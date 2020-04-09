Altura Repel Bibtight review £80.00
A comfy and protective cold-weather choice, but the stitching on ours failed
Altura Repel hero
|
Apr 9 2020
|
Shorts and 3/4s, Base layers
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Impressively comfortable
  • Ankle cuffs stop the tights from moving around
What's not?
  • Stitching on ours failed very quickly
  • Lack of fleece linings may put hardcore winter riders off
Buy if...
You're handy with a needle and thread

The Altura Repel Bib tights are a no-frills, DWR-coated, mid-weight bib tight from the lower end of Altura's range. They’re impressively comfortable all over, and even more so in the saddle thanks to an effective Progel chamois pad. They'd be easy to recommend but for their single downside – the stitching is just too fragile, and they don't last.

With a mesh upper body joining legs cut from midweight fabric, the Repel bib tight fits really well. It sizes up just right, with no uncomfortable bunching or stretching – in fact, it does a great job of feeling almost unnoticable. The straps don’t pull you in too much either.

Outside, the legs are treated with a durable water repellent (DWR) coating for useful resistance to showers and spray. And while fleece panels are almost to be expected inside a winter bib tight, the Repel's lack means they stay useful through spring and autumn, too. It also contributes to their light, unrestrictive feel. Sensibly, there's reflective detailing to keep you visible on dark roads.

Altura Repel blacklight

One nice touch is the elasticated ankle cuff with silicone grippers to really keep them in place. It does make the Repel slightly more difficult than most to put on, but it’s worth it.

Altura Repel ankle cuff

The most notable plus point is that chamois pad. Using Altura's own Progel insert, it gives great cushioning without feeling cumbersome or puffy at all, either on or off the bike. At no point, even on lengthier rides, did I get any pain.

Now, there’s only one downside to these tights (quite a biggie for me), and it’s that the seams aren’t stitched especially well. Upon my first try-on a number of seams gave way a little – yes, I tested the recommended size – and it wasn't long before actual holes began to appear. This is mega disappointing considering how good they are otherwise.

Altura Repel back

If you can find them at a good price and don’t ride in truly nasty cold or rain too often, the Altura Repels are comfy and warm. They protect from the elements well, but the easy failure of the seams is a huge downfall. Buy them – but only if you’re good with a needle and thread.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Race Face Charlie Shorts-1.jpg
Race Face Charlie Shorts £75.00
Test report Altura Repel Bibtight review £80.00 X
Shorts and 3/4s

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£195
-58%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Review
Osprey-Siskin-12-litre-pack-review-2020.jpg
Osprey Siskin 12L pack review £100.00
A well-built, well-designed hydration pack that's great for long rides
News
Riding singletrack
Safe cycling distance – experts reinforce minimum distance
You need more room than you might think when passing
Feature
Press-Fit-Bottom-brackets-suck-100.jpg
What did we do to deserve the Press Fit bottom bracket?
I think we've all suffered enough, please stop
News
2020 RockShox Debonair hero
RockShox brings host of updates to the fork range
Updates incude brand new DebonAir air spring
News
2020 enve foundation am30 hero
ENVE launch new Foundation Collection with the all new AM30
Brand launches entry level carbon wheelsets for road and mtb
News
Danny hart team bikes 2020 video.jpg
Madison Saracen 2020 team launch: lockdown edition
This is Danny, Danny watches bikes on TV, be like Danny
News
Trail unknown
Trail Unknown launch webinar interview series
MTB guides diversify during lockdown and you can be involved
News
2020 Rose Backroad hero
2020 Rose Backroad gets updated geometry and more compliance
New bike gets tuneable seat post flex and asymmetric chainstays