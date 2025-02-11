The Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights are a premium choice for milder weather riding, featuring excellent fabrics and one of the most comfortable pads I’ve used. The cargo pockets are spacious yet unobtrusive when not in use. However, the "Three Season" label feels optimistic, as they lack warmth for true winter conditions.
- Endura MT500 Freezing Point trousers review
- Altura Repel Bibtight review
- Assos Mille GTC Kiespanzer C2 bib short review
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Technical details
Albion offers two bib tight options: the All Road Three Season and the All Road Winter Tights. The Three Season version is made from 83% nylon and 17% elastane, with recycled materials featured in the lower leg and rear mesh panels. The fabric is highly elastic, offering a flexible and snug fit without the need for zips at the legs or torso. Flatlock seams enhance comfort, while reflective strips on the lower legs improve visibility.
These tights feature three cargo pockets: two on the thighs and a large rear pocket with side access. The Elastic Interface pad is consistent across Albion’s range and designed for optimal pressure distribution, varying from 3mm on the edges to 12mm at key contact points.
Albion recommends a temperature range of 6–16 degrees Celcius for the Three Season version and 6 degrees Celcius and below for the Winter Tights. However, individual preferences and conditions can shift these guidelines.
The tights come in XS to XXL, accommodating chest sizes from 81cm to 117cm (32–46 inches) and waist sizes from 65cm to 101cm (26–40 inches).
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Performance
The elastane content of the fabric is immediately noticeable when the tights are on. The tights, which lack zips at the ankles, stretch easily over the feet and, once in place, fit snugly without any bagginess. The fabric's stretchiness also ensures suitability for a range of rider heights. As a shorter rider (168cm), I appreciated that there was no excess fabric bunching around the ankles, a common issue with bib tights made from less flexible materials.
This elasticity is equally evident while riding, particularly around the knees, where the fabric remains smooth with no folding or bunching. The chamois is exceptionally comfortable and among the best I’ve used, offering thickness where it’s most needed and thinner sections around the edges. The flatlock seams are perfectly executed, preventing any rubbing or skin irritation. While the pad's 12mm thickness under the seat bones is noticeable, making it less breathable and not ideal for hotter conditions, this is a minor concern for tights designed for cooler weather.
The tights feature two typical pockets on each leg, made from elastic mesh fabric with enough stretch to securely hold items. These pockets are generously sized and easily accommodate a smartphone or several large chocolate bars. However, they sit quite low, finishing near the knee, which can be frustrating when carrying hard items – an issue that might partly stem from my height but isn’t something I’ve encountered with other bib tights.
A third pocket at the rear adopts a distinctive design, with side-entry openings accessible from either side. This pocket is equally flexible and large enough to hold a lightweight waterproof jacket, such as the Albion All Road Pertex Shield or Ultralight Insulated Jacket. Despite their capacity, the pockets are unobtrusive when empty, with no noticeable extra weight or bulk.
I’ve tested the tights in a variety of conditions and temperatures. While marketed as "Three Season", I’ve found their limits on several rides. The elastic fabric can feel thin, and there is no windproofing, meaning colder or windier days allow the chill to penetrate noticeably. Albion suggests 6 degrees Celcius as the cut-off between this model and the thicker Winter version, but I found them most comfortable in temperatures from the high single figures upwards. This makes them more suited to two-season use – ideal for spring and autumn or potentially on milder winter days.
There is a C0 DWR (durable water-repellent) treatment, which provides some resistance against light rain or drizzle. However, in typical British winter conditions, this treatment quickly becomes overwhelmed and water will penetrate the fabric.
Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights – Verdict
The Albion All Road Three Season Pocket Tights are priced at £175, placing them firmly in the premium range of the market. The high-quality construction is evident, with carefully selected fabrics suited to their intended use and generously sized pockets, including a rear pocket that makes it easy to store and retrieve clothing.
The price aligns with other premium brands, such as the Rapha Core Cargo Winter Tights, which are slightly cheaper at £155. Alternative options include the MAAP Team Bib Evo Cargo at £250 and the Castelli Unlimited Trail Bibtight at £210. For colder weather, the Albion All Road Winter Tights are available at £210.
Albion has delivered a bib tight that excels with solid comfort, combining well-considered fabric choices, an excellent chamois and generously sized cargo pockets. However, while marketed as "Three Season," I found that cold winter air cuts through the fabric too easily, so it may not provide sufficient warmth for wintry conditions.
Add comment