Specialized launches the new Recon gravel shoe range

Gravel and XC shoes specifically designed for mud
DSC00890.jpg
Feb 25 2020
News
Taking from the brands already successful Torch family of road cycling shoes Specialized has designed the new Recon range with some of the same tech but with the demands of offroaders in mind. There are three models in the Recon lineup from easy going trail shoes to hardcore XC boots that are ripe for gravel riding and racing.

First up and at the lower-priced end of the range is the Recon 1.0 shoes, costing £90. These use Specialized's Body Geometry sole and footbed which the brand claims to boost power, increase efficiency and reduces the chance of injury through optimal hip, knee and foot alignment.

Specialized Recon 1


Also featured is STRIDE Toe-Flex Technology. This promises natural movement off the bike while remaining stiff on the bike with a stiffness index of 6.0.

Specialized Recon Sole

 

The Recon 1.0 uses Specialized's SlipNot tread pattern for confident traction when it gets really muddy underfoot. These shoes will come in Rocket Red or Black on release with more colours to follow. 

Specialized Recon 2

 

Next up in the line is the Recon 2.0, pictured above. These clogs use the very same tread pattern, STRIDE tech and, Body Geometry sole and footbeds but they also come with the Boa L6 snap dials for easy, on-the-fly adjustment.

The 2.0s are better weather sealed with full rubber coverage and a sport a water shedding XPEL coating. With the use of a welded upper, there are fewer seams so the 2.0s have more step-in comfort.

As for colour options, the Recon 2.0 comes in both Rocket Red and Black colourways and are priced at £160.

Specialized Recon 3

 

Topping the new range is the Recon 3.0 aimed at XC and gravel riders or those who want top performing shoes. As with the other shoes in the range, you'll find the Body Geometry sole and foot bed and SlipNot tread but the 3.0 uses a carbon version of the STRIDE tech which offers a stiffness index of 10.0.

The 3.0 gets more Boa L6 snap dials for even more comfort, adjustment and a fully welded upper for more step-in comfort. This model only comes in Black and is priced at £210.

Sizes will range from 36-49.

Specialized Recon

 

