 LCP
Crankbrothers Candy Lace Clip-In shoes review £160.00
Excellent fit and comfort for nearly all types of riding – provided you're a fan of laces.
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes Hero.jpg
|
Feb 9 2025
|
Shoes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Wide toe box area
  • Flex to suit most riding
  • Security of the laces
What's not?
  • No toe stud thread
  • No half-sizes
  • On the large side and no actual foot size comparison
Buy if...
you like lace-up shoes and want something to suit all manner of riding.

The Crankbrothers Candy Lace Clip-In shoes offer a well-balanced design, featuring a roomy toe box and a snug heel fit, making them versatile for nearly all types of off-road riding. During testing on long, gruelling rides, they’ve proven to be comfortable and durable, standing up to the toughest conditions. If you're a fan of lace-up shoes, these will certainly impress. Are they good enough to grab the best gravel bike shoes crown? Read on to find out.

 

Crankbrothers Candy Lace Clip-In shoes - Technical Details

Crankbrothers offers the Candy Lace in a unisex fit, ranging from UK size 4 (EU 37) to 14 (EU 48), though there are no half-size options. Available in four colourways, I tested the Black/Gum version. 

The size 41 pair weighed 706g, with a claimed weight of 720g for size 42 (UK8). The Candy Lace features a stiff, fibre-reinforced nylon sole with an extended 35mm cleat-mount track. The sole is made from what Crankbrothers calls MC1 rubber, a compound designed to balance grip with ease of entry and exit. A useful feature for off-road riding is the PU film covering the outer surface, which enhances abrasion resistance and makes cleaning easier.

The sole does not feature any inserts for adding toe studs, with the rubber outsole and tread pattern designed for traction off the bike, and the long central channel for uninterrupted pedal entry and improved mud-shedding.

In terms of sizing, I found the shoes to be slightly long, so it’s worth double-checking before purchasing, especially as Crankbrothers doesn’t align its fit with actual foot length. While there’s no wide-fit option, the toe box is generously sized. As someone who struggles with the narrower fits of other brands, I found the Candy Lace one of the roomier standard-fit options I’ve tried. 

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes sole.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes sole.jpg, by Matthew Page


Crankbrothers incorporates its Match system, designed for an ideal fit with its pedals, including the Candy, Eggbeater, and Mallet models. However, the shoes are compatible with any two-bolt cleat system, such as Shimano or, in my case, Time XC pedals.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace Clip-In shoes - Performance

One major advantage of the Candy Lace is its extended 35mm cleat track, offering greater flexibility in cleat positioning. For many riders, this allows for near mid-foot placement, should that be preferred, as well as the more traditional forward setting.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes cleat.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes cleat.jpg, by Matthew Page


Laces will always divide opinion among riders. The key advantage is the ability to fine-tune tension across the entire upper, while some may argue that a Boa system is less trail-repairable in the event of damage. Laced shoes can also help reduce weight, although the Candy Lace isn't among the lightest with a size 41 pair weighing 706g. For comparison, the Specialized ADV weighs 606g in a UK 7.5 (EU 41.5) size. The downside, compared to a Boa or ratchet system, is the time it takes to tie, adjust, and undo the laces – which is one reason I prefer Boa shoes.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes laces.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes laces.jpg, by Matthew Page


The laces are thin, easy to tie, and, during testing, held securely, even with a single knot. There's an elastic lace keeper to prevent them from tangling with the chain or crankarm, and thanks to the length, they stay neatly in place as designed.

The toe box width is excellent, and even with my wider feet, I could comfortably wear thicker socks on colder rides. This might be necessary in autumn and winter, as although the upper doesn’t have too much mesh and is not as breathable as some other shoes, there is nothing to help insulate your feet. While this may not sound ideal for cold conditions, a benefit is that they dry out quickly after getting soaked. The only thicker area is around the top of the heel, providing some extra comfort.

