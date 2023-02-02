Bombtrack drops four new gravel bike models – one with a suspension fork

The new bunch of bikes feature beautiful detailing and updated components
Bombtrack drops four new gravel bike models – one with a suspension fork
|
Feb 2 2023
|
News
Bombtrack has surprised us all with a mid-season launch, revealing four new gravel bikes covering the off-road segment from rough gravel to all-road cycling adventures. Featuring a host of beautiful details and stunning finishes, the four new bikes cater for a range of gravel riders. Let’s have a look at the new models. 

Beyond Sus

2023 Bombtrack Beyond Sus Gravel bike full bike
2023 Bombtrack Beyond Sus Gravel bike full bike, by Bombtrack


Beyond Sus is the star of the show here, as this beautifully painted bike comes with a RockShox suspension fork, and builds on the previous Bombtrack Beyond builds capability on rough surfaces. 

Getting your face sprayed with mud is not going to be an issue as Bombtrack has ensured that the fork can take mudguards, too. And talking of mounts, the Beyond Sus’ double-butted Columbus Cromor frame boasts top tube mounts, three bottle cage mounts on the downtube and one underneath, so you can bung on plenty of cargo. 

2023 Bombtrack Beyond Sus Gravel bike rear hub
2023 Bombtrack Beyond Sus Gravel bike rear hub, by Bombtrack


Groupset on the Beyond Sus is Sram Rival 1x11 groupset, with a generous 10–42T XG-1150 cassette and hydraulic disc brakes. The bike is running on tubeless-ready WTB ST i23 rims with WTB Venture Light tyres and Bombtrack Tau 12mm through-axle hubs that come with an XD driver body, which should be harder for cassettes to mar. 

Price: $2,789/ 2,699€ /£2,379

Beyond AL

2023 bombtrack Beyond AL gravel bike
2023 bombtrack Beyond AL gravel bike, by Bombtrack


The Beyond AL is the aluminium drop bar addition to the range. Thanks to its alloy frame, the Beyond AL is lighter than the other Beyond models, and Bombtrack says the heavily hydro-formed tube profile and fork have been optimized to a new ideal balance between stiffness and comfort. 

The top tube is slightly curved which the brand says makes the front end stiff and stable even when fully loaded and maintains comfort level seat tube. The Beyond AL comes with internal light cable routing and mudguard, rack and triple cage mounts for overnight trips. 

2023 bombtrack Beyond AL gravel bike crank
2023 bombtrack Beyond AL gravel bike crank, by Bombtrack


For those that might be after easier gearing, Beyond AL is front derailleur compatible. All sizes come with 12mm through-axles on the front and rear, except for the size S which rolls on size-matched 27.5” wheels.

Price: $2,289/ 1,979€ / £1,745

Hook EXT Rival AXS

2023 bombtrack Hook EXT Rival AXS gravel bike
2023 bombtrack Hook EXT Rival AXS gravel bike, by Bombtrack


A new addition to the Hook range is this Rival AXS model, which as the name suggests, comes with an electronic SRAM eTap Rival AXS 1x12 groupset and hydraulic brakes. 

2023 bombtrack Hook EXT Rival AXS gravel bike detail
2023 bombtrack Hook EXT Rival AXS gravel bike detail, by Bombtrack


This 27.5-in wheeled adventure gravel bike has a Columbus steel frame with beautiful details and like most of Bombtrack’s bikes, it has numerous mounts for attaching anything you might want on the bike - even a rear rack for long bikepacking adventures. 

Price: $3,699 / 3,599€/ £3,173

Arise SG Apex

2023 bombtrack Arise SG Apex gravel bike
2023 bombtrack Arise SG Apex gravel bike, by Bombtrack


Arise represents somewhat of a classic take on an all-road gravel bike and the SG Apex, according to Bombtrack, levels it up. The bike comes fitted with Sram Apex 1x11 drop bar dual control levers and a clutched rear derailleur, and a generous 11-speed 11 - 42T cassette. 

2023 bombtrack Arise SG Apex gravel bike detail
2023 bombtrack Arise SG Apex gravel bike detail, by Bombtrack


There is an option for internal light cables along with a frame and fork rack and fender mounts. Rims are WTB ST tubeless-ready rims and 

Price: $2,299/ 1,999€/ £1,763
 

The new models should be available at local Bombtrack retailers soon, and you can find full spec and sizing details on Bombtrack's website. 

