabric is highly elastic, offering a flexible and snug fit without the need for zips at the legs or torso. Flatlock seams enhance comfort, while reflective strips on the lower legs improve visibility.

These tights feature three cargo pockets: two on the thighs and a large rear pocket with side access. The Elastic Interface pad is consistent across Albion’s range and designed for optimal pressure distribution, varying from 3mm on the edges to 12mm at key contact points.

by Matthew Page


Albion recommends a temperature range of 6–16 degrees Celcius for the Three Season version and 6 degrees Celcius and below for the Winter Tights. However, individual preferences and conditions can shift these guidelines.

by Matthew Page


The tights come in XS to XXL, accommodating chest sizes from 81cm to 117cm (32–46 inches) and waist sizes from 65cm to 101cm (26–40 inches).

Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Performance

The elastane content of the fabric is immediately noticeable when the tights are on. The tights, which lack zips at the ankles, stretch easily over the feet and, once in place, fit snugly without any bagginess. The fabric's stretchiness also ensures suitability for a range of rider heights. As a shorter rider (168cm), I appreciated that there was no excess fabric bunching around the ankles, a common issue with bib tights made from less flexible materials.

by Matthew Page


This elasticity is equally evident while riding, particularly around the knees, where the fabric remains smooth with no folding or bunching. The chamois is exceptionally comfortable and among the best I’ve used, offering thickness where it’s most needed and thinner sections around the edges. The flatlock seams are perfectly executed, preventing any rubbing or skin irritation. While the pad's 12mm thickness under the seat bones is noticeable, making it less breathable and not ideal for hotter conditions, this is a minor concern for tights designed for cooler weather.

by Matthew Page


The tights feature two typical pockets on each leg, made from elastic mesh fabric with enough stretch to securely hold items. These pockets are generously sized and easily accommodate a smartphone or several large chocolate bars. However, they sit quite low, finishing near the knee, which can be frustrating when carrying hard items – an issue that might partly stem from my height but isn’t something I’ve encountered with other bib tights.

A third pocket at the rear adopts a distinctive design, with side-entry openings accessible from either side. This pocket is equally flexible and large enough to hold a lightweight waterproof jacket, such as the Albion All Road Pertex Shield or Ultralight Insulated Jacket. Despite their capacity, the pockets are unobtrusive when empty, with no noticeable extra weight or bulk.

by Matthew Page


I’ve tested the tights in a variety of conditions and temperatures. While marketed as "Three Season", I’ve found their limits on several rides. The elastic fabric can feel thin, and there is no windproofing, meaning colder or windier days allow the chill to penetrate noticeably. Albion suggests 6 degrees Celcius as the cut-off between this model and the thicker Winter version, but I found them most comfortable in temperatures from the high single figures upwards. This makes them more suited to two-season use – ideal for spring and autumn or potentially on milder winter days.

by Matthew Page


There is a C0 DWR (durable water-repellent) treatment, which provides some resistance against light rain or drizzle. However, in typical British winter conditions, this treatment quickly becomes overwhelmed and water will penetrate the fabric.

Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Verdict

The Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights are priced at £175, placing them firmly in the premium range of the market. The high-quality construction is evident, with carefully selected fabrics suited to their intended use and generously sized pockets, including a rear pocket that makes it easy to store and retrieve clothing.

The price aligns with other premium brands, such as the Rapha Core Cargo Winter Tights, which are slightly cheaper at £155. Alternative options include the MAAP Team Bib Evo Cargo at £250 and the Castelli Unlimited Trail Bibtight at £210. For colder weather, the Albion All Road Winter Tights are available at £210.

by Matthew Page


Albion has delivered a bib tight that excels with solid comfort, combining well-considered fabric choices, an excellent chamois and generously sized cargo pockets. However, while marketed as "Three Season," I found that cold winter air cuts through the fabric too easily, so it may not provide sufficient warmth for wintry conditions. 

Test report Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights review £175.00
Shorts and 3/4s

Product purpose: 

Albion says: High performance bib tights with load carrying capacity, including a rear pocket to carry an extra layer and side pockets for your essentials. Designed for maximum comfort to help you stay outside for longer during Intended Use: Using the same pad as the ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts, these versatile tights were designed for comfort on long days out when the temperature drops.

Build extra: 

Albion lists these features: • Three pockets: mesh pockets on each leg and a rear mesh pocket allow for load carrying and easy access whilst riding • Panelled construction to combine warmth, wind block, leg articulation and temperature regulation • C0 DWR treatment to provide protection against road spray and/or showers • Albion x Elastic Interface ultra pad technology for long distance riding (with recycled face fabric) • Mesh upper back panel to aid breathability • High-reflectivity strips in the calf and rear thigh area for enhanced visibility in all light conditions • Flatlock seams for close to the body comfort Materials: • Fabric: Main 83% recycled nylon, 17% elastane; Knee panel 85% nylon, 15% elastane; Lower Leg 80% recycled nylon, 20% elastane; Mesh 73% recycled nylon, 27% recycled elastane • Bluesign® approved fabrics • Factory: Albania

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Good fabrics and stitching throughout.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Very comfortable to ride with, although some minor areas including the low pocket placement can sometimes interfere. They are not warm enough for true winter use.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

They are well constructed and should last well with no zips or velcro to cause potential problems.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Lightweight fabrics help keep a low weight.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

The seat pad is one of the most comfortable I have used, with good elasticity in the fabrics that avoid bunching up.

product value 

Overall performance: 

As a comfortable bib tight for two-season use they are great, but best suited as a 2-season spring and summer option, rather than full winter conditions.

Product likes: 

The comfort in the fabrics, and especially the seat pad.

Product dislikes: 

The thinner, elastic fabric means cold air comes through and can be felt against the legs. The bottoms of the leg pockets are also quite low and close to the knees.

Enjoy: 

Yes, but I wouldn’t use them myself close to the suggested temperature.

Buy: 

Perhaps, but the Winter Tight option from Albion might be better suited for me and where I usually ride.

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Albion has crafted an exceptionally comfortable pair of bib tights, ideal for long days in the saddle, whether on or off-road. The stretchy fabric makes them easy to put on and take off, allowing for a zip-free design. However, the thinner material means they can feel chilly in true winter conditions.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

