Fuji Jari - a gravel bike with top tube and bottom bracket storage

Suvi Loponen

It was only a few years ago when Suvi decided to invest in a “proper” bike and find something that would keep her mind occupied for hours on end. The answer was obviously cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances and multiple days. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations only revolve around the mystery of mastering sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee.