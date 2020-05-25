Endurance Sports TV release thousands of hours of event coverage and documentaries for free
With signs of lockdown around the world easing, the reality of cycling events starting up is still a way off. To inspire and motivate riders around the world, the founders of endurance sports TV are releasing thousands of hours of event coverage and documentaries for free.
As the only dedicated TV channel for endurance sports, the team have developed the most comprehensive collection of cycling events and documentaries available, giving athletes and enthusiasts access to original and archive footage covering some of the biggest moments in the sport.
“We’ve carefully selected and produced over 400 videos on the site including 50 hours covering cycling events around the world – but felt that we wanted to give back to our community of cycling by opening up the whole channel for free to inspire and remind everyone in the sport – that we will all be able to meet and race again,” said Paul Shanley, co-founder of endurance sports TV.
“With countries around the world starting to ease lockdown restrictions, we all hope this will be the first step to safe cycling events, however in the meantime, we are here for people to relive those magical sporting moments.”
With over 400 videos to choose from, some of the top pics for this week include Stages: Women’s Tour; The Pursuit (documentary), Velothon Wales, and the Ethio Mountain Challenge
The opportunity to access all of the events and documentaries is open to everyone across all of the endurance sports TV platforms (Web, iOS, Android, Amazon Firestick and Roku).
To access it, people can simply download the endurance sports TV App, or visit the endurance sports TV website here.
- Apple store - https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/endurance-sports-tv/id1451977070
- Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.endurancesportstv&hl=en_GB
“We will also be adding new content on a weekly basis so visitors can relive great events, stay motivated for training, watch inspiring documentaries and look forward to future race experiences,” adds Paul Shanley. “We know this has been a difficult time for many, and hope that this will give back to our amazing community of athletes around the world.”
Endurance sports TV is a pioneering TV channel dedicated to endurance sport. The channel is usually available on a subscription basis for just £5.99 per month, however, is being opened up for free during lock down, with no obligation to continue thereafter.
2 comments
I tweeted them. You have to sign up for a free trial. Not the same.
How exactly am I supposed to work out what's free and what isn't? Visiting the site just asks me to join a free trial. Not quite what the article suggests.