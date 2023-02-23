Giant unveils the Revolt X - a super-capable suspension gravel bike

Revolt X gets a suspension fork, dropper post and can accommodate 53mm-wide tyres
Giant unveils the Revolt X - a super-capable suspension gravel bike
|
Feb 23 2023
|
News
Giant’s new Revolt X gravel bike, featuring an all-new suspension fork, has already been making the headlines when it leaked to the public last month. It's now official and we can finally delve into the details of the gravel bike intended for those who love rougher gravel adventures. With its suspension and dropper seatpost, the Revolt X blurs the line between gravel and mountain bikes.  

Giant Revolt X models

2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_17.jpg
2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_17.jpg, by Giant Bicycles


The new X has taken the original Revolt that has been around for more than a decade and changed it thoroughly to meet the desires of those who love chunky gravel. The new gravel machine is available in two models: Advanced Pro X and Advanced X. 

Both the Advanced Pro X and Advanced X include RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork offering 40mm of front travel, along with a frameset and cockpit engineered for compliance. According to Giant, the frame's lower seat stay junction and thin-diameter seat tubes improve rear-end compliance without sacrificing the stiffness needed for sprinting and climbing.

Ginat says these changes have made the Revolt X excellent at “bombing a descent with the speed of a drop-bar bike and the confidence of a mountain bike”. 

2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_23.jpg
2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_23.jpg, by Giant Bicycles


Giant has gone further than just throwing in a suspension fork, though. The frame now has a longer reach and higher bottom bracket height for added control. And to make the bike adapt to the terrain ahead of it, Giant has added a flip-chip to adjust the wheelbase and the tyre clearance of the Revolt X, which means you can now throw on up to 53mm wide tyres - all of the models already come with 45mm tubeless tyres as standard. 

Let’s have a quick look at the components of the two models.

2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_22.jpg
2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_22.jpg, by Giant Bicycles

Giant Revolt Advanced Pro X 1 and 2 - £5,499 and £4,499

The Advanced Pro X comes in two carbon-frame options, with the Advanced Pro X 1 running on Sram Rival eTap AXS 1x12 groupset, and the 2 gets a cable-operated Rival 1x11 shifting. The top Pro X 1 model also utilises a Sram GX Eagle AXS rear derailleur that allows the bike to run a whopping 10-52T cassette. 

The Advanced Pro models roll on Giant CXR  X1 Carbon disc wheels, and Giant CrossCut Grip tyres. Unlike the alloy model, the Pro X 1 and two come with a Sram Dub press fit bottom bracket. 

Giant Revolt Advanced X - £2,999

The alloy-framed Advanced X gets the same mechanical Sram Rival 1x11 groupset and the same finishing kit as the Pro models, but rolls on lower-end Giant XCT-1 Disc wheels.

The Advanced X also gets a threaded bottom bracket and a little less premium cork bar tape. 

Giant Revolt X finishing kit

2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_12.jpg
2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_12.jpg, by Giant Bicycles


Taking the Revolt X even further to the mountain bike territory, Giant has equipped the new models with a dropper seatpost that absorbs bumps and vibrations with 25mm of vertical compliance and 75 or 100mm of height adjustment, depending on frame size. 

You’re not stuck with the dropper post for the Revolt X though, as Giant lists three seatpost options for it: the included suspension/dropper seatpost for maximum control, a proprietary D-Fuse seatpost for more compliance, or a traditional 30.9mm round seatpost. 

2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_13.jpg
2023 Giant Revolt_X_Advanced_Pro_2_Product_WebRes_13.jpg, by Giant Bicycles


At the cockpit, both the Revolt X models come with a Contact SL XR D-Fuse handlebar, featuring 16-degrees of flare and widths 44cm to 48cm across the size options. The flare adds control and Giant says the design helps minimise hand and arm fatigue by absorbing shocks and vibrations before they reach the body. 

The Revolt X models are available in five sizes: S, M, M/L, L and XL. You can check the full details of the bikes and your local Giant dealer on Giant’s website below.

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

3 comments

2 hours 39 min ago

Also - £3k for an ally-framed bike which sans fork only costs around half that?

*inserts Goodfellas laughing bar scene gif*

2 hours 43 min ago

Pretty sure that it's not the "Revolt Advanced X" just "Revolt X" for the ally version. Advanced in Giant language means carbon fibre.

Let's hope they've fixed the seatpost cracking issue on the carbon version.

2 hours 59 min ago

Rival 1x11 is a crappy choice for the amount of money you are paying. 

