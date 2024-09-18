Leisure Lakes Bikes sale slashes Santa Cruz MTBs by 53%
With the release of the new Bronson late last month and the Hightower only yesterday, it's been a big few weeks for Santa Cruz. And with the brand launching new bikes, Leisure Lakes Bikes has lopped up to 53% off its Santa Cruz bikes – perhaps to make space for the new models or in anticipation of more to come. Either way, now is the best time to grab a brand-new Santa Cruz mountain bike.
Santa Cruz has built its reputation for some of the coolest exotic bikes in the biz with a range of bikes that have become household names in the world of mountain biking. But with the unveiling of two new bikes, it seems Leisure Lakes Bikes is looking to clear stock, giving all of last year's bikes significant discounts.
To highlight some of the bikes on sale, you can put down £4,299 (with a 51% discount from £8,799) for a Tallboy C in its GX AXS RSV build. That'll get you a mighty blingy build kit with electronic shifting, Reserve's carbon-fibre wheels, and a RockShox Pike fork. For those not in the know, the Tallboy is Santa Cruz's smaller-travelled trail bike that features 130mm of suspension travel at both ends while rolling on 29-inch wheels. This model also dons the latest low-slung arrangement of the VPP suspension layout.
The bike to receive the heaviest discount is the 5010 priced at £3,599, down from £7,699. That's a 53% saving. Like the Tallboy, it gets SRAM's GX AXS shifting but turns the capability up a notch with 140mm of suspension and a mixed-wheel setup. Of course, it gets all the modern Santa Cruz features, too, such as the Glovebox downtube storage.
Next up is Santa Cruz's previous-generation Hightower in its C GX AXS RSV build. But instead of £8,899, Leisure Lakes Bikes has dropped the price to £4,499. That'll get you Reserve's carbon hoops, SRAM's GX AXS drivetrain, and a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork with 150mm of travel.
Last, but not least is Santa Cruz's heavy-hitting enduro bike, the Megatower 2 R C. This bike comes with a 45% discount and can be picked up for £3,000. This one is built around a carbon frame and gets RockShox's ZEB fork with 170mm of travel with 165mm at the rear. Like Santa Cruz's other bikes, there's the Glovebox storage.