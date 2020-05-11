ENVE's rigid carbon Mountain Fork goes Boost and gets bikepacking rack mounts
ENVE's rigid carbon Mountain Fork get boost spacing as well as getting bikepacking bottle and rack mounts for 2020. It's also now a longer overall length from axle to crown giving room for more tyre clearance too. Here are all the details on the new iteration of the gravel and mountain bike fork.
The last version of the ENVE mountain fork was non-boost, this new version brings it up to date and ready for use on modern mountain bike with boost wheelsets. The latest update also brings accessory mounts to the fork, there are 3 bosses on each leg for bottle cages and tracks plus a small integrated (and removable) mudguard. The new fork runs a 15x110mm thru-axle and keeps its geometry adjusting flip chips at the lower end of the fork leg.
The Mountain fork is adjustable by reversing the chip at the axle, altering the fork off-set from 44mm to 52mm. The 52mm off-set will create a shorter 'trail' figure for the bike creating more nimble and faster steering. Setting the bike using the 44mm off-set will lengthen the trail and allow for more stable steering. If you want to know more about the ins and outs of adjustable geometry on gravel bikes and how it might affect you, read the road.cc article here.
The new axle to crown lengths is 490mm when used with the 44mm offset and 492mm if you go with the 52mm setting and the fork is geometry adjusted for 120mm travel of suspension. The new axle to crown length allows for a max wheel and tyre combo of 29 x 3", including whilst using the mudguard.
ENVE says it's only gained 8g in weight, with the claimed weight of the new, one piece, fork at 719g without and extra attachments. Elsewhere the fork will accept a maximum 180mm brake disc rotor and has external cable routing. It'll cost you £650 and comes with:
- Removable Mini-Fender
- • Cable Clasps for use without Mini-Fender
- • 6 x Plug/Aesthetic Bolts
- • 6 x Accessory Mounting Bolts
- • Brake Mount Bolts and Spacers for 160mm or 180mm Rotors
- • Compression Plug
For more details head to:
