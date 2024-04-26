 LCP

Trek offering up to 30% off bikes and parts in crazy April MTB sale

Huge discounts on Trek bikes, components and shoes.
|
Apr 26 2024
|
News
2131600_2017_A_1_Fuel_EX_7_29.jpeg
Specialized is offering up to 50% off some of its most popular premium mountain bike, and Trek isn’t trailing far behind. The brand’s 140mm trail bike range offers some stellar deals. You can get a Fuel EXe 9.9 XX1 AXS for only £9,499.95, a tidy discount from this e-bike’s usual retail price of £13,500. 

Fancy the advanced Fuel EX frame and geometry, but don’t require a mid-drive motor to assist with pedalling? The Fuel EX 9.9 XX1 AXS Gen 6 is selling for only £7,994.50, as opposed to its usual list price of £11,800. 

2023 trek slash hero.jpg
2023 trek slash hero.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Trek has slashed prices on its long-travel 29er enduro bike, too. The Slash 9.8 XT Gen 5 is selling at 25% off, for only £4,500, which gets you a RockShox ZEB fork, Shimano XT 1x12 drivetrain, four-piston brakes and Line Elite 30 carbon wheels, with a 108T internals gearing the rear hub. 

Dedicated trail and enduro riders value dropper posts but if your dropper needs replacement or upgrading, Bontrager Line Elite droppers are only £251.99 discounted from £359.99. These dropper post deals apply to both 34.9- and 31.6mm diameter Line Elites. 

2023 Trek Fuel EXe alloy closeup
2023 Trek Fuel EXe alloy closeup, by Trek


Beyond bikes and components, the Trek sale includes apparel and accessories. Keen on some lightweight, ultra-efficient carbon-sole kicks? Bontrager XXX shoes are marked down by 30% from £349.99 to £244.99. 

2020 Bontrager Rally WaveCel hero.jpg
2020 Bontrager Rally WaveCel hero.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Helmets? The best deal is Bontrager’s Rally WaveCel lid. With extended coverage for skull base protection and an interweaved structure featuring the WaveCel energy absorbing and dispersing material, these helmets are great for trail and enduro riders who desire enhanced safety. Bontrager’s premium Rally mountain bike helmets are now only £89.99, instead of £149.99. 

What’s the cheapest deal with Trek’s big sale? That will be the Bontrager left-side load water bottle cage. A handy upgrade (literally), especially for endurance mountain bikers and riders on XS frames, at only £6.99. 

Trek’s sale runs until the end of April.

