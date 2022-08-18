Road bike vs mountain bike: exploring the differences
Road bikes and mountain bikes look wildly different but cycling’s two dominant categories have greatly influenced each other. More than a century ago when few European roads were tarred, all bicycles were all-terrain. After the Tour de France established cycling as a professional sport and vast road network improvements happened across Europe, road bikes started evolving and becoming what we know them as today: sleek and highly efficient bicycles.
Mountain bikes evolved differently. Developing from the outdoor-obsessed culture of Northern California and enabled by a community of tinkerers and engineers who were orbiting the nascent Silicon Valley of the 1970s. When the first series production mountain bikes came to market, welded mainly by Tom Ritchey and marketed by Specialized founder Mike Sinyard, they were quite similar to road bikes: rigid forks and cantilever brakes. Only the flat or Bullmoose handlebars, and larger adventure bike tyres differentiated mountain bikes from road bikes.
Five decades of evolution have strongly diverged the road and mountain bike categories. And where road bike design initially influenced mountain bikes, it has been quite the opposite during the last decade.
Road bike vs mountain bike: the suspension question
In appearance, the most apparent difference between a road and mountain bike are suspension forks and rear shocks. Although the first mountain bikes were rigid and a tiny niche of contemporary mountain bikes still are, by the early 1990s motocross technologists had convinced mountain bike product managers of suspension.
Despite the challenge of designing suspension components with enough oil volume for adequate damping, while keeping the weight low and packing within cycling standard constraints, the industry now offers a range of excellent forks and shocks. From lightweight short-travel forks for cross-country mountain biking to heavy-duty dual-crown forks that can calmly stabilise landing from two-storey drops.
The suspension technology is what made mountain biking. It allowed riders to start exploring steeper trails and more technical terrain, diverging the mountain bike experience from what was essentially gravel riding.
As a rule, road bikes don’t have suspension forks or rear shocks. But that doesn’t mean the benefit of vertical wheel movement is completely lost on road bike category planners. You won’t encounter a suspension fork on any road bike but some custom frames feature integrated elastomer dampers as part of the frame’s rear triangle. For years, California’s Calfee Design has been a proponent of the traction benefits of a little bit of
rear wheel movement. Some of road cycling’s most storied brands have also developed niche products with a little rear suspension.
Pinarello’s K10S adds 10mm of rear travel, thanks to a tiny eDSS 2 shock. Trek’s variation on this idea is IsoSpeed, which uses bushings and bearings to connect the seat tube and seat stays. This arrangement allows for a small amount of rear triangle movement, reducing rider fatigue by absorbing road surface imperfections. Pinarello and Trek’s road bike rear suspension systems are both purposed to reduce the shock of
riding on traditional pave (French and Belgian cobbles). And reducing the likelihood of a rear tyre puncture if you accidentally roll through a pothole at speed.
Frame geometry and the need for speed
The racing culture in road cycling, with group drafting dynamics and aerodynamics, has always favoured relatively short bikes. Why? Because a more compact frame can tuck in closer to a rider ahead, gifting you aerodynamic benefits. Mountain bikes were heavily influenced by road-bike geometry and frame design until suspension and braking technology delivered more confidence and opportunities to explore technical trails.
On a mountain bike descent, aerodynamics are irrelevant but the rider’s centre of gravity is important. As mountain bikers progressed to riding more challenging trails, frame designers realised that traditional engineering principles needed to be reconsidered. This is why mountain bike frames are longer than road bikes, with a much slacker head angle.
In very steep descending terrain, mountain bikers want to retain a sense of balanced equilibrium, feeling centred instead of tipping forward. A longer frame places the rider in a more neutral position when descending.
One benefit that slacker head angles bring is that they compensate for suspension fork compression under load. What does that mean? For example, if you are riding a 140mm fork, your bike’s head angle will vary dramatically from its static geometry to full compression when all 140mm of travel is being used. Slacker head angles help to prevent a mountain bike’s steering and rider balance from becoming awkwardly front-biased when the suspension fork is fully compressed. They also add length to a bike's wheelbase, boosting stability at speed but importantly they increase the angle of attack as the front wheel approaches bumps, making the suspension fork work more effectively while adding front-end support through steep sections of trail.
Road bikes require steeper head angles to keep riders in the optimal power position when climbing. Especially when they are riding up steep gradients, and pedalling in a standing position.
The wider wheels and tyre debate
Road and mountain bikes roll across markedly different terrain. The variance in tarmac is negligible compared to what a mountain biker encounters on a trail ride: rocks, roots, sand, mud and stones of all sizes and proportions.
These differences in terrain type, influence wheel design and tyre choice. Interestingly, mountain bike technology and trends have exerted a powerful influence on road bike tyres during the last few years.
For decades road bike wheels have been narrow, rolling tiny tyres at extreme pressures. The theory was that narrow tyres yield the lowest possible aerodynamic and surface drag. But that rhetoric has changed dramatically.