I tested the shoes across various rides, from short, intense efforts to a gruelling 240km adventure in Mid Wales with 6,400 metres of climbing and a significant amount of hike-a-bike. The toe box has some flex, allowing comfortable walking without heel lift, while the sole is stiff enough to avoid energy loss or discomfort on the bike. The EVA sole has a grippy texture, performing well on rocky terrain, though I occasionally wished for more grip at the front on wet grassy sections or in the mud.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes behind.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes behind.jpg, by Matthew Page


It took a few rides to find the perfect lace tension without needing to stop and adjust mid-ride, but once I was used to the fit, they remained comfortable throughout. However, many riders may still prefer a Boa dial, and I would lean towards one if the same last, fit, and sole were offered. Perhaps we will see a Candy shoe model with a Boa in the future, although it seems unlikely as Cranbrothers is owned by the same parent company as Fizik, which remains the more performance-focused brand. It isn’t uncommon for brands to share the foot last, but despite their shared ownership, the shaping and last used by Crankbrothers differs from Fizik, with the latter being narrower in the toe box.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes insole.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes insole.jpg, by Matthew Page


For those seeking a pure race shoe, there are stiffer options available, often with carbon soles. I’ll still reach for my Lake MX332s for cross-country or gravel races, but for everything else, the Candy Lace is a fantastic choice that I’d gladly wear on most rides.

Crankbrothers Candy Lace Clip-In shoes – Verdict

The Candy Lace Clip-In shoes are £159.99, which compares well against the QUOC Grand Tourer (£220 when Pat tested them), but they are now the same price. The Shimano RX6 is slightly cheaper, and Pat rated them for the venting and comfort offered.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes front.jpg
Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes front.jpg, by Matthew Page


Riding in the Crankbrothers Candy Lace has completely shifted my preconceptions of the brand and laced shoes. With a generously sized toe box, these shoes will appeal to riders who typically opt for wider fits. The minimal yet comfortable upper pairs well with a sole that offers ample stiffness for most types of riding while still being flexible enough for comfortable walking.

While laced shoes aren’t for everyone - and I would have counted myself in that camp before trying the Candy Lace - these have excelled in every situation. They’re ideal for most riders and conditions, except for flat-out racers seeking the stiffest sole possible.

Shoes

Product purpose: 

Crank Brothers says: Whether logging gravel miles, bike-packing across continents, or embarking on singletrack missions deep into the hills, the Candy Lace is the perfect companion for those long, adventurous rides. The Candy Lace features a stiff, fiber-reinforced nylon shank for efficient power transfer, paired with a minimalist synthetic upper, vibration-absorbing EVA insole, and a relaxed fit to provide a comfortable, ride-all-day feel. Our innovative Match System optimizes engagement for Crankbrothers clip-in pedals, while the extended 35mm cleat track retains compatibility with other common clip-in pedals. Cleats are not included with Candy Lace shoes - remember to add a fresh set for your clip-in system of choice!

Build extra: 

Crank Brothers list: Unisex Fit - Fits true to size. For wider feet, we recommend going up a half size. Size selector above is US Mens. Suggested Cleat Shims: For Mallet Trail, Candy, and Double Shot pedals, use the included Black 1.0mm plastic shim or our Stainless 0.8mm Shoe Shield. For Eggbeater or SPD pedals, we recommend installing your cleats without a shim.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Well made, with a comfortable insole and upper.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

I’ve found the blend of stiffness and comfort to be excellent for even the longest of rides.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

I have had no problems, and with laces, it should mean even less to go wrong.

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Superb. Even after a huge 19-hour monster ride, I had no discomfort.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Cheaper than most other similar shoes and models.

Overall performance: 

The blend of stiffness and comfort is perfect for most riding, and the laces allow precise fit and adjustment. They don’t have the same simple adjustment that a Boa dial would have, but they are lighter and simpler.

Product likes: 

They were very comfortable, and after a few rides, I found it easy to get the tension right with the laces.

Product dislikes: 

I wish they had ½ sizes, and the standard sizes are quite long. There is no option to add toe studs, and very occasionally I had some slip on muddy tracks.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes, the fit is great, and they suit a wide range of riding

Recommend: 

Yes, for everyone except those looking for a very stiff racing shoe

Conclusion: 

Lace-up cycling shoes won’t suit everyone, but the Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes mix stiffness with comfort for general riding, and they have stood up to even the most challenging off-road adventures.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

