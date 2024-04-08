Fair Cycle's Drop Best boosts saddle adjustment and looks rather odd
Modern dropper seat posts have ushered in a whole new way of adjusting saddle height on the fly and riding your bike. But even though they offer another level of adjustment, there's one that's yet to be seen – lay back. However, that's what Fair Cycles aims to solve with its Drop Best, an additional adapter that allows the user to add positive and negative offset for most dropper and proprietary seat posts.
The Drop Best has already been around for a few years as it was introduced back in 2021 but it only worked with the RockShox Reverb. With the very latest version of the Drop Best, Fair Cycles answers the call for increased saddle offset adjustment on a greater number of dropper post models. Not only does this add adjustment but it can also almost modernise an older bike by effectively steepening its seat tube angle.
Fair Cycles also says that the Drop Best might appeal to the cross-country racer who is looking to increase their wattage by moving the saddle further back than what was possible before.
This unit is attached between the top of the seat post and acts as a new, movable saddle clamp and is fixed in place using the existing vertical mounting bolts. The Drop Best offers 27mm of extra offset, which can alter the effective seat tube angle by a full two-degrees.
It's not just about mountain bikes, however, as the Drop Best also adds more adjustment to road bikes with proprietary seatposts. We all love the aesthetic of a well-shaped seatpost that closely matches the frame while adding aero benefits but Fair Cycles has noticed that while the manufacturer may offer different offsets, few, if any, provide positive offsets.
The Drop Best is made using 7075 aluminium with 12.9-grade US-made fasteners and Swiss coatings. It's modular, too, coming with five spacers that should make the Drop Best work will all dropper posts. There are even options to work with seat posts with M6 and M5 bolts.
Fair Cycles states that the Drop Best weighs 139g and prices range from £106 up to £120.