Where a 23c was once considered a wide tyre in the road riding community, many pros in the peloton are now rolling 28c tyres. And they are tubeless, too. Why? The comfort of lower rolling resistance. And that phrasing is not accidental because lower tyre pressures, enabled by larger tyres, present a dual benefit to road riders.
Larger tyres at lower pressures can shape into the textures and imperfections of a road surface. Scientifically, that makes them more efficient to ride, too. And they are comfier, transferring less road surface vibration through the frame and bicycle touchpoints to a rider, which reduces fatigue, on a four-hour road ride.
Mountain bikers perfected tubeless cycling tyre technology out of necessity. Thorns and pinch flats ruined many a mountain bike ride from the 1970s to the early 2000s. Realising the limits of inner-tube-supported tyres, engineers at the leading tyre companies evolved tougher casings and tubeless tyre-to-rim interfaces.
The diversity of tyre compounds and tread patterns in mountain biking is enormous, accounting for the variation in trail surface: from sharp rocks to slick clay, mud and loose-over-hardback berms. Speeds might be lower in mountain biking, but the braking feel is more important and a lot of additional technology is applied to tread block design.
Ultimately, mountain biking has improved road cycling tyre technology by proving the tubeless concept. And illustrating the grip and comfort benefits of larger tyres, at lower pressures.
Handlebars: steering leverage versus aero positioning
Aside from the difference in tyre size and tread pattern or the lack of suspension forks, the most striking visual difference between a road and mountain bike, is what you hold onto.
Road bikes have narrow drop handlebars, while mountain bikes have wide flat bars. The enormous difference in shape and width isn’t accidental.
On a road bike, aerodynamic efficiency is crucial. Drop handlebars allow a rider to get down low, into a comfortable aero position to reduce their drag coefficient when powering along at a steady cadence. The handlebar ergonomics that enable that ideal aero posture, without triggering unnecessary fatigue calls for the drop handlebar shape.
Mountain bikers are a lot less concerned with aerodynamics. Steering leverage is a more important consideration when you are riding up, or coming down, technical off-road terrain. Steering with confidence over rocks and roots, or avoiding them altogether with sudden and meaningful steering input, requires increased leverage. That is why you see those much wider handlebars on mountain bikes.
The numbers are quite startling, with enduro and downhill mountain bikers often using handlebars that are 800mm or wider. That is double the width of many a standard road bike handlebar. It also illustrates how frame and fork geometry, influence steering responsiveness.
Bike weight and rotor size
As with tubeless tyres, mountain bikes have immeasurably influenced the evolution of road bikes to adopt disc brakes. All the pro team now ride discs and most new road bikes are sold with disc brakes. There is a significant difference in disc brake size, between road and mountain bikes.
Mountain bikes brake from much lower speeds compared to road bikes yet use larger brakes. Why? When you need to stop in only a few meters to avoid speeding into a crash over that big rock feature, upsized brake discs make all the difference.
Road bikes might engage their disc brakes at much higher average speeds, but the road surface friction helps a lot. A grippy road surface can better convert all the available deceleration from those smaller brake discs to slow down your wheels. Road bikes have brake discs between 140-160mm in size, which is considered the minimum specification by mountain bikers.
On extreme trails, riders on enduro or downhill bikes aren’t shy about sizing their brake discs up to 220mm for confident braking control. Another reason why mountain bikes run larger brakes, is that they weigh more. Mountain bikes are built with larger tube sections to account for the impacts encountered on a trail: rolling over rock and roots, or clearing landing drop-offs and jumps. You can see the oversized tubes on a mountain
bike compared to a road frame, especially the downtube and the rear triangle stays.
More material equals more weight. That said, the difference is more significant with dual-suspension frames, which require linkages and bearings, adding more weight. Compare a modern hardtail carbon frame to a road bike equivalent and the weight difference isn’t that great. The lightest road bike frames edge towards the mid-to-low 700g range, with the best hardtail mountain bike designs, now registering 775g.
Road bike vs mountain bike: the final word
As we’ve mentioned, road bikes have steep head angles and short frames delivering rapid steering for repositioning yourself in the riding group. Mountain bikes have slower steering responses to calm the influence of technical terrain.
The handlebar differences between road and mountain bikes play to their individual geometry themes. Much narrower road bike handlebar widths complement the requirement for quick steering. Wider mountain bike handlebars are all about retaining stability when rolling over technical trail features.
Road bikes are a more mature industrial design with effectively three times the engineering legacy of mountain bikes. But the mountain bike community has been more daring in its technical innovations: disc brakes, suspension systems, wildly progressive geometry and bigger tyres.
During the last decade, off-road riding has considerably influenced some road bike innovations. More than could ever have been predicted when those first mountain bikes came into being a little under five decades ago.