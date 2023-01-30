Is Giant entering the suspension gravel game with a new Revolt X? 

We’ve spotted a new Giant Revolt model, and it looks to come with a suspension fork
Is Giant entering the suspension gravel game with a new Revolt X? 
Jan 30 2023
News
Giant’s Revolt gravel bike has had plenty of updates over the years but the new Revolt X we’ve spotted on Australian markets represents quite a big update and in line with our 2023 tech predictions, in which we speculated that more drop-bar gravel bikes would gain suspension this year. 

The Giant Revolt X seems to have only been leaked on Australian bike retail websites, but we've managed to gather key information about the bike that might be launched on worldwide markets in the next few months. 

The revamped 2022 Revolt was already aiming for the gravel racing market, with its longer and more compliant geometry and lightweight carbon frame, which has now changed shape slightly. To fit in the suspension fork, the 2023 Revolt has had some geometry tweaks, including a reduced stack across the sizes and models. It's clear that this is a bike made to perform better on chunkier gravel and technical descents. 

The Revolt X we spotted was offered in two models, with each coming equipped with a 40mm Fox or RockShox fork and SRAM groupset. Both of the bikes feature Giant’s flip chip dropout, which the brand introduced for the Revolt gravel bike in 2021. The chip changes the wheelbase, along with rear-wheel tyre clearance, allowing for wide rubber up to 53mm to be fitted. 

2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike advanced pro 0 leaked
2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike advanced pro 2 leaked, by Giant


There look to be two models available on the Australian sites. The higher-end Advanced Pro 0 model retails for 8,999AUD (£5,100) and runs with Fox 32 AX Performance Elite fork, a mullet Eagle + SRAM Force+X01 AXS 12s groupset, Giant Contact Switch dropper post and Giant’s tubeless carbon wheels with 50mm Maxxis Rambler tyres.

2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike advanced pro 2 leaked
2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike advanced pro 0 leaked, by Giant


The little sibling, the Advanced Pro 2 model comes with the same frame but with more affordable components and retails for 6,199AUD (£3,500). It comes with a RockShox Rudy XPLR fork, and a SRAM Rival 1 groupset, which, on the website, is labelled as 12-speed, so we need to verify if it is in fact the mechanical Rival 1 (11-speed) or perhaps a SRAM Rival eTap AXS that is lited on the site. The other components are the same as on the Pro 0: a Giant dropper post, and the same Giant CXR1 carbon wheels but this time with 45mm Rambler tyres fitted.

For now, we’re waiting for the official launch to confirm what the new Revolt X looks like, but it is for sure looking like a competitor to the likes of YT’s Szepter.

