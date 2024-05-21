 LCP

Giant joins Specialized and Trek in offering huge discounts on several of its mountain and gravel bikes

Giant slashes prices by up to £2,600 on some very cool mountain bikes and there's big saving on gravel, road and e-MTBs too
Giant joins Specialized and Trek in offering huge discounts on several of its mountain and gravel bikes
|
May 21 2024
|
News
Giant is the latest major bike brand to offer some wild savings on some of its best-known bikes, possibly not a surprise in the current climate of heavy discountng in the bike world. Giant's sale offers come hot off the heels of Specialized slashing mountain and gravel bike prices by up to 50 per cent and Trek offering 30 per cent off, .

With a total of 118 items on sale from full e-mountain bikes through to road frames savvy shopper can save up to £2,600 on a brand new bike from Giant. That particular saving can be made on a Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 1 bringing its recommended retail price of £6,500 to a much friendlier £3,900, almost half off. That carbon-framed bike is draped with some top-level kit too, such as Fox Factory level suspension featuring Live Valve, its automatic adjustment technology.

2024 giant reign.jpg
2024 giant reign.jpg, by Liam Mercer


If you're after something a little more electricity-flavoured, Giant's Trance X Advanced E+ 0 has also seen a price drop, granted not quite as impressed a reduction as its non-assist enduro counterpart. Originally priced at a hair under £9,000, this bike can be yours for £6,749, posing a £2,250 saving. This bike is also rather well equipped, featuring high-end Fox Factory suspension, again with Live Valve and a full carbon frame.

2024 giant trance e.jpg
2024 giant trance e.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The brand's gravel bikes have also received new, lower prices in this sale with the suspension-clad Revolt Advanced Pro 2 shedding a full £1,800 from its RRP, now costing £2,700. And that bike's complete with a carbon frame, plenty of mounting points, a RockShox Rudy XPLR fork with 40mm of travel and a dropper post with 100mm of drop. Now, if you're asking whether gravel needs suspension and dropper posts, perhaps now is the time to find out for yourself without taking quite the hit to the wallet.

2024 giant revolt.jpg
2024 giant revolt.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Giant's sale, of course, stretches over to tarmac-based bikes with the TCR Advanced SL Disc 0 now priced at £8,800, down from £11,000 and its e-commuter bike, the DailyTour E+2 Dash D GTS is more accessible than ever at £2,000 from £3,500.

Giant's sale announcement comes against a background of dramatic over-supply within the industry as a knock-on effect of supply chain issues and massive fluctuations in demand during the covid pandemic. Last week Giant announced a drop in sales and profits as the bike industry's woes continued

Regardless of whether the cycling industry is in the best of places at the moment, now is certainly the best time to buy a brand-new bike. Of course, this does have a knock-on effect on the second-hand market where it's more difficult to sell your old bike due to these sale prices being so competitive.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as revelling in cycling's intricacies. Whether it's gravel, mountain, or e-MTB as long as it's a bike on dirt, he's happy.

