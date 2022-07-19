Fuji Jari - a gravel bike with top tube and bottom bracket storage

The revamped Fuji Jari gravel bike takes comfort and storage to another level
Fuji Jari - a gravel bike with top tube and bottom bracket storage
Jul 19 2022
News
As far as the best gravel bikes go, Fuji’s Jari is well revered for its appreciable levels of practicality. The revamped Jari that was introduced at Eurobike 2022, builds on these endearing features making it even more appealing for gravel racing and long-distance bikepacking adventures. 

The frame has got a new look in the form of aero-profiled tubing, dropped seat stays and a d-shaped seat post with an elastomer cutout in the middle for added ride comfort. Fuji offers an adaptor for the d-shaped clamp so the Jari can also be run with a standard 27.2mm seat post - and even a dropper post. 

2022 Fuji Jari sideview 2 eurobike.jpg
2022 Fuji Jari sideview 2 eurobike.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The most notable design change is the bottom bracket section, which has been elongated to accommodate a storage box and bottle mounting points on the down tube - the result of which has freed up more real estate for frame bag storage. And storage is where Fuji has focused a lot; on the top tube there is a rubber section for food storage. 

2022 Fuji Jari snacks eurobike.jpg
2022 Fuji Jari snacks eurobike.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The cockpit has been cleaned up and the new Jari’s cables have been integrated by adopting FSA’s ACR stem and headset system. The all-new fork offers adjustable offset, much in the same way as Rondo’s HVRT.

If you want to carry more than just snacks, the frame offers mudguard mounts front and rear, ‘anything’ mounts on the fork, the under-BB storage box, bottle bosses, dropper-post routing and internal routing for a dynamo.

The Jari is offered in five sizes ranging from XS (48) to XL (59).

The two-bike range includes the flagship Fuji Jari Carbon 1.1 with Shimano GRX810 and WTB Speedterra i25 tubeless wheels, and Jari Carbon 1.3 which retails at €2,999 (the UK prices TBC), and shares the same carbon frame and fork, but comes with Shimano GRX400 and Alex Boondocks 5 wheels.

