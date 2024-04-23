Specialized slashes mountain and gravel bike prices by up to 50 per cent
Discounts and sales are rife in the bike market at the moment in response to the economic issues that the industry is facing. However, Specialized has just lifted the lid on a crazy sale that promises up to 50 per cent off of chosen Specialized products – even bikes. Now is the best time to stock up on a season's worth of fresh kit.
Discounts are everywhere and that's come both as a result of some brands over-ordering to cope with the massively increased demand that came due to COVID-19 and its lockdowns, as well as the cost of living crisis.
For its very own reasons, Specialized has announced its latest sale, promising up to a whopping 50 per cent of its bike and riding gear.
Fans of the brand's tyres can now grab a Ground Control Sport for just a tenner with the Fast Track Sport costing the same. Now is also the time to stock up on shoes the Specialized has knocked 50 per cent off the 2FO Roost in its clip and flat versions with both now costing £55.
The brand's wheelsets also pose a hefty saving, with the Traverse HD 240 being up for sale for £759, down from £1,150.
Bikes are also getting rather considerable discounts with the Stumpjumper Evo LTD being brought from £6,500 down to £3,250, cutting the price by half. It also looks as if the brand is attempting to clear its stock of Epics in favour of the new Epic 8. Now, the Epic Evo Pro and Epic Evo Pro LTD bikes are being sold for £3,650 and £4,000 respectively – that's almost half their original retail price.
It's not just about mountain bikes either as the road bikes and gravel bikes are also getting significant price cuts, including the Specialized Diverge STR Expert. Originally priced at £6,000, it can now be picked up for £5,000.
While this is excellent stuff for the consumer looking to upgrade this year, this may have knock-on effects on other brands which may be unable to keep up with such price reductions. But one thing is for sure, now is the time to buy a new Specialized.